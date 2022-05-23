Election Deniers Haven’t Won a Secretary of State Primary – Yet

The 2022 elections for secretary of state positions have attracted an unusual amount of attention, because most of the 27 Republican contests feature at least one candidate who echoes Donald Trump’s baseless insistence that Joe Biden’s election was fraudulent. The obvious problem here is that installing people as election supervisors who flog debunked allegations about the 2020 vote count will corrode confidence in the 2024 election before it even starts.

But I have good news to report: In the first three Republican primary contests, the proponents of Trump’s 2020 election conspiracy theory lost.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he believed Joe Biden won, adding, “I think it’s irresponsible when Republicans say an election was stolen and don’t have evidence.” His primary challenger John Adams said he entered the race because “there’s no way that Trump lost. No way.” LaRose won the May 3 primary with 65% of the vote.

Earlier this year, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen created a PowerPoint presentation debunking claims of fraud in the 2020 election, and found "no justification for conducting a ‘full forensic audit’ or for a hand count of ballots.” He drew two primary challengers, both of whom claimed that Biden illegitimately won the lone Electoral College vote from Nebraska’s Second Congressional District, while pushing oddball theories regarding the voting machines in Nebraska. Evnen won the May 10 primary with a 44% plurality.

Three Republican candidates vied for Idaho’s secretary of state nomination, with the incumbent not seeking reelection. In a televised debate, two of the three said Biden did not win the 2020 election. But Phil McGrane didn’t go there – and he won Idaho’s May 17 primary with a 43% plurality.

Not everyone who accepts Biden’s legitimacy is soothed by these primary results. Evnen and McGrane failed to win majorities and only survived because conspiracy-mongers split their votes among their respective rivals. And Ohio is a strange case because Trump had a past relationship with LaRose and endorsed his reelection. The primary results to date don’t prove that most Republican voters are committed to fair elections or are prepared to accept election results when their preferred candidates lose.

Moreover, the election denialists may soon snag their first victory. Georgia’s secretary of state primary is Tuesday, May 24, and no GOP secretary of state has been more maligned by Trump than Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger. The incumbent faces three other candidates, but if no one gets a majority on Tuesday the top two finishers will meet in a June 21 runoff. For Raffensperger to be re-nominated, he will need an outright majority.

Raffensperger’s main opponent is U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who voted against certifying Biden’s victory and has Donald Trump’s endorsement. Polls have been all over the map; some have Raffensperger with a slight edge, and some have Hice in front. But no poll has Raffensperger (or Hice, for that matter) anywhere near 50%.

According to States United Action, another 15 states have Republican secretary of state candidates who are 2020 election deniers. Trump has endorsed candidates in two of them: Arizona’s Mark Finchem and Michigan’s Kristina Karamo.

In Michigan, secretary of state nominees are secured at party conventions, not primaries, and last month Karamo won the nomination. Arizona’s Finchem is part of a four-candidate field, one of whom, Michelle Ugenti-Rita, said Biden was legitimately elected shortly after Election Day. But she confused matters by supporting Arizona’s controversial election audit, then called the audit “botched.” Another candidate, Beau Lane, hasn’t commented on Biden’s legitimacy, but opposed Republican-sponsored legislation limiting voter access. A recent poll has Finchem in the lead but with a mere 13%, Ugenti-Rita close behind at 9%, and a whopping 73% undecided. (The Arizona primary is not until August 2.)

American democracy is not yet safe from the threat of unscrupulous election stewards. But one saving grace so far is that the effort by Trump to install lackeys in our election apparatus has been half-hearted and poorly organized.

Yes, the Nebraska and Idaho winners faced divided opposition, but if Trump was on the ball, he would have endorsed a single candidate in each race and rallied his people behind them. (Perhaps he isn’t concerned about deep-red Idaho, but Biden won an Electoral College vote in Nebraska.)

If putting election deniers in every possible secretary of state office was Trump’s top priority, why did he stay loyal to LaRose? Loyalty has never been a two-way street with Trump, so why start now with an Ohio secretary of state who wouldn’t trash the integrity of the 2020 election?

And Trump could be endorsing a whole lot more election-denier secretary of state candidates. For primaries coming up in May and June, he has yet to make a preference known in six contests with denialists in the running.

We know Trump went to great lengths to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election. But we also know that the team he assembled to carry out his attempted coup – led by the farcical Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell – was a Keystone Cops operation. If we can’t count on Trump to save our democracy, perhaps we can count on Trump’s incompetence.