'Days of Trump' – An Antidote for Trump Information Overload

Before pulling off a surprise victory in 2016, Donald Trump had been eyeing a presidential run for at least two decades. In 2000, during a brief foray into seeking the Reform Party nomination, the then-real estate developer touted Oprah Winfrey as his ideal running mate.

From 2004 to 2008, Trump shifted his political affiliation from Republican to Independent to Republican, then became a self-proclaimed Democrat while at the same time supporting Sen. John McCain’s run for the White House.

And the “Make America Great Again” slogan? It was first used in the 1980 Reagan-Bush campaign before Trump lawyers signed a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office application to use it for “political action committee services, namely promoting public awareness of political issues and fundraising in the field of politics.”

These are just a few of the historical nuggets from Trump’s early opportunistic political aspirations, polished off for readers in the opening pages of “Days of Trump: The Definitive Chronology of the 45th President of the United States” by Tim Devine and Amanda Decker.

Although political junkies might have once known these facts, they are worth recalling after an avalanche of news and tell-all books about his chaotic campaign and tumultuous one-term presidency has buried Trump’s preliminary political steps in information overload.

In all the ink spilled about Trump over the last six years, it’s nearly impossible to till any new ground. But that’s not what Devine, a writer and former music, entertainment, and technology executive, and Decker, a six-time Associated Press award-winning journalist, set out to do.

Instead, the pair distilled the disruptor-in-chief’s turbulent four years in office into hundreds of digestible highlights and lowlights, laid out in simple chronological order over 535 pages. The result is a comprehensive, near-daily compendium of the crises, mayhem, and convention-smashing moments that Trump, his family, and his inner circle generated during their time in Washington.

The authors take readers from Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2017, when a smiling former Speaker Paul Ryan is photographed standing behind Trump as he repeats the oath of office, to a little more than a year later when Ryan announced his decision to retire from Congress – what sources characterize as an “escape hatch” from his constant clashes with Trump and his followers in the party.

Every day Trump was in office, he made good on his top advisor Steve Bannon’s promise to “flood the zone” and own the news cycle.

During the first 100 days of the Trump administration, the authors chronicle numerous White House visits with world leaders, along with his flurry of executive orders, from lifting Obamacare mandates, to instituting a ban on travel to the U.S. from key Muslim countries, to, of course, building a 2,000-mile border wall at a cost of $10 to $20 billion.

As the authors recall, the first few months alone included his press secretary Sean Spicer’s “alternative facts” claim that a record crowd attended his Inauguration; a key private dinner between Trump and FBI Director James Comey in which Trump demanded “loyalty” from Comey; the nomination and confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court; and Attorney Jeff Sessions’ momentous recusal from the Russia investigation.

But the following months and years were no less frenetic.

The more than 500 pages of events and controversies include Attorney General William Barr’s conclusion that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of “collusion” or an “obstruction of justice offense,” as well as the National Security Council leak of Trump’s “perfect call” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which sparked Democrats’ months-long impeachment investigation. The authors also include more minor details such as the exact date – Jan. 2, 2018 – when Trump began taunting Kim Jong Un on Twitter and the day the Dow hit 25,000 amid Trump’s self-congratulatory tweets.

The book provides a timeline for the numerous personal scandals that plagued the Trump presidency, including Trump’s alleged $130,000 payment through his lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels, Trump’s early efforts to play down the severity of COVID-19, and Trump’s infection and hospitalization at Walter Reed nearly one month before Election Day.

Devine and Decker chose one of the most fraught images of the Trump presidency for the book’s cover. Trump holds a Bible upside down outside St. John’s Church, where the church’s parish house had been damaged by fire during riots and clashes with police the night before, threatening White House security.

Critics argued the publicity stunt inappropriately injected Trump into a moment of national anguish and epitomized his insatiable appetite for inflaming controversy, instead of trying to heal the nation’s divisions. But it was only a prelude to the presidency’s far darker conclusion.

The book concludes with minute-to-minute details of Trump’s refusal to accept his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, Vice President Mike Pence’s unwillingness go along with Trump’s scheme to negate Electoral College certification, and Trump’s supporters’ storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 after a speech in which Trump urged his backers to challenge the election results and “fight like hell.” It also provides a blow-by-blow recounting of the torturous intra-party Republican battle the Capitol riot unleashed, which is still reverberating within the GOP.

Although it’s difficult to keep bias out of any book about Trump, even one that takes a more hands-off, “just the facts” approach to chronicling his presidency, Devine and Decker make an effort to play it straight. Do they succeed? Mostly, yes, even though they gratuitously include several anti-Trump memes, including photos of the baby Trump blimp flying in London’s Parliament Square during Trump’s visit to the U.K.

But the authors also attempt to point out the upsides of the Trump presidency. In a chapter titled “Pros and Cons,” they make the case that Trump can take credit for wins on cutting taxes, the Jobs Act of 2017, the appointment of numerous conservative judges – including a historic three to the Supreme Court – as well as significant criminal justice reform.

On the foreign affairs front, the authors laud Trump for defeating or at least seriously decimating the ISIS caliphate and reducing the U.S. military presence in places like Syria, Iran, and Afghanistan.

It’s familiar and at times even exhausting ground, but the dates and context remind readers of the origin of some of the phrases that came to define the Trump presidency. For instance, the book shows that the tweet in which Trump described himself as a “very stable genius” came in response to journalist Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” the publishing attempt to chronicle the infighting and havoc inside the Trump campaign.

As Devine and Decker put it, perhaps New York Times’ Michael Schmidt captured one of the biggest quandaries of the Trump presidency best when he said: “The problem about the Trump era is that there was so much going on that it was hard to keep track of and document everything as it was going.”

“Days of Trump” is the authors’ antidote.

Indeed, the Trump presidency was a news cyclone from start to finish – and even those paid to chronicle it would benefit from this play-by-play resource, especially as the nation and world brace for his decision on whether to run again.