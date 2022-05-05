Don’t Say Transgender Questions Are Gay Bashing

The ever-expanding universe of LGBTQIA+ is an act of genius.

Like its kindred coinage, “people of color,” its propagators seek to gain power by pretending they speak for vast swaths of disparate individuals who nevertheless form a united collective. The fault lines that expose the falsity of these grandiose claims – the many Asian Americans who oppose affirmative action programs aimed at helping blacks, the resistance of some feminists to identifying transwomen as females – are blithely dismissed to advance a Manichean narrative of oppressors and the oppressed.

There are no doubt sympathies – both real and manufactured – among people who are insistently told they are outsiders. Many do see the hardships they face through the lens of race and sexual identity. But while bigotry still exists, it is neither universal nor uniform. It is far more situational than systemic. It occurs chiefly in specific instances and not as the inescapable fact of daily life it once was. Still, members of specific groups are urged to view such experiences as a pattern that defines their entire lives. Many whites also feel like outsiders and face hardships from birth, but they are not encouraged to blame them on race (though identity politics is changing that, too).

This divisive ideology is, of course, pervasive and much-discussed. And yet an important source of its power is often overlooked. While many of those assigned to allegedly oppressed groups know they have little in common with their supposed brethren, this fact escapes many Americans who are not LGBTQIA+ or people of color. To protect themselves from racial and sexual recrimination while appearing virtuous (a two-fer!), they are happy to think of diverse people as a monolith whose single point of view is expressed by radical activists claiming to speak for them. Regurgitating this dogma has the added benefit of not requiring them to think about complex issues and lives of others (a three-fer!). Many of these people not only parrot these views, but propagate them as members of the press.

The most recent example is the ongoing effort to conflate critiques of any aspect of the transgender movement with attacks on gay and lesbian rights – to cast legitimate concerns about the T as bigoted pushback against the L, the G, and the B. Hence, the mainstream media’s insistent mislabeling of a new Florida law as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Never mind that the “Parental Rights in Education” bill contains no such prohibition. Its main intent is to prohibit lesson plans about sexual identity and gender to children up until third grade, and then allows such instruction afterwards so long as it is deemed “age appropriate.”

Given the left’s aggressive push to insert its radical ideology into schools that have a hard time teaching reading, writing and arithmetic, it is not surprising that many parents are saying they’ve seen enough.

The left is, of course, entitled to its views. The problem is that it does not want to defend them. Instead, it seeks to silence discussion of an exceedingly complex issue by – and here’s another irony – preying on the goodwill of the American people who have largely embraced gay rights in recent years. The message: If you do not fully support trans rights, as its activists have defined them, you are an anti-gay bigot. Many Americans simply accept this as the correct opinion without knowing the facts. As someone who has long supported gay rights – the first column I ever wrote, during the height of the AIDS crisis back in 1985, was in support of the movement – I find this tactic repulsive and censorious. So, too, do many well-known gay writers such as Andrew Sullivan, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss.

The gay rights movement was a clarion call for freedom and equality. In the best American tradition, it asked for nothing more than Don’t tread on me. The trans rights movement demands much more. Among other fundamental claims, it wants society to replace the ineradicable genetic markers of sex with a limitless number of perceived genders, to allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports, and to allow pre-pubescent children to decide to alter their chemistry and bodies.

This is radical and sweeping stuff. People who support these claims should be free to argue their point. But casting this debate as a moral issue pitting the enlightened against the haters – as the latest iteration of America’s long battle for basic civil rights – is willfully misleading.

Transgenderism is, of course, real; some people truly believe that they were born the wrong sex. The late writer Jan Morris’s heartfelt and insightful 1974 memoir about her transition, “Conundrum,” should be required reading for anyone who wants to discuss the issue.

But a phenomenon that has long impacted a tiny number of people has exploded in just the past few years. NBC News reported this week that “researchers in Pittsburgh found that nearly 1 in 10 students in over a dozen public high schools identified as gender-diverse — five times the current national estimates.”

No one would dispute that gender has always been fluid. Just as all blacks, whites, Asians, and gay people are not the same, men and women have always been exhibited a wide range of interests and behaviors. Many men, for example, do not like sports; many women do not want to have children.

Trans activists seek to cast this normal range of feeling, which society has long allowed, as indicative of deeper issues, and as evidence that the natural feelings and confusions children experience as their bodies and minds change may well indicate a profound mismatch between their sex and gender. The message they send to children – often through social media channels unmediated by parents – is that hormones and surgery can make them happy. Although it is clear that self-identified transgender people suffer higher rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, research has not established that medical interventions significantly alleviate these issues. As NPR recently reported, the “health effects of transitioning in teen years remain unknown.”

What we do know is that young girls, who suffer body image conditions such as bulimia and anorexia at higher rates than boys, are also far more likely to seek medical referrals for gender dysphoria.

It is also clear that a growing mental health crisis is afflicting our teens at the same time that activists and their allies have worked to normalize transgenderism. There is no definitive cause and effect evidence linking these developments. But basic human psychology tells us that people crave certainty and that encouraging vulnerable youths to question basic anchors of identity such as gender is problematic.

History also shows us that while gays and lesbians were long oppressed and often forced to live inauthentic lives as “straight” people, most nevertheless knew their desires. Society’s pressures and penalties could not extinguish that knowledge. Similarly, those who, like Jan Morris, truly believe they were born the wrong sex do not need other people to point this out to them – though they do need society at large to accept them.

As they seek not just human dignity but a radical transformation of society, the demands of trans rights activists and their allies require vigorous scrutiny. Raising and working through such issues is not a sign of intolerance, but instead, the opposite. It’s a quest for enlightenment.