Virginia AG: Tough on Crime or Hungry for Power?

Too often, in debates about the criminal justice system, ideologues who purport to speak for victims present a false choice between justice reform and community safety. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares showed himself to be one of them in a recent opinion piece where he erroneously claimed that reform prosecution undermines community safety. While it might not be convenient for his political narrative, the truth is that reform prosecution achieves both justice and community safety.

The new AG has spent months running across Virginia like his hair is on fire, screeching about our most diverse communities being crime havens. In doing so, he’s specifically targeting my work in Fairfax County. But he’s conveniently ignoring that crime was actually down 9.6% in Fairfax County. This means there were more than 3,100 fewer crime victims in 2021 than 2020.

That may mean little to politicians in Richmond, but that’s 3,100 of my Fairfax County neighbors who did not experience crime last year. And it’s not just my community he’s lying about – Virginia’s violent crime rate overall was down in 2020.

While Miyares would have us think he’s looking out for the best interest of victims, he’s ignoring what they actually say they want and using them as political pawns. The first-ever comprehensive survey about victims’ preferences showed that victims overwhelmingly prefer investments in prevention and treatment as opposed to spending more money on prisons and jails. The reason is that what victims really want is to not be re-victimized. Not only do victims know that incarcerated individuals will one day return to their community, in many cases prison will only render them more likely to commit other crimes.

Thankfully, there is an approach that is more responsive to victims and also more effective at fostering long-term community safety. That approach is to provide a path out of the system for individuals who commit lower-level offenses, wherever feasible, to allow for a more intense focus on the most serious crimes.

In keeping with that approach, I have created dedicated domestic violence and crimes-against-children units to ensure these particularly troubling crimes get the attention they deserve. To build community safety through diversion, I’ve created programs such as Taking Root, which effectively address the underlying causes of crime for those who commit lower-level offenses. This balanced approach is more responsive to victims’ needs, better achieves community safety, and creates a more just system overall than an antiquated one-size-fits-all approach.

Instead of recognizing this reality, Virginia’s attorney general, and like-minded advocates around the country, are playing politics by using victims as political pawns and trying to capitalize on people’s unfamiliarity with the criminal justice system. He’s pushing his antiquated course of action as the only way to build safe communities, although his ideas have failed America for decades and ignores what victims say they want.

These prescriptions are so divorced from reality that it’s clear he’s only pursuing this course for political gain. First, he tried to weaponize the trauma of victims to gain political power for himself at the expense of local prosecutors. Luckily, legislators saw through this ploy for the naked power grab that it was and rejected it. Unfortunately, that embarrassment didn’t deter Miyares from continuing to push his retrograde political agenda. Now he’s trying to cash in on victims’ pain to raise money for his personal political ambitions.

Fostering lasting community safety isn’t about gaining political power or raising campaign dollars. It’s about pursuing a balanced approach that treats serious crimes seriously and offers alternatives to incarceration for lower-level offenders that address the root causes of their behavior. If Jason Miyares wants to keep raising money off the backs of victims that’s his prerogative, but I’ll keep following this proven course here in Fairfax County.