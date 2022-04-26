WH Leaves Door Open to Cooperating with Musk’s Twitter on Misinformation

Jen Psaki sat next to Kevin Madden while moderator John Dickerson opened with a joke about how the couch reminded him of a therapist’s office. It was 2012, and the flacks at the Atlantic Festival were there to offer a sort of after-action report on the recent presidential election. Spokespeople for the Obama and Romney campaigns respectively, the two spent more than half their time on stage talking about the new technology that had upended the old way of shaping a story. It was called Twitter.

“It becomes a shiny ball that people chase,” Psaki explained, adding that ignoring the Internet app, as well as the reporters starting to live there, would never again be an option for campaigns. Otherwise, she said, the news would spin out of control and stories, some of them unflattering, would “snowball.”

A decade later, Psaki was again asked about Twitter. This time in the White House briefing room.

While President Biden’s spokesperson repeatedly declined to comment “on a specific transaction,” specifically news that the world’s richest man just bought the app journalists find most addicting, the White House left the door open to cooperating with Twitter, now under Elon Musk’s control.

The White House previously partnered with Twitter and Facebook to combat misinformation about the coronavirus, a phenomenon the administration considers a threat to public health. Were they interested in continuing that relationship when Musk gets ahold of the keys?

“I'm sure it will continue,” Psaki told RCP Monday. And then the press secretary delivered what some in Silicon Valley might see as a shot across the bow.

“But there are also reforms that we think Congress could take and we would support taking, including reforming Section 230, enacting antitrust reforms, requiring more transparency,” she added of proposed changes to the law, some of them bipartisan, that Big Tech groups have hired armies of lobbyists to preserve. The possibility of progress there, Psaki said, “encouraged” the president.

Musk might not be interested in working with the White House on the misinformation front, however. The Tesla CEO dismissed early concern over the coronavirus as “a panic” and “dumb.” And the entrepreneur has a pronounced libertarian streak when it comes to the First Amendment. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy,” Musk said in a statement announcing the company’s purchase, “and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

Top of mind for every Democrat this week? Whether Donald Trump would be allowed to re-enter that town square. The former president didn’t just love the social media platform. He lived on Twitter. It was the lifeblood of both his campaigns, allowing the candidate to go over the heads of media gatekeepers and deliver an unfiltered, though often inaccurate and always bombastic, message to his supporters. It was also his most controversial habit, one that ultimately led to his exile. Twitter banned Trump for his tweets claiming that the 2020 election was illegitimate.

And yet, he still prefers his own social media startup, TRUTH Social. “I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump told Fox News’ Brooke Singman. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”

Whether Trump can stick to his own Twitter fast, even if Musk reinstates his account, remains to be seen. Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah noted that temptation is there for Trump to return – his statements “don’t pack the same punch his tweets did.”

Psaki would not speculate on what Trump potentially logging back onto Twitter would mean for the health of the republic. “In terms of what hypothetical policies might happen, I’m just not going to speak to that at this point in time,” she told one of the many reporters who pressed. But the press secretary welcomed his ban previously.

Psaki even seemed to protest the fact that more social media companies, such as Facebook, hadn’t entirely banned accounts like Trump’s that traffic in false claims. “You shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others for providing misinformation out there,” she said last July.

The White House announced that same month that they had partnered with Facebook to “flag problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.” At the time, RealClearPolitics asked the White House to detail its process, specifically how it identifies misinformation and flags it for social media companies, how many times it has done so, and for how long. RCP also asked if the administration had any First Amendment safeguards in place.

“To be crystal clear,” Psaki responded, “any decision about platform usage and who should be on the platform is orchestrated and determined by private sector companies.” Details were not given during subsequent comment requests.

Musk, meanwhile, seems to be on the other side of that argument. The tech-entrepreneur made his money when the prevailing thought was that more good speech was the antidote to misinformation. Tony Wang, a former executive at both Google and Twitter, even used to refer Twitter as “the free speech wing of the free speech party.”

Wang later recanted that view, calling it “too simplistic in the face of the prevalent realities that requires the company to evolve.” Others, such as former President Barack Obama, seem to agree.

Obama said in a speech at Stanford University that he regretted not doing more to combat misinformation online: “You just have to flood a country’s public square with enough raw sewage. You just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing, that citizens no longer know what to believe."

President Biden, by contrast to Trump, has maintained a sanitized, even squeaky clean, Twitter account. He doesn’t use social media himself, and his social media staff are muted, usually just sharing prepackaged graphics, videos, or quotes. Despite this inoffensive online persona, the president of the United States and the incoming executive at Twitter have their differences.

Musk told NBC News in February that it wasn’t a feud, just more of a frustration. “Biden has pointedly ignored Tesla at every turn and falsely stated to the public that GM leads the electric car industry, when in fact Tesla produced over 300,000 electric vehicles last quarter and GM produced 26,” Musk told the network amidst the concerted effort by the White House to boost domestic electric car manufacturers.

Psaki later insinuated that the reason the administration hasn’t welcomed Tesla was because the company was non-union. The United Auto Workers, meanwhile, enjoy a seemingly permanent seat at the table.

The current discussion over Twitter may very well be the “shiny ball” that Psaki described a decade ago. The website enjoys an oversized influence on American politics, despite the fact that just a small fraction of Americans actually log on. A 2019 survey by Pew Research found that just 22% of the population has a Twitter account. And even then, just 10% of users generate 80% of the tweets, meaning that the loudest and most prolific voices remain a minority.

For now, the Biden White House has mostly side-stepped the controversy. They may find, however, as Psaki said on stage in 2012 that if they ignore it, the issue could “snowball.”