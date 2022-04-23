With 'Don’t Say Gay,' Hollywood Hypocrisy on Full Display

“I think this is a business issue. Yes there’s politics involved but it’s also a business issue, in that we strongly believe that anti-LGBTQ legislation is anti-business, and we don’t think that one person’s life or one person’s identity or one person’s love is any less than or less worthy of another.”

So answered WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar on April 5 after being asked by CNBC’s Julia Boorstin if it is “the role of media companies to weigh in on cultural and political issues like” the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill. Framed by LGBT advocates on the Left as “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, the bill prevents instruction on issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity among children ages 5-8 in Florida public schools, as well as sex education that does not comport with state standards of age-appropriate instruction. The law makes no mention of the word “gay,” nor does it prevent the word from being used by educators or students.

“So we feel very strongly about this [issue], and we feel that this is about business as much as it is about politics,” Kilar continued.

Such stunning bravery from the CEO was nowhere to be found when Warner Brothers literally erased dialogue that referenced a same-sex relationship from the movie “Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” A scoop from Australian news site news.com.au revealed that to appease censors in China, the Chinese version of the movie deleted six seconds from the movie, “including two lines of dialogue that referenced a previous romantic relationship between two lead characters, Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald.”

The lines Warner Brothers agreed to slice? “Because I was in love with you” and “The summer Gellert and I fell in love."

The contortions Warner Brothers twisted themselves into in order to explain deleting gay-related content to appease China censors is worthy of Cirque du Soleil: “[A] six-second cut was requested and Warner Bros. accepted those changes to comply with local requirements but the spirit of the film remains intact,” the company stated.

“Fantastic Beasts” debuted on March 29 in the U.K. – one day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the parental rights bill, and a mere two days following the 2022 Academy Awards in which hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall sang a chorus of “gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay” to the braying cheers of the starry elites in attendance. So Kilar can’t claim ignorance, just classic Hollywood hypocrisy.

Of course, Kilar and WarnerMedia aren’t alone when it comes to Tinseltown double standards.

After the Florida State Legislature passed the bill, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek issued a statement asserting the company’s “unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.” Weeks later Disney dialed up its opposition, declaring the parental rights bill “should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

Quite an odd insistence for a company that quietly deleted a same-sex kiss from select Middle Eastern releases of its Marvel Studios movie “Eternals” just last year.

Disney’s 20th Century Fox division struck a similar cowed tone when “Bohemian Rhapsody” debuted in China in 2019. The CCP release of the Freddie Mercury biopic was edited to remove any mention of the trailblazing gay rock star’s sexuality, the AIDS diagnosis that ultimately cut his life short, and – wait for it – the word “gay.”

Gay erasure is real, but it isn’t happening in state legislatures; it’s happening in Hollywood.