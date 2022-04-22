Elections Just a Bump in the Road on Dems’ Long March

Sometimes history does repeat itself. After Democrats advanced a passel of progressive policies following Lyndon Johnson’s victory in 1964 – and Bill Clinton’s in 1992, and Barack Obama’s in 2008 – voters delivered sweeping victories to Republicans in the ensuing midterm elections.

Polls suggest Democrats are poised to suffer another thrashing this fall, as Joe Biden’s dreams of becoming FDR have fizzled into a modern version of Jimmy Carter. This raises the question: Why does the party forever talking about “teachable moments” never seem to learn?

The short answer is that progressives are content to bank their gains – e.g., the Great Society programs and Obamacare – and then wait until the Republican Party overplays its own hand so thoroughly that Democrats get another window of opportunity. During temporary reigns, Democrats often produce permanent results.

Today, however, as their midterm prospects dim toward full eclipse, Democrats are in denial mode. The current line is that they never supported defunding the police. They never favored teaching critical race theory in schools. And they have never, ever supported open borders.

A skilled lawyer could parse the strict meaning of these words so they do not seem laughably false. But the intent of Democrats’ policies is clear. The “criminal justice reforms” pushed by progressive prosecutors (along with Biden’s election year declaration that “nobody should be in a jail for a nonviolent crime”), the administration’s fierce commitment to equity instead of equality, and the flood of migrants Biden has resettled through secret flights across the land belie the spin.

Irrespective of how Joe Biden positioned himself while campaigning in 2020, the reality is that his government is staffed with ideologues who believe America is a deeply racist oligarchy that only serves the interests of rich white men. This mindset explains two contradictory actions the Biden administration has recently taken concerning COVID. On the one hand, it has decided to lift a Trump-era pandemic-related restriction on migrants (Title 42) – thereby allowing innumerable more people who might carry the virus to cross into our country – because, it claims, the health crisis no longer demands it. On the other hand, even as Democrats assert that the economy is “roaring back,” the administration is extending the moratorium on student loan repayment because, the president says, “we are still recovering from the pandemic and the unprecedented economic disruption it caused."

These statements only begin to make sense if you embrace the left’s victim mentality. It holds that America must redress its allegedly long history of subjugating people of color by opening its borders to those who suffered at our hands, and that debtors have been forced by a rigged system to take out loans they cannot repay.

Aysha Schomburg, whom Biden appointed as an associate commissioner of the Administration for Children & Families, articulated this pervasive mindset in a recent essay in which she argued that the high number of black children in child protective services is not the result of abuse, but racism.

Black families in the United States have always been surveilled. Overseers on plantations come to mind. … Overseers were responsible for watching the enslaved Africans and exacting swift punishment for any behavior deemed punishable. … Now, in 2022, what does surveillance look like?… For our children—and for Black families impacted by child welfare—it’s calling child protection when a family is struggling instead of leaning in and pledging support to them.

Schomburg is welcome to her opinions. But Democrats and their media allies pretend that they do not hold such radical views, which helps explain why they are so intent on censoring and misrepresenting voices that oppose or challenge them.

Earlier this week, for example, the Washington Post ran a hit piece on LibsofTikTok on the presumed grounds that the influential Twitter account is “spreading anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment.” What it actually does is repost clips uploaded by progressives themselves in which they describe their beliefs. It is only anti-LGBTQ+ to the extent that people may not agree with the unfiltered, honest views of those featured – such as the teacher who told second graders that a doctor only “makes a guess on whether the baby is a boy or girl.”

For those who are confounded by such notions, it may be comforting to believe that a few election cycles can reverse the trends. This is wishful thinking. We are not in the midst of a political moment but, instead, a deeply rooted cultural revolution which will not be extirpated easily.

To appreciate its depth, get a copy of Thomas Sowell’s indispensable masterwork, “The Vision of the Anointed.” Published in 1995, it could have been written today as it details the intentions and strategies of the left. Among other things, it reveals how contemporary concerns about victim culture, virtue signaling, and the rewriting of history as exemplified by the New York Times’ 1619 Project (and the demonization of all who oppose the project as racists, fundamentalists, and extremists) have a long pedigree. Their purpose, he writes, is “a constant indoctrination of new attitudes.”

Leftists counter that they are on the right side of history – and that they are merely trying to pull resistant people to a better place. Sowell dismantled this argument three decades ago by meticulously documenting how the Great Society programs failed on their own terms. The expansion in welfare programs, for example, was sold as a means of reducing government dependency; instead, it exploded. Criminal justice reforms promised to reduce crime; it rose sharply instead.

We see the same phenomenon today, as “right-side-of-history” attitudes supposedly aimed at uniting Americans are sowing deep divisions. Policies advanced in the name of extending prosperity are taking a special toll on the poor and working class. This is why Joe Biden’s approval ratings are underwater and his party seems destined for another shellacking this fall.

As Sowell observed, however, this mindset endures because it reflects the triumph of ideology over reality. Come November, Democrats will simply lick their wounds and continue their long march.