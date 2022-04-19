Biden Administration No Longer Enforcing Travel Mask Mandate

For now, the travel mask mandate is no more. The White House may have, privately, sighed in relief. The controversial issue has been taken from them.

On Monday morning, a federal judge in Florida ruled that health officials had exceeded their authority when they mandated that every man, woman, and child over 2 years old wear a mask when traveling across state lines on an airplane. And yet, by Monday afternoon, despite the 58-page ruling, an eminently practical question remained.

What would the White House tell a traveler at an airport bar waiting for their flight tonight? Was a mask, that most enduring symbol of pandemic restriction, still required? It wasn’t clear if the government would appeal, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki wouldn’t show the administration’s hand.

“We're continuing to recommend people wear masks. I don't have any update,” Psaki told reporters.

Ed O’Keefe of CBS News, along with a host of others, still wondered if the administration planned some sort of last-minute, rearguard legal action to save the mandate.

“I understand why you're asking and certainly no one here is trying to provoke uncertainty with passengers. We also think the mask mandate should be in place and that it's safer for individuals who are flying to continue to wear masks,” Psaki replied.

“We would say to anyone sitting out there,” the press secretary concluded, “we would recommend you wear masks on the airplane.” An hour later, and that’s all it was: just a recommendation. According to a statement from an administration official, the White House would not fight the order.

“The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps. In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time. Therefore, TSA will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time. CDC recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings,” that statement read.

To some, this was a welcome reversal. The Biden administration announced last week that they were extending the nationwide mask requirement for another 15 days, despite complaints from lawmakers, notably those facing uphill reelection battles.

“I'm completely over mask mandates,” New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said last month. “I don't think they make any sense anymore. I'm for whatever gets rid of mask mandates as quickly as possible.” The chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party machine responsible for maintaining Democratic House majorities, told Axios that he thought airplanes were already safer than restaurants or gyms, “so I don't know why we're wearing masks in the air.”

And the major airlines all agreed. Plentiful masks, available therapeutics, and free vaccines, they wrote in a public letter to President Biden, had changed the game and, therefore, the need for the mandate. Their employees had enforced one for more than two years, but those requirements “are no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment.”

The letter was co-signed by representatives of American, Delta, and Southwest Airlines, and eight other major carriers on March 23. The administration ignored those pleas, even after Democratic governors from California to Delaware announced plans to roll back their own mask mandates. It was still a difficult issue: While no one likes wearing the mask, according to a survey earlier this month by the Harris Poll, six in 10 Americans said they supported extending the mandate for travel.

From the beginning, the administration has insisted that they would follow “the science,” not public opinion polls. As recently as last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci was publicly rooting for that mandate to remain. “If they do extend it, I would not be surprised,” the president’s chief medical advisor told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell of the then still-pending decision on the fate of the mandate. Maintaining it, Fauci said, “would be a prudent thing to do.”

Ultimately, even after the administration followed that recommendation, it wasn’t up to the White House. The courts intervened.

The decision came from U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, who critics were quick to point out had been nominated by former President Trump. She ruled that the Centers for Disease Control hadn’t followed proper rulemaking procedures and failed to appropriately justify their decision. It was so flawed, Mizelle wrote, that even “a limited remedy would be no remedy at all.”

According to Psaki, it was “obviously a disappointing decision.” And yet, at the same time, it may be politically fortuitous for the White House. They no longer have to defend a mandate in the court of public opinion. The decision has been taken fromthem, allowing the administration to publicly recommend everyone wear a mask while coercing no one to do so.

For now, the question is up to the proverbial passenger in the airport bar, the one O’Keefe asked Psaki about in the briefing. The traveler is now free to mask or not to mask as they see fit at 30,000 feet.