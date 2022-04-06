Obama’s White House Visit Underscores Biden’s Triumph

Speaker Pelosi kissed his cheek, and Sen. Tom Carper shook his hand, but what everyone really wanted was to speak with the president. No, not him. The older, younger president, the one who had captured the imagination of an electorate with talk of hope and change and transformation. And that is how, in his own White House, for one fleeting but telling moment, Joe Biden found himself all alone.

He looked over his shoulder, saw members of Congress and his own Cabinet flocking around former President Barack Obama in the East Room, turned toward the audience, winked at the interior secretary, took her hand, and then walked back on stage to join the excited gaggle around his old boss.

Republicans clipped the video hoping to score some quick points online, but Biden didn’t mind getting upstaged. The two presidents are friends, and as White House press secretary Jen Psaki reminded reporters the day before, “not just Washington friends.” And besides, Biden did the one thing Obama insisted for years he couldn’t do: win.

That Obama was even at the White House to begin with, that he was there to celebrate how Obamacare – his marquee accomplishment – was still the law, underscored Biden’s triumph.

So everyone laughed when Obama started to refer to Biden as “vice president,” a goodhearted gaffe that he said “was a joke.” And everyone knew the significance, when after pausing to give his old Veep a hug, Obama offered a more heartfelt direct address: “My president, Joe Biden.”

Obama World has had time to get used to those words. While the two worked well together in the White House, a successful relationship was not guaranteed. It was, Obama strategist David Axelrod later told the New York Times, “A shotgun marriage that gradually turned into a love story.” Even after that successful eight-year relationship, many still doubted if Biden should be entrusted with Obama’s legacy. It was a bleak assessment that the former president shared.

Obama would surprise then-Vice President Biden before leaving office with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He would not, however, give him his blessing for a presidential bid in 2016. Ahead of that contest, the president reportedly tried in private to convince his VP to give up on his White House ambitions. When those “nudges” didn’t work, Obama sent in advisers and strategists to do the job. “The president,” Biden later said of Obama, “was not encouraging.”

Obama was reportedly concerned that Biden was not prepared for the mental grind of a presidential campaign after the tragic death of his son, Beau. And when his vice president began making inquiries, his former secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, had already laid the groundwork to win the nomination. “Unfortunately, I believe we’re out of time – the time necessary to mount a winning campaign for the nomination.” Biden said as Obama stood next to him in the Rose Garden.

“While I will not be a candidate, I will not be silent. I intend to speak out clearly and forcefully, to influence as much as I can where we stand as a party and where we need to go as a nation,” Biden added in October of 2015. Then, he spent the next year watching Clinton fritter away Democratic chances to control the White House for three successive terms.

Four years after her failure, when the party was looking for a champion to challenge Trump, the elder statesman was still less than encouraging. “You don’t have to do this, Joe,” Obama reportedly told Biden. “You really don’t.” Biden did it anyway.

Even when acting in his capacity as an elder statesman, Obama reportedly cast doubt. According to Politico, the former president told one 2020 candidate ahead of the Iowa primary, “You know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden.” And that was true in Iowa where the former vice president placed a distant fourth. After that, it wasn’t true at all. Biden crushed the competition in South Carolina and cruised to the nomination.

This required some finesse, a quality that Obama World didn’t think Biden possessed. He would invoke Obama at one campaign stop only to distance himself from the former president at another. “You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign,” complained New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker in July of 2019. “You can't do it when it's convenient and dodge it when it's not.” Biden brushed the criticism off and continued to talk about “my buddy Barack.”

That friendship didn’t lead to an endorsement though, even when it wasn’t clear that Biden would win the nomination. Asked by CBS News Norah O’Donnell if the lack of support bothered him, he responded “I want to earn this on my own.” He earned the nomination, and then the presidency, by doing something that the supposedly more politically adroit Clinton didn’t do – blitzing midwestern states.

All of this seems like ancient history, even trivial amidst a lingering pandemic. So Biden took Obama’s joke in stride, quipping when it was his turn to speak that “I'm Barack Obama's Vice President.” Again, everyone laughed. And while everyone laughs at a president’s jokes, it wouldn’t have landed if Biden hadn’t been successful – if Biden hadn’t proved Obama wrong by winning the White House for Democrats. Now the question has shifted to whether Biden can keep his congressional majorities. Obama knows what that’s like.

The polls were ugly for him at this point in his presidency. According to the RealClearPolitics average, just 47.9% of voters approved of the way Obama did his job in April of 2010, a bitter precursor to an ugly November. Democrats would lose 63 House seats to Republicans. Obama called it “a shellacking.” The horizon looks worse for Biden. He is underwater in that same RCP average: 41% approve while 53.8% disapprove. Obama knows that the numbers don’t look good and seemed to tell the Democratic congressmen to buck up despite them.

“We're not supposed to do this just to occupy a seat or to hang on to power,” he said, “but we're supposed to do this because it's making a difference in the lives of the people who sent us here.”

For Obama and Biden, it was passing Obamacare. For Biden and Vice President Harris, it now is reviving a legislative agenda that has long been stalled in Congress. And in many ways, the challenges the two presidents face seem to be mirror images.

Biden now stares down the possibility of a Congress controlled by Republicans, some of whom are still eager to reverse Obamacare. He also has to contend with a land war in Europe, the result of an emboldened Russia and, perhaps, the fact that Obama’s “Russian reset” failed to pacify Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many of the faces are even the same: Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Jennifer O’Malley Dillon are all Obama alumni. So is the voice of the Biden administration, Jen Psaki. Asked if Biden had asked Obama to come to the White House to deliver “a pep talk” to embattled Democrats, the White House press secretary couldn’t help but compare the two administrations.

“Here's what I heard him talking about: The fact that in Washington, when you're pushing for getting the right thing done, and he was talking about the Affordable Care Act, it means sometimes overcoming skepticism, Republican obstruction, even division within your own party, political challenges, countless headlines saying your agenda is dead and still fighting to get it done,” she said. All of it, Psaki reflected, “sounds pretty similar to what we're working on today.”

The last time the two men were together at the White House before last Tuesday was when Obama bestowed the Medal of Freedom on Biden. They were also in the East Room. And while Biden may have been disappointed in the lack of encouragement from Obama, then, like now, there was no resentment in his voice. “You have more than kept your commitment to me by saying you wanted me to help govern,” Biden said before adding, “I just hope that the asterisk in history that is attached to my name when they talk about this presidency is that I can say I was part of the journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things for this country.”

There will be no asterisk, however, because Biden did what Obama repeatedly doubted that he could.