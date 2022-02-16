Policing Provides Biden an Opportunity – Will He Take It?

New police reforms, expected to be released soon by the White House in the form of executive orders, are on “Biden time,” meaning that they’re late. The plan was to release them at the start of Black History Month. With that deadline blown, the administration should complete them in the next ten days to roll them out for President Biden’s March 1 State of the Union address. Unlike his other stalled agenda items, policing offers Biden what could be the only opening left with the swing voters he has lost.

Since the failure of congressional negotiations on police reform last year, Biden’s domestic policy team has faced two competing pressures: placating the Democrats’ liberal base that is demanding criminal justice reforms, and addressing the rising fears of Americans in every region who are witnessing violent crime spikes in their communities. The White House initially sided with the former group. Choosing to dismiss those worried about crime, the administration instead antagonized the police, paying a price with voters who tell pollsters that Democrats are ignoring their public safety concerns.

So it was a significant course correction for Biden to travel February 3 to the New York Police Department, following the shooting deaths of two NYPD officers, to speak about supporting law enforcement in an effort to curb gun violence and encouraging “more cops on the beat.” Together Biden and New York Mayor Eric Adams also pledged to target the proliferation of “ghost guns” that can be constructed from 3D printers, are not registered and cannot be traced.

The answer is not to defund the police,” Biden said. “It’s to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors.”

For congressional Democrats in competitive districts the pivot is late. Voters are scared for their families and their neighborhoods, and Democrats – facing the threat of a powerful Republican wave in this fall’s elections – are frightened as well. Biden’s new message also may not have been loud enough. Amid an imminent threat of Russia invading Ukraine, GOP infighting, and revelations from the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attacks, his New York trip was hardly noticed. A Sister Souljah moment it was not.

Yet it was supposed to be, sort of. The trip to the NYPD followed a confrontation with police leaders whose relationship with Biden has become strained. Biden, who had long enjoyed police support, lost that support in his 2020 campaign against former President Donald Trump, who received the endorsements of all the top police organizations.

A rapprochement with law enforcement was encouraged back in November by both Dick Durbin and Cory Booker. The two Senate Democrats who had participated in the failed police reform negotiations “said their districts were grappling with rising crime, and that it would be a practical and political problem to be at odds with the police,” the New York Times reported.

But an early draft of the executive order ignored that advice, and a leaked copy was rejected outright by police leaders. Jim Pasco, Biden’s friend and executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police, declared the new policy “would cause an irreparable rift between Biden and the police.”

It was following this pushback that White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice reached out with an olive branch to police leaders, although the revised executive order is still evolving and is under wraps. The New York Times reported Rice had called police leaders to “promise a significant reset” and “possibly an implicit mea culpa.”

Biden must find some middle ground with law enforcement, and surely he can. While executive action cannot go as far as Congress could have in legislation, the collapse of police reform negotiations is instructive.

Democratic lawmakers heading up the effort, Booker and Rep. Karen Bass, risked the ire of progressives by dropping an end to qualified immunity, the legal doctrine that protects cops (but not their cities or counties) from being held liable in civil lawsuits. But their GOP counterpart, Sen. Tim Scott, refused to close a deal with Democrats because of their proposal to condition federal grants – something he had expressed support for in the past – on curbing controversial police tactics ranging from chokeholds to no-knock warrants. In Scott’s telling this was “defunding the police,” to the disappointment of both the Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, who put out a joint statement following collapse of police reform negotiations, pushing back on this characterization. The statement read, “At no point did any legislative draft propose ‘defunding the police.’ In fact, the legislation specifically provided additional funding to assist law enforcement agencies in training, agency accreditation, and data collection initiatives. It is our joint belief that the provisions under discussion would have strengthened the law enforcement profession and helped improve the state of community police engagement without compromising management and officers’ rights, authorities and legal protections.”

There is, therefore, room for a compromise that will not go as far as progressives demand, but represents a compromise police leaders will praise.

Biden has a willing partner in Mayor Adams, who was beaten by cops when he was 15 years old, became a police officer, and bested progressives in the mayoral race last fall. Because Adams, who retired from the NYPD as a captain, is proposing returning plain clothes units and has considered reviving a limited “stop and frisk” policy, he is the target of progressives opposed to reviving stricter policing measures. Adams is also committed to aiding Biden’s reset, saying he pledged to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the president, who he referred to as “my dude.”

While some on the left will continue to disparage the police, and turn off a majority of voters in the process, it’s time for Biden to loudly kick “defund the police” to the curb for good. Although his party leadership has never supported the “defund” movement, the backlash it produced with rank-and-file officers (and voters) has been profound. Police departments are seeing record retirements and resignations, and fewer recruits, as crime has risen. The FBI records 73 intentional killings of officers in the line of duty in 2021, up 59% from 46 intentional killings in 2020. Ambush attacks on police officers also rose last year.

A new Morning Consult/Politico poll showed 69% of respondents believed more funds for police would reduce crime by “a lot” or “some,” 75% of respondents attributed “defunding of police departments” as “a reason violent crime is increasing in the United States,” and 49% said defunding was a “major reason” for the spike.

Biden should finalize a compromise executive order on police reform soon, and highlight such a compromise at the SOTU address, with perhaps a police leader and Mayor Adams in the chamber as his guests. It cannot be subtle; his message must break through to the voters who think he has tuned them out. “Refund the Police” might be a nice starting point.

Biden cannot convincingly change the narrative on inflation, or chaos at the border, or voters' anger and anxiety over a two-year pandemic. But he can reboot on policing, and with his polling numbers he has little choice.