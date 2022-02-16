Experts Put Aside Differences to Offer Next Steps on Afghanistan

Nearly six months ago, the world watched in horror images broadcast from Kabul of several men clinging to a departing C-17 transport plane before falling to their deaths, as tens of thousands of desperate Afghan people tried to escape the Taliban’s return to power amid a chaotic and deadly U.S. withdrawal.

Back in Washington, fears of a massive American hostage crisis quickly rippled through a vast national security network, current and former top Republican and Democratic officials and aides – nearly all who had dedicated parts of their careers and lives in one way or another to America’s longest war.

Images of Americans and Afghans engaged in a frenzied test of survival at the Kabul airport – babies being pulled over barbed wire and whip-toting Taliban brutalizing the crowd – were deeply disturbing, but some problems flying under the media radar were far worse.

“We were hearing stories of heated arguments between British and American service members at the airport, terrified women hiding while the Taliban banged on their door, family members being hunted down and killed, people with American passports unable to get out,” said Amanda Rothschild, who had served in several high-ranking national security posts at the White House and State Department during the Trump administration.

Throughout the final frantic weeks of the U.S. withdrawal, Rothschild and her colleagues were inundated with emails, texts and calls from friends and former colleagues on both sides of the aisle – families and loved ones reaching out to try to help Americans and allies trapped in Afghanistan.

“There were life-and-death scenarios playing out every day, every hour and truly every moment,” she said. Rothschild recalled spending August days furiously fielding calls from trapped Americans and Afghans, forwarding emails about open seats on chartered planes and reaching out to former colleagues in government, the media and the private sector who were all trying to help.

The evacuation effort was all-consuming. Rothschild and her network of colleagues were only getting one or two hours of sleep a night, as contacts informed them of people trapped behind enemy lines being turned away at the airport.

“It was a helpless feeling, especially having just come out of places like the White House, the [National Security Council] and the State Department,” she said.

After the final U.S. military plane left Kabul, Rothschild and her colleagues had time to think more strategically. Just a few months before, a group of 75 national security scholars and practitioners had launched the Vandenberg Coalition, a group of mostly Republican experts representing diverse foreign-policy views and approaches. The group is named after Sen. Arthur Vandenberg of Michigan, who served in the Senate from 1928 to 1951 and as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee during WWII was one of the leading advocates for U.S. global leadership. As Hendrik Meijer, a Vandenberg biographer put it, the senator’s name is “shorthand for cooperation between the political parties – particularly in foreign affairs and particularly when there is divided government.”

Some members of the Vandenberg Coalition served in the Trump administration, others are “Never Trumpers,” but they all came together in an effort to adopt a more “forward-looking” foreign policy. In the process, they pledged to draw from the successes of different administrations’ experiences, as well as to learn from the failures, as Elliott Abrams described the group’s mission in an April 2021 Wall Street Journal piece.

Abrams, now a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, served in the White House and the State Departments in the Reagan, George W. Bush, and Trump administrations. The coalition aims to promote American global leadership at a time when foreign-policy alliances are shifting, and China and Russia are aggressively asserting themselves on the international stage.

In addition to Abrams, members of the Vandenberg Coalition’s board of directors are Eric Edelman, who served as undersecretary of defense in the George W. Bush administration as well as U.S. ambassador to Turkey and Finland; Matt Pottinger, deputy national security advisor for Trump; Kristen Silverberg, U.S. ambassador to the European Union at the end of the George W. Bush administration; and Kathryn Wheelbarger, deputy assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs under Trump.

After the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, Rothschild, the Vandenberg Coalition’s senior policy director, helped create the coalition’s Afghanistan Working Group, which she describes as “a space where we could work in creative ways to develop new policies, have serious discussion and debates and account for several different viewpoints.”

The group is now collaborating on a report of its short- and long-term recommendations for next steps in Afghanistan, drawing from the members’ different areas of expertise, from devising counter-terrorism strategies to building sanctions frameworks to promoting human rights, especially those women and girls who are now under direct threat from Taliban repression.

Nathan Sales, one of the members of the Afghanistan Working Group, served as the coordinator for counter-terrorism and special presidential envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS at the State Department from 2017 to 2021. He is now a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Sales plans to lay out a U.S. counter-terrorism strategy that he believes will best prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a safe haven for terrorists and their plots against the U.S. He remains deeply dubious about Biden’s assertions that the U.S. can conduct “over the horizon” counter-terrorism from distant locations.

“That’s just not realistic. You need to have human intelligence networks, you need to have signals intelligence capabilities, and you need to have strike assets nearby,” he said in an interview. “My main concern is that Afghanistan is on a negative trajectory when it comes to terrorism risks, and our ability to do something about those risks is also on a negative trajectory.”

Richard Goldberg, another contributor, will draw on 10 years of sanctions-policy experience gained while serving as an aide to former Sen. Mark Kirk of Illinois, as well as his time directing U.S. policy related to countering Iran’s nuclear threat as a member of Trump’s National Security Council.

Goldberg, who is now a senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said he will examine whether the U.S. should have any relationship with the Taliban and how best to use sanctions to push for our U.S. national security priorities.

He told RCP he plans to answer these critical questions:

“How should our financial assistance with Afghanistan be governed? What should sanctions look like? And what should our assistance program look like to defend the integrity of the U.S. taxpayer dollars while at the same time helping the Afghan people whom we obviously feel very strongly toward after 20 years of working in Afghanistan by their sides?”

Many Americans, especially those with deep ties to the country, naturally want to help the Afghan people by releasing the Afghanistan government’s funds held overseas, but Goldberg cautioned against a rush to do so without strong guardrails.

“How do you balance sort of that string-pulling against your heart with your brain telling you that every relief valve you provide is going to be a benefit to the Taliban and could come back to bite us in the realms of terrorism in the future?” he asked.

Kelly Currie, the former ambassador at large for Global Women’s Issues during the Trump administration, is focused on trying to help stranded Afghan allies, as well as Americans and legal permanent residents in harm’s way the longer they remain there.

Currie has been deeply involved in private evacuation of American citizens, legal permanent residents, and Afghan allies. Despite early Taliban pledges that it won’t crack down on the rights of women and girls, the months since Kabul fell have been a steady stream of bad news for women and girls, with daily evidence of the terrorist group implementing a massive rollback of women’s rights.

Over the weekend, the Taliban detained 29 women and their families, escalating western concerns about the number of people seized and held indefinitely in Afghanistan. Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights, said in a Saturday tweet that these “unjust detentions must stop,” then inexplicably deleted it. But Amiri left media reports about the detentions up on her Twitter profile, and several media reports have since confirmed the arrests.

Currie will focus her section of the Working Group’s report on steps the Biden administration should take to facilitate the safe return of all Americans and legal permanent residents, speed up refugee applications for some of our closest allies still stuck in the country, and curb what has become the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. According to the United Nations, more than a million Afghan children are at risk for starvation or death this year if humanitarian assistance doesn’t come soon.

In addition to seeking ways to reach Afghans in hiding from the Taliban who aren’t receiving any international aid, Currie is trying to break through a number of bureaucratic hurdles in the refugee application process.

President Biden promised “safe evacuation” for all Americans who wanted to leave the country, as well as Afghan allies, but U.S. bureaucratic red tape, as well as Taliban intransigence, have undermined that promise.

There are still an unidentified number of Americans and legal permanent residents stranded in the country and tens of thousands of Afghan allies are running up against a series of impenetrable walls that could tie up their refugee applications for years.

Currie describes the current process as “ludicrous” and “Orwellian.” The U.S. allowed more than 75,000 people, many of them unvetted, into the U.S. because of an emergency situation. (People remained crowded at the Kabul airport after the suicide bombing that killed 13 American service members and more than 150 Afghans, and the Biden administration wanted to clear the airport to avoid another mass slaying.) But now U.S. authorities are requiring far more vetting of Afghan allies who worked shoulder-to-shoulder with the Americans for years than of those illegally entering the United States along its southern border, Currie argued.

Top U.S. officials argue that they cannot allow Afghan allies evacuated on private chartered aircraft to third-party countries such as Albania into the country without a thorough vetting process.

“They’re saying, ‘We don’t know who these people are,’” Currie said. “But we know exactly who they are – every one of these people has a U.S. sponsor – somebody vouching for them who knows them personally and their years of work with the U.S. government.”

Currie said she often disagrees with her own Vandenberg colleagues’ positions early on in their debates but they usually wind up at a “pretty good, reasonable place.” Engaging in honest and robust discussions and then coming to a consensus on recommendations is part of any serious deliberative foreign policy decision-making process, she said of their efforts.

The group members believe the strategic advice could help the U.S. prevent such a chaotic and deadly evacuation from happening again, as well as avert more serious national security complications springing from it.

Rothschild called the upcoming report a “good faith effort to make a positive contribution.”

“We truly hope our recommendations will be put to use by the current administration and Congress,” she said.