D.C. Used to Love NBA’s Enes Kanter Freedom. Does Biden?

Enes Kanter Freedom, a center for the Boston Celtics, has plenty of fans, many of them in high places. There is Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who became friends with Kanter while mayor of Boston. The New York congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, also knows the 6-foot-10 big man from his days with the Knicks. Sen. Ron Wyden, chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, often grabbed dinner with Kanter when he played for the Portland Trail Blazers.

For a professional athlete then, Kanter is especially adept at navigating halls of power. Despite all of those D.C. connections, there are two people he can’t seem to reach: President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Kanter tells RealClearPolitics he has been trying, through established back channels for more than a year, to set up a meeting with the White House to discuss human rights abuses in Turkey and China. “Every time we try to reach out,” the outspoken and well-connected athlete said, “They always say, like, ‘We will get back to you.’ They never do.”

Of course, he isn’t alone. Everyone in Washington wants an audience with the president. These days, even top Democratic donors are grumbling in the press about their lack of access. But Biden World has never been averse to stars, especially when they can lend their celebrity to administration efforts.

The Jonas Brothers went to the White House to film a TikTok with Biden encouraging more young Americans to get vaccinated. Gen-Z pop princess Olivia Rodrigo received a similar invitation for the same reason, meeting with both the president and Dr. Anthony Fauci before briefing the press during her visit. The White House even rolled out the red carpet for internet-famous Seth Phillips, AKA “Dude With Sign.”

Phillips and the president held up cardboard signs in the Rose Garden. The Dude’s sign read, “Let's Look Out For Each Other And Get Vaccinated.” Scrawled on Biden’s cardboard: “This Dude Gets It, Folks.”

Other celebrities have filed in and out of the White House for various reasons: Tom Hanks filmed a video commemorating Biden's first year in office, Angelina Jolie met with Biden officials to discuss reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, and a TikTok-er named “Benny Drama” left the beltway befuddled.

Kanter Freedom hasn’t received this kind of royal treatment. Perhaps it’s because he’s not an NBA starter, although he does have millions of followers between his social media accounts and he does have a knack for self-promotion: He legally changed his name from Enes Kanter to Enes Kanter Freedom late last year, so that “Freedom” is on the back of his jersey.

But this may be the underlying problem. Like many of the celebrities who received a White House invitation, Kanter Freedom has talked publicly about the importance of vaccines. He’s far better known, however, for his stance on human rights and his condemnation of regimes that abuse them, Turkey and China in particular. The player, whose parents are from Turkey and who have faced arrest and persecution for his activism, has called Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the “Hitler of our century.” He criticized that regime publicly for purging dissidents, cracking down on journalists, and censoring free speech. In response, Turkey sent out a “red notice” through Interpol, asking law enforcement to arrest Kanter and remand him to Ankara.

While hosting a basketball camp in Indonesia for children, Kanter fled in the middle of the night when his manager learned that police were searching for him at the request of the Turkish government. He booked the next flight out of the country, hopscotching his way from country to country, negotiating and pleading with foreign customs officials along the way, to make it back to the United States. It was a bureaucratic nightmare. Turkish officials had cancelled his passport.

Stateside, Kanter Freedom stood shoulder-to-shoulder on Capitol Hill with Democrats and Republicans during the Trump administration to condemn that NATO ally for its persecution of political dissidents. The previous president was seen as more permissive of Erdogan, but Biden has been tougher on the strong man, recognizing the Armenian genocide despite Turkish warnings not to do so.

Over lunch in the Dirksen Senate Office Building cafeteria last year, Kanter asked a senator from Oregon whether “Biden knows my story.” He explained, “We have been trying to reach out to them since the day he took the office.” According to Kanter, the answer from the senator, whom he did not name, was emphatic: “Absolutely.”

Why the holdup? “He told me, ‘They are kind of scared,’” Kanter recalled. “Turkey is a NATO ally, and obviously, him meeting with you is pretty much a ‘screw you’ to Erdogan.” A meeting between the pro-basketball player and the president, “one picture of you and Biden,” he says he was told, “will just mess up the relationship between America and Turkey.”

“So you're telling me, the most strong powerful man in the most powerful house in the world is scared of meeting with me, a 29-year-old NBA player,” Kanter told RCP. “That blew my mind.”

Neither senator from Oregon, Ron Wyden or Jeff Merkley, returned repeated RCP requests for comment. The White House also did not comment on the record.

It is his ongoing condemnation of the Chinese government though, and his subsequent beef with top players like LeBron James of the Lakers and multibillion dollar corporations like Nike, that makes Kanter perhaps the most outspoken human rights advocate in all of sports.

After he criticized Chinese president Xi Jinping as a “brutal dictator,” the communist regime pulled all Celtics games from Chinese airwaves last October. The big problem from the Chinese perspective: his shoes. Kanter doesn’t wear normal Nikes. He regularly sports customized footwear instead, complete with political commentary.

One pair of white shoes had the words "Modern Day Slavery" and "No More Excuses" written on them, a reference to allegations that Nike uses forced Uyghur labor in its Chinese factories.

The shoes he wore when the Celtics beat the Lakers last year featured a cartoon caricature of Lebron James bowing down before the Chinese president, a jab at what Kanter sees as that superstar’s complicity in partnering with Nike while condemning injustice in the United States but ignoring it overseas if it costs him money.

The saga has been covered wall-to-wall on ESPN, reopening fresh wounds in the NBA’s largest overseas market. The league has millions of fans in mainland China, an audience that was put at risk, along with millions of dollars in ad revenue, after a Houston Rockets executive tweeted, then deleted, a tweet in solidarity with prodemocracy protestors in Hong Kong three years ago. Because of Kanter’s continued advocacy on behalf of the Uyghur people, a repressed Muslim minority, the Celtics blackout continues in China. And with the Beijing Winter Olympics, the athlete has reached for even more of the spotlight.

The NBA star cut an ad with the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education to coincide with those games, highlighting the importance of free speech and condemning Chinese human rights abuses. The spot will air on cable and across network television, including during “Meet the Press,” the flagship Sunday news show of NBC which has exclusive broadcast rights to the Olympics.

By now, Kanter expects blowback. He has also learned that criticism of different authoritarian regimes invites disparate responses.

“I’ll tell you this. I talked about Turkey for 10 years, and I didn’t get one phone call,” he says of the corporate response to his human rights stance. “I talk about China one day, and I’m getting a phone call once every two hours from people who are calling to tell me to take my shoes off.”

Activism isn’t always good for the bottom line, and Kanter Freedom decries the soft corporate power China often flexes to influence American politics. For instance, he points to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, a bipartisan bill to ensure that goods made with forced labor in China don’t make it into U.S. markets.

Kanter publicly supported the legislation. Biden eventually signed it into law. Before the bill made it to the president’s desk, supposedly socially conscious corporations such as Apple and Coca-Cola lobbied against it. “They opposed it,” he says, “because they know it was going to affect them big time.” The story is the same, in his view, when it comes to the apparel every professional basketball player wears each game: “I keep giving the example of Nike because it is the NBA’s biggest sponsor.”

“In America, Nike signs up for almost every problem,” Kanter said, noting the shoe corporation’s support of the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter. “But when it comes to China, obviously they cannot say anything because they know as soon as they say something, they're going to lose billions of dollars.”

Other players in the league support his activism, he says, but fear the economic repercussions. “They tell me that they have this deal, that endorsement, or they have jersey sales in China,” Kanter says of those private conversations.

Sometimes Chinese influence does more than just cow athletes into staying silent. The allure of foreign money entices them. He says news that San Francisco-born skier Eileen Gu had decided to compete for China “broke my heart.”

“It is just so sad to see these athletes bowing down to money and power. But I mean, she's too young. I hope she sees it. I hope she can educate herself about things that happen in the world,” he said of the 18-year-old star, who won gold on Tuesday and who holds endorsement deals with the likes of Apple and Victoria’s Secret. “Go talk to some Hong Kong protesters, some Tibetans, some concentration camp survivors. If you're a human, and if you have a heart, there's no way to not stand up for those people.”

Kanter has had many of those conversations, and has become an advocate for Chinese Uyghurs, thanks to one argumentative parent. It started during a youth basketball camp in Brooklyn co-hosted by New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries last September.

“One of the parents called me out in front of everybody,” he recalled, “And he's like, ‘How can you call yourself a human right activist when your Muslim brothers and sisters are getting tortured and raped every day in concentration camps in China, but you're only talking about Turkey.’”

“So I cancelled everything that day. I just went back to my hotel and started to study the situation,” Kanter said before explaining that “the more I studied, the more ashamed I became with myself because I couldn’t believe that for the past 10 years, I was only focusing on one dictatorship.”

His focus has been unrelenting ever since. Even before he spoke out against China, he was already a target. After being traded to the Trail Blazers in 2019, one of the first stops he made was with the Portland FBI office, a necessary errand when an authoritarian regime wants you imprisoned or dead. Travel precautions were already routine. He couldn’t play in London when he was on the Knicks’ roster in 2018 for fear that he would be arrested or assassinated.

Overseas anger hasn’t abated. If anything it has increased. The difference now is that Kanter has the backing of the U.S. government. He became a citizen of the United States last November, which is when he officially changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom.

“I wanted to make that word a part of me and carry it everywhere I go,” Kanter Freedom told RealClearPolitics. This includes, of course, the White House – where he still wants to go to see what more he can do in defense of human rights and freedom.