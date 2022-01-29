Morgan Wallen’s Comeback Defies Cancel Culture

Morgan Wallen started 2021 by saying the worst word a white man can utter and watching his career collapse after ’round-the-clock media coverage. So far, 2022 is being much kinder to the country music superstar. He even shared a stage with rapper Lil Durk, who stood by the embattled singer during the recent MLK Freedom Fest concert in Nashville.

Wallen’s stunning comeback suggests a chasm between media elites and everyday Americans exhausted by the woke revolution. For the uninitiated, Wallen got caught bellowing the “n-word” in a video leaked last February, courtesy of TMZ. The country crooner didn’t use the slur against a person of color or out of animosity. It came out during what he described as a drunken exchange with white pals, filmed and released without his permission.

Wallen swiftly apologized, the kind of unvarnished mea culpa that other fallen stars such as football coach Jon Gruden and recovering blackface comic Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t manage during their requisite scandals.

"I’m embarrassed and sorry,” Wallen told TMZ. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

The apology wasn’t accepted. Wallen’s music got the boot from industry titans including iHeartRadio and Cox Media, totaling more than 400 U.S. radio playlists. His record label suspended him, and multiple country music associations vowed not to invite him to their forthcoming awards shows. His management agency, WME, kicked him curbside.

That doesn’t count the incessant media attacks on him, often tying his use of the toxic word to country music’s checkered history with race. The Washington Post shared an op-ed suggesting we “cancel” the country music genre.

Wallen didn’t attempt to wish the matter away. He entered substance abuse rehab voluntarily (it wasn’t his first instance of public intoxication), opened up to black “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan about the incident and canceled upcoming tour dates.

He also promised to write some large checks to charities supporting the black community. And when Rolling Stone magazine alleged that Wallen didn’t follow up on that pledge, a subsequent report from USA Today mostly backed up the singer’s claims.

All for saying one vile word, the same word Hunter Biden texted repeatedly without a whiff of cancel culture outrage. Through it all, Wallen refused to play the victim card or lash out at his detractors, some of whom came from within his own industry. He took the high road the night of the CMA Awards, another event where he wasn’t welcome.

“I wake up every morning and thank the Lord for my blessings. Tomorrow morning will be no different. I love y’all,” Wallen tweeted the day of the awards show.

He began popping up on concert stages with fellow country stars like Jason Aldean as the year wore on, still greeted by reporters eager to rehash his “n-word” scandal. His music kept selling, though, and he ended 2021 with the year’s most popular album, “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

He even recorded a hip-hop track with Lil Durk, “Broadway Girls,” a song that snagged the top slot on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart at year’s end. How could a “canceled” artist shake off the industry’s admonitions, not to mention a media landscape unified against him? The answer is that the people refused to cancel Wallen.

They scooped up his records via digital sales and Spotify downloads. They cheered when he returned to the stage, ignoring the harsh articles accompanying every new appearance.

In short, they likely cringed at his use of the “n-word,” and who wouldn’t? But they still absorbed the matter, and his heartfelt apology, in context. He didn’t deserve to be canceled. Many, many stars have done or said far worse.

Just Google “Bette Midler Sen. Rand Paul” and get ready to do more than cringe.

It’s hardly the only time when woke forces and the public at large butted heads. Remember “Nanette,” Hannah Gadsby’s 2018 Netflix woke “comedy” special that drew cheers from most media perches? Take a look at the special’s Rotten Tomatoes score:

Professional critics: 100 percent “fresh”

General audiences: 26 percent “rotten”

The opposite proved true with comedy specials mocking our woke age. Dave Chappelle’s 2019 special “Sticks and Stones” drew withering reviews from elite critics … but not with Netflix viewers:

Professional critics: 35 percent “rotten”

General audiences: 99 percent “fresh”

Americans are similarly tuning out woke entertainment at the cineplex. Recent woke bombs or box office disappointments include “The King’s Man,” “Eternals,” “Long Shot,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “No Time to Die.”

The latter Bond film wasn’t as woke as the marketing push suggested, but it dramatically underperformed stateside compared to past 007 outings after a steady drumbeat of progressive messages.

Woke reboots similarly fail in large numbers. Remember the open borders spin on “Party of Five” and the “Terminator” franchise? What about gender swap remakes like “The Hustle,” “What Men Want” and “Life of the Party,” all box office disappointments?

The media still isn’t happy Wallen has reassembled his career after a brutal 2021. The Los Angeles Times all but screamed that message earlier this month: “Column: So you’ve committed a racist gaffe. Your comeback can be quick and easy!”

Rolling Stone, a formerly rebellious rag that now cheers on cancel culture and free speech suppression, failed to note that fans roared in approval when Wallen took the stage at Nashville’s MLK Freedom Fest. TMZ did, though, ironically enough.

Lil Durk told the concert crowd, “Can’t nobody cancel sh*t without me saying it,” referring to Wallen’s year-long battle. Boasts aside, it’s clear most American music fans agreed with the colorful rapper, not the media elites praying for Wallen’s permanent cancellation.