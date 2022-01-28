Drop Boxes, Mail-In Voting Are Not Threats to Election Integrity

Late last week, a judge in Wisconsin ruled that absentee-ballot drop boxes could no longer be used in the state, writing that state law only allows for absentee ballots to be returned in-person or mailed back for counting.

This ruling comes as ballot drop boxes had widespread, successful use during the 2020 presidential election, predominately due to expanded use of absentee and mail-based voting because of COVID-19. In fact, over 40% of states modified their voting methods since their last pre-pandemic primary election (i.e., 2018 or 2019) to include mail voting in some form. The trend continued for the general election, as 48 of 51 states along with the District of Columbia expanded their traditional use of mail-based voting (94%). Only five states (Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas) did not allow COVID-19 as an excuse to vote by mail.

The wide use and popularity among the American people of returning absentee votes via a drop box showed that Americans were seeking safe, socially distant, fraud-proof methods of voting during an uncontrolled global pandemic. But beyond COVID-19, drop boxes also increased voter convenience, which also helps to increase turnout; the 2020 election had the largest turnout in the 21st century. In theory, both voter convenience and turnout should be something all elected officials support, as it successfully and easily brings citizens’ voices into the political process.

As is the case with most aspects of voting access and election security, drop boxes became dangerously politicized. Yet, the reality is that drop boxes are not a source of voter fraud. The 2020 election was the most secure election ever held in the U.S., and voter fraud has never happened on a scale that could affect the outcome of an election. In fact, if it happens, voter fraud is easy to find and recognize, and states have a history of taking strong legal action against those few cases that do occur during an election.

How do we know drop boxes are a safe and also convenient way to return ballots? My research lab, Empowering Secure Elections, studies data and risk associated with election security, with a goal of ensuring that votes are counted as they are cast. Everyone in America, on both sides, wants legitimate elections free of fraud and interference. The data and risk models show that the threat of altered votes at a drop box is very low. In fact, we find the highest threat related to drop boxes is the misinformation and voter suppression associated with misallocating locations of these boxes. We find the research data clearly shows that none of the security threats associated with expanded mail voting during the last election substantially increased the danger of not counting votes as they were cast.

Expanded absentee mail voting makes casting a ballot more convenient, especially for those who cannot stand in long lines due to physical mobility needs, work schedules, timing, etc. This access makes sure all Americans have their voices heard in the election, which in turn ensures the true will of the people is known – the hallmark of a free and fair democracy. The data also shows that this method makes it very difficult for a foreign actor to interfere in our election outcomes.

Policymakers must realize that the greatest likelihood of threats is from ballots getting lost in mailrooms, errors in reading voter signatures, and issues with return envelopes. These concerns have been in existence since before COVID-19, and states and localities already had mitigation policies in place to make sure those threats would not materialize. We must put our focus on informing the public about how to properly fill out absentee ballots and training our elections officials and poll workers in handling returned ballots, instead of employing tactics that remove accessibility to voting. Otherwise, next time, if there is indeed an issue, we will have only ourselves to blame.