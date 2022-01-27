Equal Rights in Name Only

This week, the left is set to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the 38th state’s adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment on either the 40th or 43rd anniversary of the expiration of the ratification period (but who’s counting).

The doomed ratification of the ERA began in 1979 when the original deadline set by Congress expired without the requisite 38 states having voted to approve it. Sensing failure the year prior, Congress attempted to extend the deadline to 1982, yet still could not garner the required number of states in favor of the amendment. Sometime in the late 1990s, as if Congress’s words no longer had meaning, ERA supporters mounted a campaign to push “three more” states to adopt the ERA. By 2020, Virginia became the third to do so.

Currently, the latecomer states are litigating the question of whether their adoptions of the amendment mean that the ERA has now been ratified — deadlines be damned. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed the case entirely, and it is doubtful that the D.C. Court of Appeals, where the case now sits, will find any basis for reversal. On Wednesday, even the Biden Justice Department begrudgingly acknowledged the ERA’s demise, keeping in place the Trump-era Office of Legal Counsel opinion confirming that the amendment is no longer pending before the states. It helps not that the left’s prized female protagonist, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, also pronounced the ERA dead, despite her past support for it.

Knowing full well that the amendment is legally incurable, many on the left hope that, for now at least, it will be a useful message both for distracting female voters and for opportunistically raising money from the guilt-laden diversity, equity and inclusion donor class. Female Democratic politicians have been quick to pick up the ERA mantle as the midterms approach, including several female attorneys general — all of whom appear to miss the irony. The aim is to convince female voters that the frustrations encountered in their daily lives should be blamed on the missing text of the ERA in the U.S. Constitution.

But, of course, this presupposes — as the left so often does — that men and women don’t worry about the same issues. But beyond Capitol Hill, female CEOs are just as concerned about rising inflation and the “great resignation” as their male counterparts. They also know who is to blame.

The left’s tired ploy to promote the ERA by convincing women of their own inferior position is sure to fail as miserably as its litigation. Call it women’s intuition, but female voters have the common sense to recognize that the United States of America in 2022 — a country with a female vice president, three sitting female U.S. Supreme Court justices, and a female speaker of the House, to name a few examples — is not lacking in opportunities for women. At the same time, women of every political persuasion are deeply troubled by the ongoing degradation of women’s sports at the hands of the left, which now maintains no agreed-upon definition of “sex” or “gender.”

The Equal Rights Amendment furthers equal rights in name only. It would benefit no one whose interests it once claimed to advance, either because it is no longer needed or because real women are no longer the target beneficiaries. What will it do? Proponents can’t or won’t say for sure, but you mustn’t dare question or resist an effort so artfully named.

Liberals have long employed identity-obsessed politics, stirring certain segments of voters to feel oppressed, miserable, and right at home in the Democratic Party. But today’s female voters know better. They’re not going to fall for the fallacy that the absent ERA is somehow holding them back, or the bigger lie that the left can be trusted to look out for them.

The courts are not likely to fall for it either.

Katherine Robertson serves as chief counsel to the Alabama attorney general.