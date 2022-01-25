The First Lady Double Standard

When Joe Biden was elected in November 2020, the fawning media coverage of his presidency-to-come was trumped by an even more powerful force: The “Dr. Jill Biden” news cycle.

In the weeks leading up to Inauguration Day, pro-Jill puff pieces dominated the headlines in ways that only Michelle Obama could understand. Melania Trump, of course, was on the “wrong side,” so she had not been worthy of similar adoration. Despite launching a national anti-bullying campaign, traveling thousands of miles to promote women’s rights, and exhibiting humble leadership for four years, Melania was ignored at best and outright ridiculed at worst.

On the flip side, Jill Biden was untouchable during the 2020 campaign. After all, this was “Dr. B, the compassionate and challenging educator,” according to the Washington Post. The Post celebrated her “making history” — how, exactly, remains unclear to this day.

And don’t forget Jill’s wardrobe, which Vogue credited for auguring change. Her purple coat sends a powerful message: She’s regal, you see? Judging by Melania’s lack of coverage, you might have thought that beauty and style were off-limits. Apparently not.

Fast-forward two years, and what exactly has Dr. B accomplished? Noted for working with the teacher unions that stand in the way of public education and sparked a red wave in Virginia, her alliances with Big Labor have only undermined childhood development during the COVID-19 pandemic. She helped prevent untold millions of children from learning in school, denting their development to unprecedented degrees. In truth, we won’t know the full extent of the damage done for many years to come.

And that’s if you even give Jill credit for influencing education policy in the first place. In the months following Inauguration Day, surprisingly little has been written or discussed about her actual accomplishments in the White House. Yes, she attended the Scripps Spelling Bee, and what else, exactly?

Now, Jill vows to take on a “healing role” for the nation, uniting Americans and bridging our differences. Yet, more than a year into the Biden administration, we’ve only grown more divided. In terms of core values, there are essentially two Americas.

COVID-19 is the starkest dividing line. From the mask mandates peddled by Democrats to the president’s vaccine requirements, the pandemic has made half of the country deeply resentful of Big Government. The numbers don’t lie: More Americans believe the Biden administration is dividing the country than unifying it. Barely 20% of Americans would “definitely” vote for President Biden in 2024.

Ironically, Americans do agree about one thing: Jill’s husband is failing at his job. One of the most unpopular presidents in U.S. history, Joe Biden has an approval rating that’s hovered around 40% for months. Nearly 60% of Americans disapprove of his job performance thus far, so it’s not only Republicans throwing stones. Barely one-third of Democrats “strongly approve” of the Biden presidency.

Even the left can’t praise Jill for making her husband more popular. But you can expect the fawning media coverage to continue. The puff pieces go on.

Leading up to the 2022 midterms, the liberal media will double down on the double standard. Joe and Jill will be treated as heroes. The kid gloves are staying on, at least until the red wave sweeps them out of the Oval Office.