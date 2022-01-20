Defiant, Unapologetic: Biden's Marathon Presser

President Biden, frustrated but defiant in the face of layered domestic and international crises, held forth for nearly two hours Wednesday in just his second solo press conference at the White House, breaking historic records while blaming Republicans and defending the results of his first 12 months in the Oval Office.

There was bravado. Biden insisted his accomplishments were “bigger than any president has ever gotten in the first year.” Unabashed audacity too: “I make no apologies for what I did,” he said about how the war in Afghanistan was ended. And, at times, confusion: One minute, he rejected the suggestion that he needed to be “more realistic” about passing his legislative agenda; the next, he conceded his Build Back Better spending plan would likely need to be broken into “big chunks.”

At times, it seemed like the president was shooting from the hip on a range of issues, calling into question the legitimacy of the 2022 midterms 10 months prior to the election and seemingly offering tacit approval of a “minor incursion” into Ukraine by Russia. It was the kind of unfiltered free-for-all that the press corps craves and the kind of stuff they hadn’t gotten since the previous president (reluctantly) left office.

When all was said and done, the Q&A lasted 1 hour 51 minutes, toppling previous records by Presidents Obama (1 hour 27 minutes) and Trump (1 hour 26 minutes). But Biden did more than just a new standard of verbosity and accountability. He was attempting to reset and redefine his presidency as the coronavirus continues to burn across the country and his marquee legislation languishes in Congress.

With the first question, he was asked if he had overpromised during the campaign. “I didn’t overpromise,” Biden replied, pointing to the bills he signed into law and the steps he’d taken to beat back the pandemic, “I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen.”

Then the president pivoted.

“One thing I haven’t been able to do so far is get my Republican friends to get in the game of making things better in this country,” Biden said. He hadn’t expected such “a stalwart effort” from the opposition to stall each and every one of his priorities in Congress. Flipping the script, the president asked, “What are Republicans for?” He demanded, rhetorically at least, to know where the GOP stands on taxes and prescription drug prices and human rights: “Name me one thing that they are for.”

Biden believes there are a handful of Republicans willing to work with the White House. He reported there were at least five in the GOP ranks who had expressed as much to him personally. They won’t support him publicly on a “single” major issue for fear of a primary threat, he said before sighing, “That’s got to change.”

Well, what about Mitt Romney? An ABC News reporter noted that the Utah Republican had expressed a willingness to negotiate earlier in the year on changes to election law, but the president never reached out. “I was trying to make sure we got everybody on the same page in my party on this score,” he said after admonishing his GOP opponents for not coming to the table. “And I didn't call many Republicans at all.”

The networks carried most of the news conference live while the cable channels aired it all the way until the end. If it was must-see TV in Washington, the same was true for overseas audiences. Ukrainians, in particular.

Biden did his best to stare down Vladimir Putin, signaling that the Russian president would pay a “dear price” in lives lost at the hands of the Ukrainians should he invade, as well as “devastating” economic repercussions from the United States and allied nations. But why would sanctions scare Moscow now, given that they failed to check Russian aggression in the past? “Well,” Biden replied, “because he's never seen sanctions like the ones I promised will be imposed if he moves.” But here, in real-time in front of the cameras, the president seemed to be of two minds on the geopolitical rival.

“My guess is he will move in. He has to do something,” Biden said, predicting that Putin would invade. “I don't think he's made up his mind yet,” Biden also said, insinuating that Putin is still indecisive.

The president left reporters puzzled over just what kind of aggression would trigger a U.S. response. “It's one thing if it's a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not do," Biden said, suggesting that NATO is not quite in sync over how to respond. "But if they actually do what they're capable of doing with the forces amassed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine.”

Reuters followed up, asking Biden if he was giving Russia permission “to make a small incursion into the country.” Biden laughed, admitting that is “how it did sound like, didn’t it?” But different kinds of aggression require different responses, he explained, delineating between a full-scale invasion and, for instance, “cyber efforts.” His red line was the extreme: If Russian soldiers start killing Ukrainian fighters, Biden said, “I think that changes everything.”

The clarification didn’t sit well in Kiev. After the press conference wrapped up, CNN quoted an unnamed Ukrainian government official who warned that “this remark potentially gives the green light to Putin to enter Ukraine at his pleasure. Putin senses weakness.”

An official clarification from the White House press secretary quickly followed. “President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that’s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies,” Jen Psaki wrote in a statement. “President Biden also knows from long experience that the Russians have an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics. And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will be met with a decisive, reciprocal, and united response.”

The press conference lasted so long that Biden engaged in rank punditry and palace intrigue. Would Vice President Kamala Harris be on the ticket with him in 2024? “Yes,” he replied bluntly.

Is he happy with his staff? The president said he is.

What about his poor job approval ratings? Biden replied, “I don't believe the polls.”

On the subject of polling, he eerily echoed his predecessor, even to the point of discussing cable news ratings: “The cables are heading south; they’re losing viewership,” Biden said. “Fox is okay for a while, but it's not gated.”

As Biden fielded questions in the East Room of the White House, across town in the Senate, Democrats attempted to rally support for his voting rights legislation. The effort failed, but not before the president called into question the legitimacy of this year’s midterm elections, which are widely expected to favor Republicans.

A reporter asked: Would those elections be free and fair if Republican-controlled state legislatures aren’t checked? “Well, it all depends,” Biden replied, referring to efforts to roll back what the GOP sees as overly permissive rules that were only appropriate during a pandemic. When RealClearPolitics later pressed the president to expand on that point, Biden added, “Oh, yeah, I think it easily could be illegitimate.”

“The increase of the prospect of it being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these reforms passed," he continued, referring to Democrats’ voting legislation that would impose national standards for elections. Biden had already lashed out at senators from both parties for opposing that effort. During a speech in Georgia, the president likened opponents of those reforms to reviled segregationists George Wallace and Bull Connor.

Was that a productive argument, in line with his promise to unify the country, RCP started to ask. “Look what I said. Go back and read what I said and tell me if you think I called anyone who voted on the side of position taken by Bull Connor that they were Bull Connor,” Biden interrupted. “That is an interesting reading of English,” the president continued, his voice raised. “I assume you got into journalism because you like to write.”

(According to a White House transcript of those remarks, here is what the president said in Atlanta: I ask every elected official in America: How do you want to be remembered? At consequential moments in history, they present a choice: Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?)

The New York Times reported at the time that Biden “left no doubt that he has reached a breaking point when it comes to voting rights, lashing out at the holdouts in the Senate and comparing them to some of the country’s most infamous racists.” And the paper of record wasn’t alone in noting the explicit comparison. The Senate Democratic whip, Dick Durbin, told CNN shortly after Biden’s comparison that “perhaps the president went a little too far in his rhetoric — some of us do.”

“So, did you expect that that would work with Sens. [Joe] Manchin or [Krysten] Sinema?” this reporter asked in a follow-up.

“No, here’s the thing: There's certain things that are so consequential you have to speak from your heart as well as your head,” Biden replied, his voice returning to normal levels.

“I was making the case, ‘Don’t think this is a freebie. You don’t get to vote this way, and then somehow it goes away. This will stick with you the rest of your career and long after you’re gone,’” the president continued.

Just hours later, Sinema of Arizona and Manchin of West Virginia sided with Republicans to doom that effort. In a statement released by the White House, Biden said, “I am profoundly disappointed that the United States Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy.”