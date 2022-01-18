No More Excuses, Dems — Fix the Electoral Count Act

Last year President Biden nearly let progressives use the perfect to kill off the good. But this year, as two voting rights bills have gone the way of his ill-fated social spending agenda, Biden must disappoint the left and bolster democracy by working with Republicans to fix the broken Electoral Count Act. It cannot mitigate every new threat to our fragile constitutional order, but Democrats further endanger the nation if they hold that order hostage to partisan demands.

This last week drove home the grim math for Democrats: Neither Joe Manchin nor Kyrsten Sinema will fold and blow the Senate filibuster open on a temporary basis to pass Manchin’s own bill, the Freedom to Vote Act, or the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Months of negotiations, fervent hopes, a fiery speech in Georgia — none of it will produce the laws the party claims are necessary to protect democracy.

In the near term, the only thing Democrats can do — and they must — is fix the Electoral Count Act to eliminate the loopholes that invited attempts by then-President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results last January. In his famous memo, lawyer John Eastman used the Electoral Count Act to argue that Vice President Mike Pence could reject slates of electors certified by states and signed by governors when Congress convened to perform its ceremonial count on Jan. 6, 2021. The 1887 law, created in the wake of the disputed election of 1876 between Rutherford Hayes and Sam Tilden, is riddled with loopholes and contradictions and must be repaired before the next set of bad actors again try to use it to thwart the will of the voters.

In recent weeks, Democrats have repeatedly said this just isn’t good enough. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said: “That makes no sense. If you’re going to rig the game, and then say, ‘Oh, we’ll count the rigged game accurately,’ what good is that?”

And Schumer is right. The count can be corrupted, and the election stolen, before slates of electors reach Congress. New voter restriction laws passed in swing states have increased partisan influence over election administration and vote counting, calling into question just which ballots will be tallied. As the Democrats’ top election lawyer, Marc Elias, wrote in October, reforming only the ECA “ignores the fact that election subversion begins with the rules used for voting and continues through state certification processes. It also ignores the reality that presidential elections are not the only ones being targeted for subversion.”

But no other option remains. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday was an occasion to call for greater effort in the fight for voting rights, but Democrats know it’s over for now and Republicans are likely to win Congress back this fall by large margins. Voting rights will not be passed by this Senate this year unless something dramatic and unforeseen occurs.

President Biden and his fellow Democrats cannot waste more time pouting over the filibuster and members of their party who won’t break it. They must make clear they embrace the only reform that can become law, and that they want every Republican vote they can get, starting with GOP leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

There are already multiple versions of a fix, but the consensus view is that even the narrowest one — specifying the vice president's limited role and significantly raising the threshold for any objections to the count from members of the House and Senate — could help us avoid another Jan. 6. Under the current statute, the objection of only one House member and one senator can halt the counting for votes in both chambers on that objection; it should take far more than that to disrupt the counting of votes already certified by the states.

In unambiguous language, an amended ECA must clarify a process for the appointment of electors and any resolution of disputes in the states and the timelines under which both must conclude. New legislation could also designate a neutral arbiter in the rare event a dispute was not resolved by states and courts in advance of the count in Congress.

Sens. Mitt Romney, Thom Tillis, Rob Portman and Roger Wicker have joined discussions with fellow Republican Susan Collins, and independent Angus King and Democrats Dick Durbin and Amy Klobuchar are leading an effort on the other side of the aisle. In addition, encouraging comments about reforming the ECA from McConnell, John Thune, Ben Sasse and even Ron Johnson make it quite clear there are likely 10 Republican senators who would vote with Democrats to end any filibuster mounted on the GOP side. Other Republicans such as Bill Cassidy and Mike Rounds — who both have said Biden’s election was legitimate — also come to mind. Then there are retiring GOP senators Pat Toomey, Roy Blunt and Richard Burr, who don’t have to fear Trump harassing them in a press release.

There is also support from scholars on the right. And the conservative editorial pages of the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Examiner have endorsed reform of the ECA, with both editorials noting such a change leaves neither party an advantage.

Perhaps reform of the ECA could lead to other changes that would fall short of Democrats’ goals but nonetheless mitigate serious problems that remain. In a New York Times op-ed titled “Democrats, Voting Rights Are Not the Problem,” conservative scholar Yuval Levin of AEI laid out several issues that, in addition to reform of the ECA, could attract bipartisan support in a compromise that borrows from Manchin’s bill but leaves out the provisions Republicans object to, including the campaign finance, voter registration and redistricting changes.

“Such a bill could, for instance, limit the ability of state officials to remove local election administrators without cause, and prohibit the harassment of election workers (as happened, for example, in Georgia after the 2020 election). It could mandate a mechanism for postelection audits while requiring a clear standard for rendering election results final. It could provide for uniform transparency procedures and codify the role of election monitors. It could prescribe an oath for all election administrators committing to transparently and impartially obey the law,” Levin wrote.

If Congress passes bipartisan ECA reform, Democrats should work on the remaining fixes with the same Republicans who voted for ECA reform. If those Republicans won’t help pass the new legislation, Democrats should put each provision up for individual votes and make sure the electorate knows just what the GOP is blocking.

Should January 2025 or January 2029 bring another attempt to overturn an election or worse, a successful end to the peaceful transfer of power, our country will never recover. There will be no building back better from that. Democracy has sustained a grievous wound but a next one would be fatal. Biden should think about a legacy of passing whatever protections he can to strengthen democracy, not of imperiling the republic while fighting for the impossible.