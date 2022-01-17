Biden's 'Blue-Collar' War on Monopolies

President Biden believes he’s waging an economic war against big business, though that may surprise the general public, which has a long list of other distractions in these fraught times.

Biden’s stated struggle is with monopolization — the unfair concentration of power in business, which, the White House now argues, has driven consumer prices ever higher. This war is about inflation, then, but not just inflation: The economy Biden hopes to build back better, whether that marquee legislation ever makes it to his desk or not, will be governed by a regulatory regime that views Americans as citizens, not simply as consumers for market churn.

It is a vision of the economy, longtime adviser Jared Bernstein told RealClearPolitics, that Biden has “carried in his bones ever since he's been in this business.” Some might view that assertion with skepticism. Why would a son of business-friendly Delaware, home to many iconic American financial organizations and corporations, take an anti-corporate turn?

Notwithstanding the political support he attracts from billionaires, this is a president who likes to remind all who will listen of his blue-collar lineage. “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism; it’s exploitation,” Biden often says. As he expressed last July when declaring war on monopolies, “the big players” have only gotten bigger. Corporations throw their weight around, crowd out the little guy, and gorge on the high prices they can charge without competition. “For too many Americans,” the president complained, “that means accepting a bad deal for things you can’t go without.” Meanwhile, government sits on its hands. At least in his view.

“Forty years ago, we chose the wrong path,” Biden declared, “following the misguided philosophy of people like Robert Bork, and pulled back on enforcing laws to promote competition.”

Presidents don’t normally name-check antitrust legal scholars, but Biden launched a broadside attack against Bork and the consumer-welfare standard he popularized. The only goal of antitrust law, per the “Chicago school” of economics that Bork promoted and Biden now rejects, should be lowering consumer costs, not cutting corporations down to size in the courts as they try to merge and grow. Let markets flourish, the Bork philosophy asserts, by mostly leaving them alone — all to the benefit of consumers. It’s an idea subsequently cultivated by both Republican and Democratic administrations to one degree or another.

But “what have we gotten from it?” Biden said in critiquing that thinking this past July. “Less growth, weakened investment, fewer small businesses. Too many Americans who feel left behind. Too many people who are poorer than their parents.”

Lectures about political economy don’t typically capture the public’s attention. Rising prices, though, most certainly do, and not in a good way. Hence, the administration’s move to condemn monopolies as a cause of jacked up prices. In the New Year, Biden targeted an industry few people thought much about until recently: the meat-packing business.

The White House made over $1 billion available to independent meat and poultry producers earlier this month in an effort to jump-start competition. Biden also directed the departments of justice and agriculture to better coordinate their search for antitrust violations. They won’t have to look far for big conglomerates. Just four large companies control a lion’s share of the beef, poultry, and pork markets.

According to the White House, that is a “textbook example” of how lack of competition hurts consumers, producers, and holds back the economy. The mergers and acquisitions that consolidated the industry were allowed by regulators under the logic they’d provide better, cheaper goods to consumers. When the coronavirus pandemic led to lockdowns and employment disruptions, prices exploded.

Biden’s new thinking is simple: Monopolies cause inflation, ergo a crackdown on monopolies would cut inflation. Not everyone is a believer, though. One notable skeptic is Obama administration economist Larry Summers. And yet, inflation is just one symptom of a bloated economy that’s not functioning properly, according to the White House.

“Over the last few decades,” read a fact sheet released earlier this month, “we’ve seen too many industries become dominated by a handful of large companies that control most of the business and most of the opportunities — raising prices and decreasing options for American families, while also squeezing out small businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Bernstein, the White House economist, noted in an interview with RCP that hostilities with concentrated market power “predate the current inflationary episode.” In other words, the spat with the meatpackers may be a dress rehearsal for more aggressive action against a host of actors, from Silicon Valley to Wall Street. The goal is to do more than just drive down prices.

“This is just another chapter in a political career where the president has looked with great scrutiny on an economy that isn't delivering rising living standards to the broader middle class,” Bernstein explained. Here, esoteric political-economy talk intersects with Biden’s blue-collar sensibilities. He finds what economists call monopsony power particularly galling — that is, a condition where a business controls so much of the market that the employer can set arbitrarily low wages. (Think: a company town where the coal mine is the only employer or, in more recent times, a regional hospital). “An economy where the bakers of the pie don't get fair slices,” Bernstein said, “is an extremely problematic one from President Biden's perspective.”

The White House has already been at work. Biden signed an executive order over the summer directing a whole-of-government approach to tackling monopoly practices in business, ordering each agency to take anti-competitive behavior into consideration when rulemaking. Then, he ordered agencies to take 72 specific steps to do everything from reduce the cost of hearing aids to combat non-compete agreements.

To Yale University’s Fiona Scott Morton, the exercise showed the federal government flexing muscles it hadn’t used in a long time. “The realization by the Biden administration has been that you could use antitrust to help workers and farmers because those markets aren't functioning very well either,” the economist who has advised the White House told RCP. “And all of this would raise productivity and efficiency while reducing inequality. It's like a perfect policy tool. Why wouldn't you run with it?”

The administration is confident it can. Antitrust isn’t just about curbing inflation, in officials’ minds. It’s about creating an economy where wages go up and so does the economy overall. “We are not going to sacrifice growth for equity outcomes because we don't have to. We want to have both,” Bernstein says. “We want to have a growing pie and fair slices of that pie shared with the people who are helping to bake it.”

That work will be driven, in large part, by the so-called neo-Brandesians: disciples of the economic school that takes its name from Louis Brandeis, the early 20th century Supreme Court justice who crusaded against business monopolies as a threat to democracy.

Among those leading this effort is Lina Khan (pictured), the new chair of the Federal Trade Commission who previously taught at Columbia Law School and made her name railing against Amazon for its monopolistic practices. Another Columbia professor, Tim Wu, also joined the administration last March. An alumnus of the Obama administration and author of “The Curse of Bigness,” Wu now sits on the National Economic Council where he bends Biden’s ear about the danger of concentrated corporate power.

Both are young, vehemently skeptical of big business, and argue that government should swing the hammer of antitrust laws with both hands. What’s more, and what makes some observers nervous, is that both believe government should get creative and confrontational. Use the laws on the books, they argue, but also unleash agency bureaucrats to use their rulemaking capacity to root out anti-competitive activity in the market.

That both have joined the administration delights Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She was pleased to see Wu return to the White House, telling the New York Times that “he has pushed public officials to break up and rein in Big Tech.” And the progressive Democrat similarly celebrated Khan, saying at the time of her nomination that Khan’s chairmanship at FTC was “a huge opportunity to make big, structural change.”

Antitrust expert Matt Stoller agrees. He told RCP that bringing in Khan and Wu signals “a massive shift, and specifically a shift away from thinking about Americans as consumers and a move towards thinking of Americans as citizens first.” Stoller, who has close ties to many in the administration, argues that their hiring, combined with action the administration has already undertaken, represents “a break from neoliberalism generally” — that is, a deregulatory philosophy broadly understood to have roots reaching from the Reagan to the Clinton administrations.

Khan moved quickly after taking up shop at the FTC, suing to stop the merger of firms that manufacture semiconductors, launching investigations into Amazon and Walmart for their business practices, and refiling a case against Facebook. Some, like Stoller, see it as a needed shock to the regulatory system.

“There had been a tradition of protecting the productive capacity of the United States, the manufacturing base, and [neoliberalism] essentially just says, ‘Well, that doesn't matter anymore. Instead, all that matters is whether consumers are treated well,’” Stoller explained. “Biden just explicitly said that this is nonsense, ‘We’ve got to go back to protecting Americans.’”

Thinking of the public as workers, not just consumers, has certainly accelerated in recent years. Former President Trump made his way to the White House by questioning unrestricted free trade, bemoaning the “American carnage” brought on by consolidation and deindustrialization in the nation. Questioning the market power of a few actors has subsequently come in vogue in certain corners of the right. Though this sentiment isn’t neatly bipartisan, more and more populist-style conservatives, including Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, have warmed to using big government to break up big business. Vance, for instance, has called for breaking up private companies like Google.

“There is probably more bipartisan support for these issues than is generally realized,” Bernstein said. “If you're someone who truly believes in markets, then you have to truly believe in market competition. And that is something that should, and often does, have bipartisan appeal.”

Don’t expect the administration to move too swiftly, though, or even with singular purpose. There are skeptics at the Treasury Department, for instance, where some doubt White House arguments that monopolies and concentration of market power are responsible for spiking inflation. Moving against corporate private property also risks a backlash from the courts. Then there are the business-friendly critics who have been out in force since Biden took office.

After the president rebuked Bork and the consumer welfare standard last summer, Robert Bork Jr. penned a point-by-point rebuttal in the Wall Street Journal. Less growth in 40 years? Bork countered that the economy tripled in size from 1980 to 2020. Fewer small businesses? That number increased by 54% in that same period. Biden’s remarks, he concluded, were nothing more than “a masterpiece of demagoguery masquerading as common sense.”

The issue isn’t just about dollars and cents. Advocates of stronger antitrust action insist that the question is as much about democracy as it is economics. “Are we consumers? Or are we citizens first? Do we care about concentrations of power, or do we want to facilitate them?” Stoller argued. “These are always the core questions around antitrust and more broadly how to organize our society.”

Wu agrees. Monopolies and near monopolies don’t just distort markets; they impact society similarly, disaffecting workers and smothering the opportunities that come with entrepreneurship, and they exercise undue influence over elections and lawmaking. So wrote the president’s economic adviser in “The Curse of Bigness,” likening current conditions to “a bad movie sequel” that rips off the plot of the Gilded Age when captains of industry controlled the levers of economic and political power.

“That led to widespread popular anger and demands for something new and different. Strong leaders promised a return to greatness, bread for the workers, and new order,” Wu wrote of the past. Of the present, he argued, “economic grievance is yielding a similar turn to angry, populist answers.”

For his part, during his campaign and his first year in office, Biden has framed his efforts as an attempt to stave off those advances. Or, as he put it in his inaugural address, “to restore the soul and to secure the future of America.” He sees his war on monopoly, it seems, as part of that mission.