How to Ensure Student Achievement Va. Parents Voted For?

When failed Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe defiantly announced during his campaign that he didn’t want Virginia’s parents making their “own decisions” regarding their children’s education, he sealed his political fate. McAuliffe smugly said during a televised debate – “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Wrong answer, and he lost his quest for a second term as governor in part because of that short-sighted statement.

Parental concerns over the quality and focus of public school education are skyrocketing. Education is now a top political issue motivating voters and driving vigorous debates in school board meetings across the country. As left-leaning school officials and teacher unions push a blatantly political agenda into public school classrooms, parents in large numbers are saying they’ve had enough.

Parents have a right to expect their children’s academic achievement to be the highest priority of educators, rather than the ideological aims of activist adults. Repeatedly, we have seen the people we expect to put our children first push education policies that set our children back. For the better part of two years, teachers unions advocated for keeping remote learning, despite multiple studies showing students were falling behind. New policies and protocols were needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, but the continued insistence on remote learning, when the educators themselves believed academic achievement was suffering, should concern every American parent.

New COVID policies are just the latest obstacle. For years America’s classrooms have become increasingly politicized while test scores in history, reading comprehension and other subjects fell. Declining literacy and math comprehension haven’t stopped teachers unions like the National Education Association from supporting educators adding more politics into their curriculum, now under the guise of Critical Race Theory. Already this year, the NEA tried to hide their support of politicized curriculum, funded research against their critics and then took parents who wanted more transparency to court.

Instead of working with students and parents to increase achievement, without lowering standards, educators are ending accelerated learning programs, using politics as their justification. In New York, it was recently announced that gifted and talented programs for elementary school students would be ended. In Virginia, it was announced that admissions to the elite Thomas Jefferson High School was now going to be “holistic” instead of based solely on academic achievement.

Politics and the special interests of the adults who are supposed to be educating our children will not set students up for success. Only with a fair, engaging, and interactive curriculum that helps students reach their goals, while informing teachers when they are falling behind, can we reverse declining academic achievement. In history and literacy, key subjects where achievement is often not prioritized, children are falling behind.

Both of these areas are fundamental to a child’s education but have been neglected for too long. Approximately 45 million Americans are functionally illiterate and 34% of fourth-graders read below grade level. Without basic literacy and reading comprehension, children are being set up to fail, not just while they are at school, but as they enter American society.

History classes are notorious for failing to engage students, even as they have been on the forefront of politicized education. A lack of understanding around our country’s history doesn’t just rob our children of learning the lessons of the past, it can actively fuel the increasing divisions within our society. Instead of being served up pre-packaged ideological assertions such as “America is systemically racist,” our students deserve to learn the full and true history of our country, triumphs and tragedies included.

The solution is a truthful, even-handed, and balanced curriculum that puts academic achievement front and center, not the politics that should be left outside the classroom to begin with. Desperately, our students need to see their parents, teachers, and role-models emphasizing their academic success, not using them as proxies for adults to fight their own battles. By prioritizing achievement and the truth in basic subjects, like history and literacy, with engaging and interactive lessons, we can put students back at the center of American education, instead of the politics and special interests of adults.

William Bennett is a former Secretary of Education for President Ronald Reagan, and Richard Collins is the President of the Today Foundation and CEO of Istation.