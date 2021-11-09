Good morning, it’s Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. A recent USA Today/Suffolk University Poll -- done precisely a year before the 2022 midterm elections -- shows Joe Biden’s job approval rating down to 38%. Although this is by far the lowest rating of Biden’s Oval Office tenure, there are two ways to look at a survey putting the president 21 points underwater.

The first is that this poll is just the latest evidence of a consistent (and for Democrats, quite disturbing) trend line. In other words, this is the direction Biden has been heading since midsummer. The second way to view it is that the Suffolk poll is an outlier -- that Biden’s not really that unpopular -- and a reminder of why RealClearPolitics averages the polls. (RCP was the first media organization to do this; other prominent political analysts do the same. Averaging helps keep things in perspective.)

Will the passage of the administration’s infrastructure legislation get the president back on track? Biden and his top advisers certainly hope so, and in the coming days and weeks they will be doing their best to generate positive news coverage about the many projects in their $1 trillion-plus package.

So you can expect to hear Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg draw attention to specific roads, bridges, tunnels, and railroad tracks scheduled to be upgraded. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will likely tout the strengthening of the electric grid. I’d expect Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to highlight spending that helps alleviate supply chain bottlenecks. And so on.

Journalists who are uninterested in the nuts and bolts of government spending programs might find all this boring. It certainly seems retro -- as if Biden had a Cabinet of mayors and governors. But Buttigieg was a mayor, and Granholm and Raimondo were governors, so they have a residual amount of policy wonkiness in their political DNA. Besides, modern politics is mostly about bashing the other side. Pointing to programmatic success, if it occurs, might be a refreshing change of pace.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com