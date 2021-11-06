How Windfall Politics Broke the System

The pursuit of equal individual rights has been arguably the most propulsive, unstoppable force in America’s long-run domestic political development. But over the last century, individual economic rights have come under sustained attack. The federal and state governments have become accustomed to telling American citizens what they cannot do (work over a certain number of hours a day or for a certain wage) and other things they must do, such as participate in Social Security or buy health care insurance.

Such requirements run counter to the country’s founding vision with its emphasis on “unalienable rights,” including the basic principle of self-ownership. At our country’s founding, America’s sovereign, self-governing citizens had the right and responsibility to direct their own lives. In the move away from this vision, Social Security and Medicare stand out. Both programs require participation, impose a substantial payroll tax, and offer participants no rights or control over their contributions.

A few historic factors contributed to the creation of programs so at odds with America’s traditional ethos of individualism. Congress created Social Security in 1935 in the heart of the Great Depression. Prompted by low rates of health insurance among the elderly and steeply rising medical costs, Medicare’s 1965 passage benefited from Social Security’s popularity.

Both programs also offered substantial rewards to early participants who received massive economic windfalls and to the elected officials who could take credit for those windfalls. This is "windfall politics" — a sustained policymaking pattern of politicians distributing unearned economic windfalls to current voters through unsustainably high benefits, low taxes, or both. Government spending can be passed onto future generations through government debt, and the long-term outcome is substantial generational inequity.

Social Security and Medicare’s looming insolvency, stark inter-generational inequity, and weak protections for the most vulnerable suggest an alternative approach would be more efficient — and better reflect America’s core, default commitment to individual sovereignty.

With a portion of their payroll taxes, working Americans could fund private retirement accounts to save and invest for income and health care needs during their retirement years. This would be paired with two guarantees: a minimum income guarantee (no elderly American will live below the poverty line) and a health insurance guarantee (no elderly American goes without health insurance) funded by the government. Based on the results of similar domestic and international programs, Americans would own their savings, build larger nest eggs, enjoy more spending flexibility, and bequeath unused funds to others upon their death.

A 2005 study by John Tierney, who wrote then for The New York Times, found that under Chile’s private retirement account system, workers can retire at age 65 with an annual pension of around 300% more than U.S. Social Security would offer the same worker. Chilean workers also own their saved assets so they can bequeath them upon death. In Sweden, years of debate over social insurance reform in the 1990s yielded a successful reform that included personal accounts, a minimum pension guarantee, and a modified (though still-generous) social insurance system. Swedes pay an 18.5% payroll tax with 2.5% of that going into the personal accounts.

One need not go abroad to find an example of successful Social Security reform. Until 1983, local governments could withdraw their employees from Social Security and establish their own programs. Under an alternative plan developed in Galveston County, Texas, for instance, county employees are given private accounts invested in a combination of lower-risk bank CDs, bonds and, if desired, mutual funds. A 1999 GAO study of the Galveston plan looked at low, median, and high earners who worked for 45 years and would retire in 2026. Galveston’s Alternate Plan provided a monthly benefit of 32%, 48%, and 115% higher than Social Security for each group, respectively.

Medicare is headed toward an even worse crisis than Social Security. In 2020, Medicare’s trustees estimated the program’s unfunded liabilities — that is, the amount needed today to balance the program’s expected costs and expenses for the next 75 years — at $46 trillion versus $20 trillion for Social Security. Medicare’s problems are poised to worsen as America’s population continues to age and health care costs continue to grow.

In response to Medicare’s dire long-term forecasts, reformers have developed a structural reform: premium support. In a premium support system, the federal government would provide individuals with a set amount of money — adjusted for health risk, income, and geography — to pay their insurance premium from private insurers or Medicare.

Such a system would build on the success of Medicare Advantage, a program that allows private insurers to offer Medicare beneficiaries insurance instead of the federally managed Medicare. In recent years, Medicare Advantage has proven increasingly popular. Analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation reports that Medicare Advantage enrollment has increased from 13% of Medicare beneficiaries in 2005 to 42% in 2021. Kaiser expects over 50% of Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan by 2030.

These Medicare Advantage plans have proven themselves both popular with the public and increasingly cost competitive with traditional Medicare. Medicare Advantage plans have reached cost parity by innovating and delivering equally good health outcomes with lower cost health services. Rigorous studies have found that Medicare Advantage beneficiaries are less likely to be admitted to a hospital, less likely to be readmitted to hospitals, more likely to be discharged directly home, and less likely to visit expensive medical specialists. These lower costs — earned through better, smarter care and patient engagement — allow private Medicare Advantage plans to market and sell their policies, invest in innovative care solutions, and still make a profit.

A premium support model could be combined with Medicare personal savings accounts similar to personal accounts for Social Security. These personal accounts would be combined with federally guaranteed support in the form of a premium support payment that could vary based on health status, age, location, income, and Medicare personal account savings balance.

Such alternatives for Social Security and Medicare — based on private, personal accounts and federally backed minimum guarantees — represent an attractive, plausible improvement to today’s increasingly insolvent social insurance approach. In the 21st century, few would argue with these programs’ intent. Americans want financial security and health care during their golden years, but traditional Social Security and Medicare meet this need poorly and unsustainably.

A better mousetrap can be built on the principles of individual ownership and sovereignty — centered on private accounts and personal choice — combined with federally backed minimum guarantees. Transitioning to private accounts and minimum guarantees would take decades and require continued federal support over the long term. But because it would help Americans prosper while better reflecting America’s once-cherished commitment to individual rights and sovereignty, we should start the process soon.