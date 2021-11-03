Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.The postmortems have begun -- I wrote one myself -- about an Election Day so fascinating it nearly blotted out the World Series. For those of you who missed it (I was one of them), the Atlanta Braves closed out the 2021 Series last night with power hitting, sterling fielding, and a clutch performance by a stylish young left-handed starting pitcher.

Are there lessons for politicians here? Perhaps. Bowing to woke partisan politics, Major League Baseball pulled this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta. Remember that? All that stunt did was hurt working-class Georgians and small local businesses dependent on stadium revenue -- and obscured the planned celebration of Henry Aaron’s career. It made the MLB suits in their suites look bad, but instead of whining or going in the tank, the Braves made the best of it.

When their best all-around player went down for the season with an injury, they traded for three outfielders to take his place. The team then won the division, swept through the National League playoffs -- and got to honor Hammerin’ Hank’s legacy and his family in Atlanta at the World Series.

The Braves won only 88 games in the regular season, significantly fewer than any of the teams they defeated in the playoffs. But the team’s moves paid off: The Braves got stronger as the season went along. The Series’ Most Valuable Player award went to Jorge Soler, a strapping slugger who was one of the midseason acquisitions. Likewise, Eddie Rosario, the MVP of the Braves win over the L.A. Dodgers in the NLCS, came aboard in mid-summer.

That’s how the economics of modern baseball play out, and the Braves finessed it smartly. Instead of kvetching about, say, the “tomahawk chop” (and, yes, that’s a metaphor), Democrats might do better to emulate the Atlanta Braves, and make some midcourse corrections of their own.

As for Dusty Baker, the well-traveled 72-year-old Houston Astros skipper who failed again to get a championship ring as a manager, he can hold his head high. Dusty manages the way he played, which is to say with class and competitive fire -- and I, for one, hope he gets one more chance.

Seven Reasons Democrats Lost Virginia. My analysis is here.

At Youngkin HQ, a Hat Tip to Harnessed Parent Anger. Susan Crabtree has the story.

At McAuliffe HQ, a Trumpless Reality Sinks In. Phil Wegmann reports on the scene last night in McLean.

Why We Must Protect Key Institutions From Partisanship. Andrew E. Busch writes that for a healthy democracy to function, the administration of justice and elections must not be politicized.

Make Financial Literacy a National Priority. At RealClearPolicy, Zane Heflin and Julia Baumel explain why Republicans and Democrats should be able to agree on addressing this urgent need.

Democrats’ Proposed SALT Change. At RealClearMarkets, Andrew Wilford argues that eliminating the state and local tax deduction cap works counter to Democrats’ goal of addressing wealth inequality.

Eco-Imperialism Threatens the World’s Poor. At RealClearEnergy, Craig Rucker asserts that climate policies pushed at the Glasgow conference will exacerbate human poverty and misery in developing nations.

A History Lesson for Advocates of Psychedelics. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy responds to the decriminalization of psilocybin in Oregon and a dozen U.S. cities.

Perfecting Humanity by Destroying It. At RealClearBooks, Aaron Rhodes reviews Juliana Garan Pilon’s “The Utopian Conceit and the War on Freedom.”

Is Patriotism Worth Preserving? At RealClear’s American Civics portal, Steven B. Smith explains why citizens in a divided nation should have a strong attachment to America.

