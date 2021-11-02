Good morning, it’s Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. It’s Election Day here in Virginia, where I live. Politically aware Americans of all persuasions are watching the gubernatorial race in the Old Dominion. The suspense has been building since mid-summer -- Virginians have been voting early for almost that long -- as the polls showed Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin gradually shrinking to the point that the race is now an utter tossup.

The last RealClearPolitics poll average actually shows Youngkin ahead. Judging by the Democratic establishment’s frantic push in the past week, one suspects that McAuliffe’s internal polling has shown the same trend, and his camp is worried. I wouldn’t write something as trite as “it all depends on turnout,” but, well…

New Jersey voters are also choosing a governor today. That race hasn’t attracted nearly as much national attention mainly because it hasn’t been seen as particularly close. But in off-year elections, voters sometimes surprise us.

Meanwhile, the World Series shifts from Atlanta to Houston tonight. The hometown Astros are down three games to two in the best-of-seven series, but the Braves are without their ace, whose leg was broken last week. The Astros, who were involved in an ugly cheating scandal a few years ago, can still hit the hell out of the ball. Also, Houston is managed by the ageless Dusty Baker, a perfect even-keeled skipper for this talented team. So I rate the World Series a tossup, just like Virginia.

With that, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates, as it does each day, an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from RCP’s reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Conjuring Trump in VA: Will McAuliffe’s Strategy Work? Phil Wegmann has the story as Election Day finally arrives.

Staunton Is Election Central. As voters cast their ballots today, David Avella spotlights the small Virginia town’s past vote tallies, which have uncannily mirrored the results of the entire state in the last dozen statewide elections.

VA Race Shows Election Reforms Work. At RealClearPolicy, Curt Bramble and Colin Larson tout the instant runoff process used in the GOP gubernatorial nominating process.

Is McAuliffe the Dick Thornburg of 2021? Also at RCPolicy, Bob Pipkin revisits the unexpected outcome in 1991’s U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania.

Baldwin Shooting Elicits a Familiar -- and Flawed – Response. John R. Lott Jr. laments what he sees as a reflexive call for new gun use regulations after last week’s fatal film set shooting, even though existing safeguards were not followed.

Don’t Add Carbon Tariffs to List of Global Tensions. At RealClearEnergy, David Hart and Stefan Koester offer a warning to nations trying to square trade priorities with their climate ambitions.

If You Doubt U.S. Prosperity, Visit an Airport Saturday. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny argues that economic meaning can be found just from looking at travelers going to and fro.

How Universities Hide Foreign Donations. At RealClearEducation, Neetu Arnold highlights the routing of gifts from a Turkish businessman to George Mason University.

USC and the Hypocrisy of Student Loan Debt Relief. Also as RCEd, Beth Akers and Preston Cooper assert that the school is a prime offender in creating unaffordable debt for graduate students.

The Underwater Death Trap Posed by Discarded Tires. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy spotlights a study showing the harm to hermit crabs when tires are dumped onto the seabed.

* * *

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com