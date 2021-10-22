The Case Against a GOP Presidential Coronation

Donald Trump has given every indication he is running for president again, short of formally announcing it, and the party is lining up dutifully behind him. While this comes as no surprise since Trump turned out new voters and is a fundraising machine, he also lost the last election, both in the Electoral College and by roughly 7 million popular votes.

The GOP didn’t line up behind Mitt Romney ahead of 2016 after his 2012 presidential loss or behind McCain in 2012 following his 2008 loss, for that matter. There’s always been a sense among Republicans that nothing is given, you have to earn it. Losing isn’t earning it.

While the party may be fractured by internal divisions, on the bright side, we actually have a deep bench of credible, experienced potential candidates from across the conservative spectrum to run for president in 2024.

Take for example, South Carolina’s Tim Scott, the first African American Republican senator, who has emerged as the face of the party’s better angels. His 2021 response to President Biden’s joint address to Congress was a reminder of what Republicans are for: freedom, opportunity, and prosperity for all – not just what we are against.

Sen. Scott is often insultingly derided by the left as “token,” but on the right he has proven to be a policy and thought leader who is willing to tackle the great issues of our time. Among those are championing opportunity zones to try to shrink economic disparities in underprivileged communities and taking on policing reform.

He’s a man with faith, firm convictions, and a hopeful spirit that reminds of us better times in America.

The GOP also has a deep bench in gubernatorial offices. Ron DeSantis has emerged as a fan favorite of the GOP base with his Trump-like ability to challenge the media and Democrats in power. DeSantis also oversees one of the largest economies in the country, which has flourished, making Florida one of the top relocation destinations for Americans fleeing strict COVID restrictions and economic challenges in blue states.

DeSantis has much of the toughness of Trump, but a policy background from his time in the U.S. House of Representatives working with Democrats on bipartisan issues.

Other popular names that have been floated as potential GOP contenders are heartland governors Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

Then there’s former Vice President Mike Pence, who has more governing experience than many of the potential candidates combined, having spent nearly a decade in Congress rising to the House leadership ranks, then becoming governor of Indiana and going on to serve as vice president of the United States. Pence will have to overcome a loud but small minority of the GOP who believe myths of the 2020 election being stolen, but otherwise is widely popular among Trump supporters who saw him for four years as a champion of the president’s policies, though with a softer tone.

Other potential candidates, who bring strong foreign policy chops to the table, are Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Haley was widely popular during her tenure at the United Nations and has the experience of being a red state governor. Her record as a fierce opponent of Iran and general toughness against America’s adversaries would be a strong juxtaposition to Biden or whoever his successor may be.

Pompeo has both diplomatic and national defense credentials to point to. He helped usher through the historic Abraham Accords, one of most significant breakthroughs toward Middle East peace in decades. Pompeo’s been one of the fiercest critics of Biden’s botched handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and as an Army veteran has been a staunch supporter of the military.

Then there are the less obvious names that would have an uphill battle in a GOP primary but would be formidable in a general election. Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland has proven to be an exceptional leader during the COVID pandemic, helping put his state among the top in vaccinations. He’s a moderate who can appeal to voters the GOP needs, including women and senior citizens. He currently has one of the highest approval ratings of any governor in the country.

The Democrats will be faced with either running a then-82-year-old Joe Biden, or finding a suitable replacement. Vice President Kamala Harris barely broke 1% support on her own in the 2020 cycle; Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has shown his inexperience in his handling of the current supply- chain crisis; Andrew Cuomo is done; and Bernie Sanders will run again, forcing everyone to the far left. The election will be Republicans to lose – so let’s run the best person who can win a general election.