WH to Dems: Pass the Plan, But Zip It on the Cost

Huge dollar signs make for ineffective marketing devices for legislation, and the Democrats have no one but themselves to blame for the now-stalled legislative process on their massive spending plans.

Present-day Democrats who decided to “go big” in the aftermath of the coronavirus are finding that legislative gigantism — and the perils of describing gigantic bills by their cost — is losing public support, especially as Americans become increasingly wary of big government.

While demand for more activist government was surging as recently as this spring — after many favored more aggressive government actions in response to the coronavirus crisis — recent polls indicate that the public has once again reverted to favoring a reduced government role in their lives. As Gallup reported, “After a rare endorsement of a more active role last year, [c]urrently, 52% say the government is doing too many things that should be left to individuals and businesses.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was without a doubt responding to such concerns when she said last week that “a focus on numbers” in President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plans has “not been helpful . … We can’t entirely control that. We obviously want to talk about the substantive pieces.”

David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, concurred: “It’s become a battle over price tag and that’s unappealing.”

An activist backing part of the administration’s bill explained it further: “Mostly people in the states have not been reading about the content of the bill. ... If they’re reading anything at all, it’s about the size.”

The Democrats’ newfound reluctance to discuss the mammoth price tag of these proposals ignores the fact that in recent months even the White House has described their spending plans in such trillion-dollar terms: Its March 31 fact sheet on the American Jobs Plan stated, “In total, the plan will invest about $2 trillion this decade,” and its June 24 fact sheet further explained that the “$1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework is a critical step in implementing President Biden’s Build Back Better vision.”

In addition, administration allies on the Hill have been even more willing to describe spending plans by their trillion-dollar price tags. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders recently stated: “I have already made, and my colleagues have made, a major compromise, going from six trillion down to 3½ trillion. ... All I am telling you is the $3.5 trillion is much too low.” Sanders’ House colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez similarly noted, “Several months ago, we had an agreement with [Sen. Joe Manchin], with everybody else throughout the entire party. ... We will move forward on this $3.5 trillion.” Not to be outdone, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week blamed the press for not doing “a better job of selling” what she dubbed “the original $3.5 trillion” plan.

The danger of referring to spending plans by their cost should be particularly apparent to the Biden administration, since such factors constrained the Obama administration’s massive stimulus plans, which then-Vice President Joe Biden presided over as “sheriff.” At the time, Rahm Emanuel, then President Obama’s chief of staff, successfully argued against “a stimulus package that would exceed $1 trillion,” since he believed that exceeding that threshold “would create a kind of sticker shock” with the public and on Capitol Hill.

Today’s Democrats have shown no such reluctance. In the end, rhetorical flourishes about current spending plans won’t insulate them from the reality that, gimmicks aside, this administration is proposing the biggest expansion in government spending ever. That was always going to be a tough legislative pill to swallow, especially with an evenly divided Senate and a House with the slimmest majority in modern history.

But as the quotes above suggest, promoters of such massive spending plans have no one to blame but themselves for repeatedly reminding the public about their enormous size and expense. Meanwhile, Sanders continues to make $3.5 trillion in spending his bottom line. And President Biden appears largely unfazed by the latest White House talking points. Just two days after his press secretary said defining bills by their cost was “not helpful,” Biden said, “To be honest with you, we’re probably not going to get $3.5 trillion this year.”