Third Parties on the Horizon: What Does History Say?

First of two parts

After a brief respite in the 2020 election, attention is turning again to the possibility of third parties playing a significant role in American politics.

In 2016, both the Libertarian Party ticket and the Green Party ticket received an unusually large number of votes – a record-high 3% for the Libertarians and second-best ever 1% for the Greens. Also that year, former House Republican policy director Evan McMullin ran as an independent, garnering some votes from anti-Trump Republicans and threatening Donald Trump’s lead in Utah for a time. In 2020, however, enthusiasm for these options was limited, and third-party vote percentages were much lower than four years before.

Now the wheel has turned again. Democratic divisions, openly on display in Congress, have also led to the defection of a notable party figure. Andrew Yang, a 2020 candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination and a 2021 Democratic candidate for mayor of New York, has announced the formation of the Forward Party. Yang has indicated the party is not planning to run a presidential candidate in 2024, though it may yet decide to do so. On the other side of the partisan divide, anti-Trump Republicans, who had hoped that the president’s defeat and ignominious departure from the White House would allow for a fresh start, are disheartened. Adjusting to the possibility that the GOP still belongs to Donald Trump, they are also thinking about their options. Conservative commentator Jonah Goldberg has suggested that they, too, create a third party.

What does the history of third parties or independent candidacies tell us?

Unlikelihood of Victory

The most obvious historical lesson is that such candidates face long odds. No non-major party candidate has ever won a presidential election since the advent of the modern two-party system in the 1830s. Even Abraham Lincoln’s Republicans, starting as a third party in 1854, had displaced the Whigs as the second major party by the time Lincoln won the presidency in 1860. Third parties rarely win contests below the Oval Office, either, though it does happen sometimes. Both Greens and Libertarians have elected officeholders in recent decades. Ross Perot’s Reform Party elected Jesse Ventura as governor of Minnesota in 1998. More successful were the Populists in the 1890s and the Progressives in the 1910s. Both parties elected many state legislators, members of Congress, or governors, but their electoral victories proved short-lived.

What explains this paucity of political success?

Most obviously: The major parties still hold the loyalty of most American voters. These loyalties can be shaken – and changing allegiances are a common feature of American politics – but such shifts are more likely to be gradual than sudden. The default for most voters is to stick with their party.

Structural factors also play a major role. The American electoral system puts a premium on finishing first. You have to win states to get any votes in the Electoral College. Finishing second in a state gets you nothing, even when second means 49%. Ross Perot won 19% of the nationally aggregated popular vote in 1992 but gained no electoral votes because he won no states. It works the same in congressional and most state legislative races, which are run on single-member plurality rules. Other structural barriers include ballot-access laws, campaign-finance rules, and even standards adopted by the presidential debate commission requiring participating candidates to meet a polling threshold that third parties rarely achieve. For instance, in most states, the major parties have nearly automatic ballot access, but other candidates must submit a significant number of petition signatures, pay a fee, or both. Since 1968, Supreme Court decisions have reduced but not eliminated barriers to third-party ballot access. In 2016, though the Libertarian presidential ticket was on the ballot in all 50 states, voters in only 45 states could vote for the Greens. Evan McMullin’s name appeared on the ballot in just 11 states (though he got votes in several others as a write-in).

In addition, though social media may present new opportunities to third-party organizers, the major media outlets tend to discount their chances, and hence cover them less thoroughly, creating a vicious cycle.

What Effects Do Third Parties Have?

Though third-party candidates rarely win legislative seats and have never won a presidential race, they have not been irrelevant to American politics. To be without victory is not the same as being without influence. There are three important effects that the most successful third parties have achieved.

Partisan gateway: Third parties have sometimes served as a gateway out of one of the major parties. Sometimes those voters remain “de-aligned,” and sometimes they gravitate to the other major party. The Populist Party served as a midway point for some Western farmers who wound up shifting to William Jennings Bryan’s Democrats. Strom Thurmond in 1948 and George Wallace in 1968 accustomed some Southern Democratic voters to leaving their ancestral partisan home. Many of them eventually voted Republican in presidential elections, though they typically continued voting for local Democrats.

Partisan punishment: Third-party or independent candidates who win a significant number of votes have the capacity to punish the major party closest to them ideologically by splitting its vote. From the Gold Democrats and Silver Republicans in 1896 to Theodore Roosevelt’s Progressive Party in 1912 to Strom Thurmond and Henry Wallace in 1948, candidates have sought to teach their home party a lesson by dividing its votes; the most successful of these was Roosevelt, who finished second and was a plausible contender. In more recent times, Ralph Nader ran on the Green ticket to punish Clinton-era Democrats for their (in his view) cozy embrace of corporations and inadequate attention to the environment. From another political perspective, McMullin’s 2016 run generally fit this model.

Splitting the vote may be a common byproduct of third-party activity, but its effects are often overestimated by analysts or by candidates who want to blame their defeat on divisions in their party’s normal coalition. For one thing, the gambit often does not work. Harry Truman won in 1948 despite candidates from both the right and left trying to shear off parts of the Democratic coalition. McMullin did not keep Donald Trump out of the White House. Moreover, the real story is often more complicated than it seems. Ralph Nader’s 90,000 votes in Florida in 2000 seemed to have tilted the presidential race away from Al Gore, but it turns out that Pat Buchanan, running as a Reform Party candidate, won more votes than Gore’s margin in other states that had a combined total of electoral votes greater than what Florida gave George W. Bush.

Above all, it is a mistake to assume that all voters for a third party or independent candidate would have voted for the major-party nominee that analysts see as “closest” to their preferences. Many George H.W. Bush supporters blamed Ross Perot for their man’s defeat, but exit polls showed that about half of Perot’s supporters would not have voted at all had he not been on the ballot, and the rest would have split their votes closely between Bush and Bill Clinton. Similarly, in 2016, Hillary Clinton blamed her defeat on Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who won more votes than Trump’s margin of victory in the decisive states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. But about half of Stein’s supporters said they would not have voted at all, and while Clinton had an edge over Trump with the remaining Stein voters, it would not have been enough to pull Clinton to victory. Bottom line: If someone votes for a third party in the American system, there is a very good chance that he or she is not interested in voting for a major party candidate.

Gravitational pull: Finally, third parties or independent candidates have historically had significant impact when they have won enough votes to pull one or both of the major parties in their direction after the election. Populists succeeded in pulling the Democrats toward their free-silver and railroad-regulation platform. Ralph Nader arguably played a role in pulling Democrats leftward after 2000. Ross Perot, a centrist independent, held the balance between the parties in 1992 and pulled both in his direction in different ways: After that year, Democrats embraced campaign-finance reform and deficit reduction through tax increases, while Republicans embraced term limits and deficit reduction through spending cuts.

In Part 2, I will examine the implications of third-party history for the 2024 elections.