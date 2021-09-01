Biden Declares War Over, Shifts Blame for Botching Withdrawal

Almost exactly 24 hours after the last cargo plane carrying Americans lumbered down the Kabul airport runway, President Biden started walking. He exited the Oval Office, passed through the Cross Hall of the White House, and entered the State Dining Room. He arrived with a full head of steam, and he was there to say that the war in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history, was over.

In remarks that lasted roughly half an hour, Biden took “full responsibility for the decision” to end the war while, at the same time, pushing responsibility onto others for how it ended.

He blamed former President Trump for signing an agreement with the Taliban to remove U.S. troops by May 1, an agreement that released 5,000 prisoners — “some of the Taliban’s top war commanders among those who just took control of Afghanistan.”

He blamed a corrupt Afghan government for letting its armies fold and leaving its people to watch their “president flee amid the corruption of malfeasance, handing over the country to their enemy.”

He blamed, or at very least appeared to chastise, any American stranded there for not leaving earlier, noting that “since March, we reached out 19 times to Americans in Afghanistan with multiple warnings and offers to help them leave Afghanistan — all the way back as far as March.”

Biden again fell back on a familiar binary that his White House has relied on since the situation started going haywire two weeks ago. He said the United States could honor the commitment Trump made to the Taliban or recommit itself, and her sons and daughters, to the war. “That was the choice, the real choice between leaving or escalating,” he insisted. “I was not going to extend this forever war.”

But the president did not discuss the promise he had broken. In an Aug. 19 interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, he had been unequivocal when he twice stated his commitment to getting every American who wanted to leave the country out of Afghanistan before U.S. forces left.

“We're gonna do everything in our power to get all Americans out and our allies out,” the president said. Would troops remain past the deadline if necessary? “It depends on where we are,” he replied before noting that he hoped to “ramp these numbers up” to around 7,000 evacuations a day.

Biden: If that's the case, we'll be — they'll all be out.

ABC News: Because we've got, like, 10,000 to 15,000 Americans in the country right now, right? And are you committed to making sure that the troops stay until every American who wants to be out —

Biden: Yes.

ABC News: — is out?

Biden: Yes.

They did not all come home. The White House estimates that between 100 and 200 Americans who want to leave were left behind. And the American military is gone now, the last of them evacuated Monday on the final C-17 out of Kabul. On Tuesday, Biden still insisted that “for those remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out.”

Though the president says he does not trust the Taliban, he told reporters at the White House how they had made their own public promise, “on television and radio across Afghanistan,” to ensure that anyone who wants to leave the country can. The world will be watching, the president warned, as the United States switches its focus from a military mission to a diplomatic one. He noted how the United Nations Security Council had passed a resolution sending “a clear message” about what the international community expects from the Taliban government.

Even after pulling out, the United States can still strike targets in the region. And after launching two attacks against ISIS-K — the masterminds behind the attack at the Kabul airport — Biden reminded enemies abroad of that fact, lest “anyone gets the wrong idea.” He added a stark warning “to those who wish America harm, to those engage in terrorism against us — our allies know this — the United States will never rest. We will not forgive, will not forget. We’ll hunt you down to the ends of the earth and you will pay the ultimate price.”

The speech was not just a rebuttal to his critics. The president did his best to turn the page on the war that had stretched across two decades. He grieved the fact that Americans under the age of 20 have never known an America not at war, and he honored the sacrifice given to that conflict, the 20,744 service members wounded and the 2,461 killed. All of it was painful evidence, he said, that “there is nothing low-grade or low-risk or low-cost about any war.”

The president closed by telling the country that it “is time to look at the future, not past,” promising that it would be one that is “more secure” now that the U.S. has left Afghanistan behind. Then, Biden quoted Abraham Lincoln, the call to honor those who gave “their last full measure of devotion.”

It looked for a moment that Biden would take questions from the assembled press. He started to leave, then paused to return to the podium as a chorus of reporters clamored for an unscripted sound bite from the president. But he had only forgotten his mask. Biden retrieved it and walked away. Questions fell to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

One reporter asked if there were any lessons that Biden had learned from the last two weeks. Psaki replied that “you can spend a lot of time looking in the rearview mirror,” but she added that the administration is more focused on moving forward in our diplomatic efforts.

Another reporter pressed: Why should the Americans left behind, the ones that want to leave, believe in the president’s commitment to bringing them home after he broke his promise from just 13 days ago? “Because,” she said, “he’s evacuated 5,500 American citizens and their family members and 120,000 total people over the last two weeks.”

There are hundreds of questions about how the withdrawal was handled. Members of Congress from both parties have already called for an investigation. For instance, was it true — as the Washington Post reports — that the Taliban offered to let the United States take responsibility for Kabul but the Biden administration declined? Psaki told RealClearPolitics, “I’m not going to speak to private conversations.” She did note, however, that holding the Afghan capital was not the primary objective.

What of the Americans still in hiding there? Psaki reiterated to RCP that, even though the United States no longer has a military presence, the president’s commitment to Americans and Afghan allies on the ground remains. And she promised to give “day-by-day updates” as to their status as the administration pursues a number of different evacuation avenues.

Asked if the administration was preparing for the absolute worst-case scenario, a possible hostage situation, the press secretary was defiant. “Our focus right now is on making clear to the Taliban and to others in Afghanistan that we are going to get these Americans citizens out,” she told RCP with the final answer of the day, “that we are going to hold them to that account. And that’s our focus.”