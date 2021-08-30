Good morning, it’s Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Over the weekend, the U.S. military thwarted further attacks on the airport in Kabul as Tuesday’s deadline for a withdrawal from Afghanistan looms -- and frantic airlift efforts continue.

Here at home, Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana, dropping more than 10 inches of rain in some areas, knocking down trees and power lines, leaving more than a million people without power. I write these words before the sun has arisen on the Gulf Coast, and thus before the extent of the damage is apparent. This formidable storm is barreling into Mississippi this morning with a trajectory that puts Tennessee, recently ravaged by flash flooding, directly in its path.

On that somber note, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates, as it does each day, an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from RCP’s reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

RCP Takeaway. The latest podcast episode features Thom Shanker, former Pentagon correspondent for the New York Times, discussing the Kabul airport attack as well as the global repercussions of our Afghan withdrawal.

A Tale of Two Retreats. Columnist Frank Miele compares media coverage of the withdrawal from Afghanistan with Donald Trump’s removal of U.S. troops from northern Syria.

Afghan Refugees, the American Dream Awaits You. Gonzalo Schwarz, CEO of a Washington think tank called Archbridge Insititute, writes that acquiring wealth is not the core element of this promise long held out to newcomers, but rather the freedom of choice in how one lives.

Give Them What They Want. In a guest op-ed, Republican strategist Jessica Curtis is puzzled by the logic behind requiring proof of vaccination.

Alternatives to CRT in Pennsylvania Schools. At RealClearPolicy, college professor Christopher Brooks spotlights the study of Africa’s diaspora as part of African history overall and not solely through colonialist prisms.

Enhanced IRS Funding Will Burden Small Business. At RealClearMarkets, law student Travis Nix cites flaws in Democrats’ strategy to pay for their $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” plan.

Organic Food Is About Ideology, Not Sustainability. Ross Pomeroy explains at RealClearScience.

Stop Trying to Make Jesus Go Viral. At RealClearReligion, author Deirdre Reilly complains that many of today’s Christian messages are designed to gain mainstream media approval by offering shallow, upbeat scriptural takes, but have little meat on their bones.

* * *

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com