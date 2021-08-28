Give Them What They Want

It appears New York City, along with many other parts of Blue America, are being governed by a song from my youth. Natalie Merchant and 10,000 Maniacs infamously sang “Give 'em what they want,” and liberals seem intent on doing just that, even if the logic for doing so and the consequences are nothing less than surrendering individual freedom.

Recently, New York City announced that only those with proof of vaccination would be allowed to dine inside. Leave aside for the moment the reality that a high school sophomore could easily forge these vaccination cards that are easily replicated. Ponder instead, for a moment, how it is that the same people who recoil in horror at the idea of requiring ID to vote are so comfortable with having to “show your papers” in order to dine out. Remember, these are the same people who insist, when it comes to abortion, that it is “my body, my choice.” For liberals, civil liberties are indeed a moving target.

Restaurants are not currently equipped to be a police force for vaccinations. You can bet that what will happen next is the creation of a new cottage industry to assure owners of restaurants they are only allowing the right people into their business, another new expense for these establishments as they try to recover from COVID shutdowns. Insurance companies will also gain a new revenue stream by insuring both the restaurant and the companies providing our new police force.

Of course, this human element will quickly be replaced by machines that make the process automated “for your convenience.” Much like airlines, hotels, and the local drugstore make us do the work “for our convenience,” this will be what happens when eating a hamburger outside your home. And, no doubt there will be instances where the machines do not get it right, and we all will face the same frustrations associated with the inability to speak to a live human being about the problem. Oh, joy.

Enforcing government regulations and collecting taxes will be the order of the day for restaurants. The quality of food being served will likely diminish, as restaurants focus their attention on complying with government COVID regulations. We will have created one more quasi-government agency.

None of this is happening in a vacuum. It is occurring as a result of the willingness of those living in Blue Heaven areas to yield freedom and personal responsibility to government authority on the premise of increasing our safety. Yet, there is precious little data and science to justify this course of action.

You have to ask yourself a basic question. If we are so wonderful, so precious, why do we need the government to control so much of our lives? Wouldn’t it make sense that good people largely do good things? Wouldn’t it make more sense to focus on the few bad apples than to require a one-size-fits-all set of policies?

It strikes this conservative that something is amiss when the basic thrust of what government is doing is predicated on the assumption that we cannot trust each other to do the right things. Call me naïve, but I truly do believe most people, regardless of their political affiliation, want good things for themselves and their communities.

Instead of continuing down the path of government-imposed restrictions, my side argues we should spend more time worrying about what makes sense for us to do, given the facts. From where I sit, this means emphasizing that vaccines work, that in some situations, but not all, masking can be helpful, and focusing on the elderly and immune-compromised individuals. Telling healthy 22-year-olds they cannot go out to eat without proof of vaccination is not science. It is shrill, partisan, liberal politics at its worst.

Maybe for liberals, doing these sorts of things meet the test of Giving Them What They Want. For me, it is nothing less than the needless surrendering of freedom.