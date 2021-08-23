Good morning, it’s Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Henri was downgraded over the weekend from a hurricane to a tropical storm, which sounds like a demotion -- and a reprieve for those in the storm’s path. This is not always the case. Such designations are guided mainly by wind strength, but as Houstonians learned four summers ago, when a huge storm stalls over your town, the sustained rainfall can cause catastrophic flooding. That’s what Hurricane Harvey did. Here’s hoping that Henri moves on out to sea today.

Residents of New Jersey, New York, and New England weren’t the only Americans dealing with severe weather over the weekend. President Biden personally offered condolences to people in Tennessee, where a separate storm took the lives of at least 22 people, with many others missing. Among the victims were twin babies swept from their father’s arms.

Besides advising people to take proper precautions against the weather -- and encouraging reluctant Americans to finally get their coronavirus vaccines -- the president took another crack Sunday at reassuring his fellow citizens distressed by the news and images from Afghanistan that the situation is not as chaotic as it seems on television. This is not an easy sell.

With that, I’d point you to our front page, which aggregates, as it does each day, columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. Today’s edition includes Harry Enten (CNN) and Peter Fenn (The Hill) on the shifting political winds in the U.S; Robin Wright on whether al-Qaeda will resurface in Afghanistan (The New Yorker); and Eartha Hopkins on reluctance within African American communities to getting the vaccine (The Grio). We also offer a complement of original material from RCP reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Moderate Nine Have More to Gain by Sticking Than Folding. Bill Scher considers strategy decisions Democratic House members have to make as they support the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill but oppose the companion $3.5 trillion plan.

RCP Takeaway. In the latest podcast episode, A.B. Stoddard, Andy Walworth and Tom Bevan join me to talk about the Afghanistan withdrawal and the politics of vaccine mandates.

Biden Again Defends Afghan Exit as Perils Intensify. Phil Wegmann reports on the president’s remarks.

Who Wants Biden to Fail? Charles Lipson answers critics who say conservatives are gloating as the president struggles with the Afghan withdrawal and other crises.

David Brooks Reproaches Elites, Recycles Clichés About the People. Peter Berkowitz assesses the New York Times’ columnist’s latest analysis of blue America.

Election Updates for the Week of Aug. 23. Todd Carney has this roundup at RealClearPolicy.

Let’s Stop Pretending About Our COVID-19 Knowledge. At RealClearScience, physician Buzz Hollander writes that assertions of certainty about the virus and vaccines ignore the shifting lessons continually being learned.

* * *

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com