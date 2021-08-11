One Month Ago Cuba Changed Forever, But Now What?

It was only a month ago when the long-oppressed Cuban people rose up in a historic challenge to the island’s brutal regime. The world saw vivid images of Cubans taking to the streets to call for an end to the dictatorship. And thanks to social media, the world actually witnessed the regime’s savage crackdown and the courage of the Cuban people. Then, a week later, everything went dark and the world moved on.

What happened?

The Castro-Díaz-Canel regime cut off Internet access, jailed hundreds of protestors, sent their infamous secret police after others, and withheld food, medical care and other essentials from the very people they are supposed to protect. When there was no outcry from the international community, the regime knew it had a free hand to continue its decades of abuse.

From the moment spontaneous protests broke out on July 11, President Biden’s pro-engagement advisers waffled between silence and confused messaging before moving on to symbolic sanctions and outright sympathy for the brutal regime. The international community acted no better, simply turning a blind eye.

But here is what the Biden administration, the international elites, and the Cuban dictators do not understand: There is no going back to the pre-July 11 status quo.

The regime hopes Cubans will grow tired and weary, letting the heavy burden of decades of oppression snuff out their hope. There is no way Cuba’s governing regime can address the grievances of its people because while the protests might be in part due to the COVID crisis, Cubans are demanding political change, basic freedoms, and an end to the dictatorial system.

These are the very people who were indoctrinated from birth by the Castro regime. It is a remarkable turnaround, and speaks to the fundamental failure of Castro’s so-called revolution. In fact, it is hard to overstate the cultural rejection of the communist revolution.

Just take the informal anthem of the Cuban protestors, a song called “Patria y Vida,” which means “fatherland and life.” Created by Afro-Cubans, this new slogan is a direct contradiction to the regime’s “Patria o Muerte,” which means “fatherland or death.”

Evidence of the Cuban people’s desire for change is everywhere.

Many artists, poets, songwriters, writers, actors, and musicians are speaking out against the regime, depriving the dictatorship of cultural legitimacy. And Afro-Cubans, a long marginalized community on the island nation, are increasingly and defiantly at the forefront.

The only way forward for the Castro-Díaz-Canel regime is brutal oppression enabled unfortunately by American and global indifference. Fellow strongmen in countries like Russia, China, and Venezuela are eager to throw a lifeline to the regime. Nicolas Maduro needs a stable Cuba to continue to prop up his own illegitimate rule, while Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping desperately want an anti-U.S. regime loyal to them only 90 miles from America’s shore.

There is no doubt we need to support the Cuban people. The strategy is common sense and straightforward; in fact, I have outlined the path forward multiple times over the past month.

First, we need to help get Internet access onto the island. While VPN access is good, it is not sufficient to overcome service shutdowns. The United States has the resources and technologies to get uncensored Internet to the Cuban people. Efforts were underway during the Trump administration to do exactly that, but the Biden administration is sitting on those plans.

Second, President Biden needs to use his decades of foreign policy experience to engage our allies and international organizations. The silence of the United Nations and the Organization of American States is stunning. Meanwhile, nations like Mexico and Spain seem eager to give tacit and even material support for the Castro-Díaz-Canel.

Third, the Biden administration needs to coordinate humanitarian efforts, including shipments of food and medicine, with trustworthy organizations and individuals inside the island. Doing so will help sustain the Cuban people, who are at risk of being starved and left to die of treatable illnesses. But it is critical that this aid does not fall into the regime’s hands because it will either take credit for securing the aid or use it to coerce compliance.

Unfortunately, President Biden and his administration are taking the complete opposite approach. While imposing sanctions on already sanctioned individuals, the administration is also talking about allowing more remittances to flow into the hands of the dictatorship. Doing so would surely stabilize the flailing regime, but it would be a demoralizing slap in the face to the protestors.

It is time for America and the world to choose: Will they actively support the Cuban people demanding their God-given rights and freedoms, or will they help stabilize the Castro-Díaz-Canel regime?

There is no third way or middle ground.