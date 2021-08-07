Earlier this summer, the world heard Britney Spears speak out against her conservatorship for the first time. In explosive testimony, she pleaded with a Los Angeles probate judge to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the “abusive” court-appointed role. “I just want my life back,” she said. On July 26, Spears filed to remove her father from her conservatorship entirely. For her fans, who have been advocating on her behalf for years through the #FreeBritney movement, the pop star’s testimony was the validation they had been waiting for: Because Spears herself had remained silent for so many years about this issue, many fans’ concerns had been dismissed.

“For Britney’s entire life she’s been documented from the third person, but no one ever seems to think to look at anything from her point of view. So that’s what I wanted to set out to do,” Jacob Sandt, known as “Jakeyonce” in the online #FreeBritney community, told RealClearPolitics.

Britney Spears supporter "Jakeyonce" shows where his sympathies lie during a demonstration outside a Los Angeles court earlier this summer.

Sandt is an industrious YouTuber and co-creator of Deep Dive Productions. He and his channel partner, Shelby (whose last name is not public), created an eight-part “Free Britney” documentary series that explains Spears’ conservatorship and advocates for its termination. Across his two YouTube channels, he has over 273,000 subscribers and nearly 46 million views. He also runs a Britney Spears fan account on Twitter, where he posts updates on the conservator case and other Spears-related news.

Like Sandt, many fans create unique styles of fan accounts to set themselves apart from the others. “One funny thing is that my brand is ‘Game of Thrones’ and Britney Spears: both of my favorite things,” another fan told RCP. This person, referred to as Ryan because he asked to remain anonymous, runs a #FreeBritney Twitter account, @BritneyGoc (GOC standing for “Game of Conservatorships.”) He often combines “Game of Thrones” artwork with updates on Spears’ case to create unique memes, sharing them to his 3,110 followers on Twitter.

A conservatorship is a system whereby a judge appoints an individual or organization to assume the financial and personal responsibilities of someone deemed unable to manage their own affairs. Some 1.3 million Americans have some sort of court-appointed guardian, for reasons such as drug addiction, mental illness and dementia. In recent years, various media exposés have brought to light systemic abuses in the system. One common critique: Once a conservatorship has been put in place, it’s hard to get out from under it — even if the arrangement is unnecessary. Spears fans have long suspected that her guardianship, which began in 2008 when she was taken to UCLA Medical Center for a psychological exam, is a classic example of abuse.

Interest in the #FreeBritney movement gained momentum in 2019 due to fan speculation over Spears’ mental health and hiatus from performing. Interest spiked again in February after the New York Times released the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” and later in June after the singer’s emotional testimony to a Los Angeles courtroom. Among the allegations Spears made in her statement were that she’s unable to remove her IUD to have another baby and is not allowed to get married to her current boyfriend.

Despite the passage of a major California conservatorship reform bill in 2006, most of the changes did not receive adequate funding to be implemented. “As a result,” according to a report from the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, “court resources were strained as the courts gamely attempted to satisfy the new requirements without any additional funding from the state.” As noted in a recent article by Robin Fields, an investigative journalist who contributed to a Los Angeles Times report in 2005 that spurred the 2006 bill, Spears’ conservatorship battle “suggests that not much of what we exposed was ever fixed.”

Despite many fans’ belief that Spears’ conservatorship needs to be completely eradicated, the singer has yet to file to dissolve the conservatorship entirely. As of now, she has only filed to remove her father as her conservator. Some legal experts are curious why she hasn’t gone further.

“I'm just surprised her attorney hasn't done something to at least partially restore her rights, that’s the strange thing about it,” Wendy Cappelletto, former president of NAELA, told RCP.

Melissa Brown, a clinical professor of law at University of the Pacific, told RCP that if Spears produces evidence that she has regained the capacity to manage her affairs, “the court should deny any ongoing conservatorship.” Spears’ next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29. In the meantime, her army of fans is not waiting idly.

Britney Spears in 2016. Along with her legal issues, the pop singer's star has dimmed significantly since her heyday in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“We looked through thousands of videos, archived articles, documentaries, commercials, and international interviews, to try to stitch together as much of the story we could,” Sandt said about his and Shelby’s documentary series. “The more I researched, the more horrified I became. I was seeing years and years of abuse, and no one around her was doing anything about it. I became absolutely enthralled in telling the story and finding every possible detail of her life that may possibly illustrate where she’s coming from.”

Sandt said the experience has made him an abolitionist when it comes to involuntary guardianships: “I think the entire probate court system needs a complete overhaul,” he said. “I think conservatorships need to go. … There isn’t enough oversight and people are quite literally being threatened with their lives.”

But attorneys who work in conservatorship law say the solution is not so simple: “There are people out there that would say a conservatorship is never appropriate in any situation, which is ridiculous,” said Cappelletto. While “any good practitioner will know it's not a perfect system and there's certainly room for improvement,” anti-conservatorship activists who have had negative experiences are “not exactly objective about the situation.”

Brown also believes conservatorships are a necessity: “There is clearly a need for conservatorships for those who have not designated appropriate surrogate decision makers in the event they are no longer able to manage their affairs and make medical decisions.” The problem with conservatorships, for Brown, isn’t primarily abuse, but lack of access to one, such as for “families and vulnerable elders who don't have the resources to even secure a conservatorship when necessary, and the lack of education and resources available to pursue alternatives.”

The #FreeBritney movement is not a monolith, however. There are some fans who see the need for conservatorships in certain cases. “I feel like they're necessary in some extreme cases [such as] comatose patients or people with severe dementia. ... But I think in the U.S. right now there are a lot of conservatees that could use other options that are not as restrictive as a conservatorship. For instance: power of attorney, supported decision-making, representative payee, trusts and saving accounts, person centered planning,” Ryan said.

Ryan’s activism remains predominantly an online entity. While he’s mainly focused on #FreeBritney, he says the movement sheds light on “other conservatorship abuse cases and actually pushes bills like SB-724 in California that would allow every conservatee to choose their own lawyer. Thankfully, a lot of politicians are starting to address that a reform is needed.” As for Sandt, his activism against abusive conservatorships extends beyond online spaces. He has attended a #FreeBritney rally in Los Angeles, and encourages others to find rallies in their area. “We are actually researching a few other conservatorship cases right now for season 2 of Deep Dive. If this can happen to Britney Spears, a worldwide pop sensation, then it can happen to anyone,” he said.

Rep. Nancy Mace is a co-sponsor of the FREE Act, which would bolster conservatees' rights.

In July, a bipartisan bill called the FREE Act was introduced in Congress seeking to allow conservatees the right to petition for replacement of a court-appointed conservator with a public one; guarantee conservatees an independent caseworker with no financial conflict of interest; and provide a database that tracks how many people are under a conservatorship. Its sponsors are Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida and Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina. They were upfront about the case that brought them together.

“Under the FREE Act,” said Crist, “we would Free Britney along with the countless number of seniors and persons with disabilities being abused and exploited by the broken system."

Henry Kokkeler, a student at Washington State University, is a summer intern at RealClearPolitics.

London Lyle is a student at the University of Colorado studying journalism and political science. She is an intern at RealClearPolitics for the summer of 2021.