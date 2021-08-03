Senate GOP Breaks With MAGA World on Vaccines, Jan. 6

As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell makes a renewed push for vaccinations, his Republican colleagues are following his lead. More subtly, he has also directed a message to them on the Jan. 6 attacks: Don’t deny what people saw on television.

A subdued effort in the Senate may not succeed as the noisiest of their House GOP colleagues make slain rioter Ashli Babbitt a martyr, decry the treatment of Jan. 6 “prisoners,” and spread misinformation about vaccines — all amplified simultaneously by conservative media.

But if you listen for it, and read the tweet-leaves, it’s clear McConnell thinks that the swing voters the party needs to win back the majority next year will reject irresponsible anti-vaccine rhetoric and a whitewashing of the deadly insurrection.

So as anti-vaccine messaging swarms Facebook and Fox News Channel (Sean Hannity excepted), McConnell is defying the party line, funding pro-vaccine advertisements with his own campaign funds to convince more Americans to join the fight against COVID-19.

“There is bad advice out there, you know. Apparently you see that all over the place: people practicing medicine without a license, giving bad advice. And that bad advice should be ignored," McConnell told Reuters last week.

McConnell is not only referring to television and radio hosts weighing in against vaccines, but members of his party. For example, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has a large online following and whose small-dollar fundraising is the envy of her colleagues, was suspended from Twitter for circulating misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. Rep. Mo Brooks called the vaccines “experimental.”

And former President Trump is now fueling vaccine hesitancy, despite wanting credit for its rapid development and production and having been vaccinated himself. Recently he released one of his tweedles — press statements that stand in for his now banned Twitter feed — stating, “People are refusing to take the Vaccine because they don’t trust [Biden’s] Administration, they don’t trust the election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News.”

McConnell joins just Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in directly criticizing disinformation and encouraging vaccination. But while Sen. Ron Johnson continues to criticize the campaign to vaccinate Americans, more Senate Republicans have joined McConnell to encourage inoculations. Key senators, including John Cornyn, Chuck Grassley and Marco Rubio, have sent out tweets on the importance of vaccinations and on Sunday the Senate Republican Conference tweeted out video of conference Chairman — and physician — John Barrasso amplifying that message on Fox News Channel. Sen. Roy Blunt read accounts to reporters last week from his Missouri constituents who had a change of heart about getting COVID-19 shots after loved ones fell ill or died from the virus.

Simultaneously, Senate Republicans are seeking distance from insurrection denialism as many in MAGA world embrace a new narrative in which the rioters were largely peaceful (Trump likes the term “love fest”) patriots who have been unfairly vilified and targeted by the FBI. McConnell has quietly made clear there will be no counter-narrative to the House Select Committee’s hearings and findings on Jan. 6. On Twitter, Steven Law, Janet Mullins Grissom and other players on Team Mitch openly criticized attempts by House Republican leaders to blame Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the deadly riots or belittle the testimony of the four police officers who recounted to the committee last week that they feared for their lives during the horrific attacks.

The day of the hearings, Scott Jennings, a former McConnell staffer who is now a CNN commentator, assailed GOP attempts to deny the reality of that day.

“If we watched it, if you have seen the videos, if you listen to the testimony, I don't know really how you go out with a straight face and say what we all saw, it didn't really happen the way you saw it,” Jennings said, adding that “every Republican, whether they're in the House or whether they're sitting at home right now, needs to understand that efforts to get you to believe that this mob was something other than it was are wrong. They're wrong.”

Then Cornyn, a McConnell lieutenant, gave the New York Times a similar response. “I don't think anybody's going to be successful erasing what happened," he said. "Everybody saw it with their own eyes and the nation saw it on television."

In addition to suggestions by members like Brooks that rioters were antifa instead of Trump supporters, and by Rep. Matt Gaetz that the FBI may have played a part in “organizing and participating” in the riots, 21 House Republicans voted against a resolution to bestow the Congressional Medal of Honor to U.S. Capitol Police officers for their heroism on Jan. 6.

Rep. Paul Gosar recently tweeted out a picture of himself wearing a red plastic “@ForAshli” bracelet, and Trump has referred to her as an “innocent, wonderful, incredible woman.” But you won’t be hearing anything like that from Senate Republicans. Last week, when asked on a radio show “Who shot Ashli Babbitt?” Sen. Kevin Cramer referred to her as a “criminal.”

McConnell is trying to create distance from the distortion of that day, but doesn’t want to directly criticize those distorting reality himself because he and Trump are in a war he would prefer has more cold days than hot.

When asked last Tuesday whether he had watched the day’s Jan. 6 hearings, McConnell said he had been working and had not, and though he would not comment on the testimony of the four officers, he referred back to his comments from January when he said Trump was “morally and practically responsible” for inciting the insurrection. “I don’t see how I could have expressed myself more forthrightly than I did on that occasion, and I stand by everything I said,” McConnell said last week.

When Sen. John Thune, minority whip, was asked the same question, he criticized Pelosi’s handling of the committee but called the officers “heroes,” saying, “I have great respect for what they went through, what they did, what they do, and I think what they say needs to be taken very seriously.”

Many House Republicans, on the other hand, did not take the opportunity to commend the officers for their sacrifice during the siege after the powerful hearing. Indeed, Rep. Jim Banks, whom Pelosi had rejected as a select committee member, went out of his way to be dismissive of the officers in an appearance on Fox News. Banks accused them of reading talking points written by the Democrats.

McConnell is fighting two powerful conspiracies in his own party — polls show GOP voters still refuse to take the COVID vaccine in large numbers because they question its safety, and that they now view Jan. 6 as an event where “patriotic” citizens were “defending freedom.” He has intentionally drawn these two red lines. The question is whether voters will see them next fall.