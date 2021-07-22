Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 22, 2021. So, we won’t have a bipartisan commission to explore what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after all. I guess it was a long shot, but the leaders of America’s two dominant political parties are now all but boasting about their inability to compromise. It’s getting tiresome. So is the talk of resuming wearing masks in public -- although this is probably medically prudent.

We always knew COVID-19 would mutate. The so-called Delta variant, which originated in India, is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus. So far, it does not seem to be more lethal than the original version, which is fortunate. Just as important: Existing vaccines seems to resist it. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the Delta strain is much more communicable than its predecessors. The other bad news is that the unfathomable resistance to getting immunized has taken root in this country along political, regional, and sometimes ethnic lines. As I (and many others) have been saying for a year and a half: This is folly. We are all in this together. Not just Americans, either, but the entire human race.

With that, I’d point you to our front page, which aggregates, as it does each day, columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. Today’s lineup includes Idrees Kahloon on the erosion of trust (the New Yorker); Kylee Zempel on the credibility problems of corporate media (The Federalist); and Katha Pollitt on why the left needs to defend free speech (Dissent). We also offer a complement of original material from RCP reporters and contributors, including the following:

