The White House's Double Dose of Tough Talk on Cuba

The White House all but circled back to the Cold War on Thursday as President Biden and his press secretary separately condemned communism as a failed system, laying the current suffering of the Cuban people directly at the feet of the collectivist regime there.

Jen Psaki offered the first rebuke in the briefing room.

“I would say communism is a failed ideology, and we certainly believe that. It has failed the people of Cuba. They deserve freedom,” she told reporters, adding that the animating beliefs of the government have led to very tangible deprivation among the island nation’s people, including “a lack of access to economic opportunity, to medical supplies, to COVID vaccines, so all of those pieces are true.”

Hours later in the East Room, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Biden doubled down.

“Communism is a failed system — universally failed system,” he said. “And I don't see socialism as a very useful substitute, but that's another story.”

Those twin statements are something of a change in tone if not policy substance. While Biden likes to describe the current world era as a contest between “democracy and autocracy,” Psaki sidestepped a question about communism in Cuba the day before, following weekend protests in Havana over rising prices, food shortages and power outages. She wouldn’t even say the word. But when she condemned it Thursday, she was cheered by the right as if she’d just won one for the Gipper.

“Hats off to the press secretary,” wrote Kent Lassman, president of the free-market think tank the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

“Yes! This should and must be the message from a unified American government,” added Rory Cooper, an aide to Eric Cantor when he served as House majority leader.

Amanda Carpenter, former speechwriter for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and current director of Republicans for Voting Rights, called the communism rebuke “a Psaki bomb everyone can love.”

There were limits to the praise though. Cooper, now a partner at the bipartisan group Purple Strategies, told RealClearPolitics that while he was glad the White House had acknowledged “the communist root of the Cuban people's suffering, I fear it's an unpopular position in many corners of the Democratic Party.” More specifically? The socialist-leaning corners. Biden’s most recent rival, Bernie Sanders, has a long history of praising the Cuban regime. The self-described democratic socialist did not shy away from doing so while challenging Biden for the party’s nomination last year.

"We're very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but, you know, it's unfair to simply say everything is bad," the Vermont senator told “60 Minutes”’ before the South Carolina primary that ultimately swept Biden to victory. "…When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?"

Those were not isolated remarks. Sanders told students at the University of Vermont in 1986 that he remembered being “very excited” as a child during the Cuban revolution “that poor people were rising up against rather ugly rich people.” He added that the memory of President John F. Kennedy pushing for tougher treatment of the regime made him want to “puke.”

Sanders did, however, tweet his solidarity with the protesters calling for freedom in their homeland. “I call on the Cuban government to respect opposition rights and refrain from violence,” he wrote before condemning the longstanding U.S. trade embargo that “has only hurt, not helped, the Cuban people.”

Republicans are delighted at the awkward political philosophy position Democrats find themselves in, and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton was happy to force the issue earlier this week, writing, “Do Bernie Sanders and AOC still think Cuba is a workers' paradise and a model for the United States?”

While members of “the squad” are normally quite vocal, House Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar have remained silent as the outside groups that backed their candidacies expressed support for the Cuban government. The Democratic Socialists of America this week issued a statement saying that the “DSA stands with the Cuban people and their Revolution in this moment of unrest.” The Black Lives Matter organizing committee weighed in with a similar statement, this one blaming the United States for “punishing” the Cuban people and trying “to crush this Revolution for decades.”

Biden does not share that sentiment. All the same, the president is still facing pressure from Republicans to do more to help the protesters. A top priority as the authoritarian leaders shut down social media on the island? Internet access.

“The Cuban people have lost their ability to communicate with one another, and many Floridians born in Cuba have no information on the safety of their loved ones,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote the White House in a Wednesday letter. “Equally as important, the world has also lost the ability to see what is happening on the ground as the Cuban people rise in support of freedom.”

Biden said Thursday that his administration is exploring options to remotely restore Internet access. While it will take time to sort out that technology, his administration has now made its stance clear on the specific question of the protests and the larger question of communism. Some White House aides were a bit taken back by the rare Republican praise of Psaki’s comments. But none were surprised by the president or the press secretary’s remarks.

Rebuking socialism helped Biden win the White House in the first place. “I beat the socialist,” he told a Michigan radio host just two months before the general election. “…That’s how I got the nomination. Do I look like a socialist? Look at my career — my whole career. I am not a socialist.”