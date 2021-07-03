'Saving Principles' and the American Future

Tomorrow America turns 245 years old. In five years, our country will be 250. We approach this milestone as divided as we have ever been in the lifetime of any living American. Will that milestone in 2026 be a cause for celebration or lamentation? Will that day be one of healthy patriotic pride, or a cause for despair?

The answer to these unknowns depends on our faith in the principles of July 4, 1776, articulated in the Declaration of Independence.

For Abraham Lincoln and the formerly enslaved abolitionist Frederick Douglass, the declaration marked more than America’s separation from England. For both 19th century statesmen, the document promised freedom for all and equality for all. According to Douglass, these were “saving principles”: If we lived up to them, they would save us.

Today we Americans are divided about whether we have lived up to the principles of our founding. But we also disagree about whether Douglass was right. Can they really save us?

Facing an America even more divided than it is today, Douglass delivered his most famous speech in July 1852. “What to the slave,” he asked, “is the Fourth of July?” His answer was clear and scathing: “This Fourth [of] July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.” To the enslaved, the date was a reminder of American hypocrisy.

Despite this rank hypocrisy, Douglass saw that the cause of equality in America was not hopeless. Declaration principles are true no matter how poorly politicians and citizens fail to live up to them, he said. What’s more, the U.S. Constitution reflected those principles. It was not a pro-slavery document, but a “glorious liberty document.” America’s principles were sound, Douglass concluded. The question of his day—and ours—is whether the American people will choose to live up to them.

Political scientist Lucy Williams has called Douglass’s view of America “aspirational exceptionalism.” Taken to heart today, it can help all Americans understand why Juneteenth and the Fourth of July belong together in our pantheon of national holidays. Juneteenth calls us never to forget slavery’s terrible toll on the lives of Black Americans, and on the life of our nation. It is a somber yet hopeful celebration of what emancipation meant for those once enslaved, and what emancipation means for Americans today.

Independence Day reminds us that without the bedrock principle of equality, the subsequent fight for equal rights would not have been possible. Equality and freedom as inviolable principles are the cornerstone of the American regime. Taken together, Juneteenth and Independence Day remind us of the responsibility to work for the full realization of our founding ideals.

If history teaches us this responsibility, civic education should provide the knowledge and skills Americans need to realize the promise of the declaration. Sound civics is about charting a future according to America’s “saving principles.”

These principles aren’t the property of the right or the left, or of any political party, and they have saving power only insofar as they are upheld by Americans as our common cause.

As our nation’s 250th birthday approaches, it’s clear that a lot of Americans feel alienated from the founding ideals of this country. We need to restore their faith, and we need to get it right. It’s not a matter of a short-term political battle, but a long-term question about the viability of our national experiment.

How we mark the 250th birthday of America will tell us a lot about our national future. Mindful of our first national commemoration of Juneteenth, let’s make this Independence Day a commitment to the celebration of our “saving principles.”