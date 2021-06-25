PA Gov. Attacks Lawmakers' Sensible Election Reforms

After the 2020 election, many Pennsylvania voters were left confused, frustrated, and distrustful. A new and inefficient mail-in balloting process, unrealistic and shifting voting deadlines, and often non-binding guidance from state government led to varied experiences across precincts and delays in reporting the election’s results.

Issues concerning Pennsylvania’s administration of elections, though, weren’t limited to last November. The past two primaries, for example, were also plagued by malfunctioning voting machines and long delays in ballot counting. The process was further clouded by agenda-setting financiers who sent grants to counties in an attempt to influence local election processes.

Recognizing these facts, state legislators, county officials, and even Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and his secretary of state called for improving the state’s election laws to ensure access, integrity, and, most important, trust. In Harrisburg, lawmakers responded with House Bill 1300, comprehensive legislation that passed the state House this week.

Known as the Voting Rights Protection Act, the bill would ensure that the next election doesn’t result in more skepticism about outcomes. Wolf, though, has denounced this sensible legislation for partisan gain. “I will not allow bad actors to put up barriers to voting,” he proclaimed at a recent event, accusing lawmakers of “spewing debunked conspiracy theories as they try to undermine confidence in the November election and its outcome.”

Wolf’s time would have been better spent working with legislators to ease his concerns instead of tossing Democratic Party talking points to the press. He was silent, for instance, when the House State Government Committee held 10 hearings that focused on election process, not outcomes. Testimony from state and county officials – along with election officers in other states and policy groups – outlined best practices across Pennsylvania and the U.S. The committee’s subsequent 99-page report neither mentions former President Donald Trump, nor does it allege fraud in the 2020 election. Instead, it focuses on overcoming election challenges.

Wolf is also ignoring new polling from Franklin & Marshall College, which shows that Pennsylvania voters believe election reform is necessary. Among voters polled, 81% favor signature matching for mail-in ballots and 74% approve of voter identification requirements – both tenets of HB 1300.

Pennsylvania must do better before the next election.

As it stands, the House bill makes voting and counting votes easier, providing extra time to account for mail-in ballots. By requiring signature matching and voter ID, it will ensure greater integrity and restore confidence in elections. It will prevent, moreover, out-of-state billionaires from influencing ballot collection and vote counting by regulating private election donations. And it ensures that all voters will receive the same treatment and enfranchisement.

Recent legislation passed in Kentucky, Virginia, Florida, and Georgia, among other states, was signed by both Republican and Democratic governors who acknowledge that commonsense reforms can help everyone and satisfy the vast majority of voters.

The major tenets of these reforms are similar to Pennsylvania’s HB 1300. The most common impetus is that democracy fails if voters don’t believe the elections are conducted fairly.

Claims that such reforms amount to “disenfranchisement” or “a recipe for fraud” cause unnecessary discord. They’re also disproven by analogous laws that have existed for years in both red and blue states. These states have seen increased voter turnout; there is also no evidence of voter disenfranchisement.

To a large extent, the Wolf administration owns Pennsylvania’s failures in the 2020 election. The administration, though, was right to support legislative reform. This is why Wolf’s attacks on the General Assembly’s resulting proposal is so puzzling.

By refusing to speak to anyone but the press and directing his unsubstantiated ire toward legislators, the governor is not only grandstanding for mere political points – he’s also undermining Pennsylvania’s system of government. Wolf should sign the bill and put discord and doubt over the state’s election process behind us.