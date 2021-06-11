Covering Biden -- or Just Covering for Him?

Unless Joe Biden’s memory is as weak as his critics contend, he has been lying for years by claiming, “I have never spoken to my son [Hunter] about his overseas business dealings.”

As reported in the New York Post, an email from his son’s abandoned laptop, which Joe Biden and much of the media inexplicably dismissed as Russian disinformation – confirms that the senior Biden met with Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, in Georgetown on April 16, 2015.

“Dear Hunter,” Pozharskyi wrote the next day, “thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.”

At the time, Vice President Biden was overseeing U.S. policy toward Ukraine and his son Hunter was being paid $83,333 a month to sit on the board of Burisma, which was accused of corruption. The Post’s Miranda Devine also reports that the guest list for the dinner at Café Milano in Georgetown included “Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina and her husband, corrupt former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, who since has died. Baturina wired $3.5 million on Feb. 14, 2014, to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC, a Delaware-based investment firm co-founded by Hunter and Devon Archer, a former adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry.”

The White House has refused to comment on the revelation, apparently concluding that the mainstream press will protect the president by ignoring the story. Despite its clear evidence of Biden’s deception, and the strong suggestion of corruption, the May 26 New York Post article has only received attention from conservative outlets. This silence is all the more unusual considering that Hunter Biden is facing a federal criminal tax investigation reportedly connected, in part, to his work in the Ukraine.

This was not small beer. Some surveys suggest news blackouts regarding Hunter’s business dealings might have swung the election to Biden.

The media’s nothing-to-see-here attitude stands in stark contrast to its coverage of President Trump, whom it consistently depicted as a kleptocrat who used his office to enrich himself and his family. The fact that his net worth declined by $1 billion during his presidency was irrelevant as they echoed Democrat claims that foreigner leaders who stayed at his properties were helping him violate the Constitution.

Compare the vigorous and accusatory coverage that followed China’s decision in 2018 to award 18 trademarks to Ivanka Trump – which she had applied for before her father became president and couldn’t use because she had dissolved her namesake brand – to the lack of interest in Hunter Biden’s far more questionable business dealings.

The mainstream media, which doggedly pursued even the most far-fetched allegations against Trump, has become a lapdog regarding the Bidens’ ethics. Hypocrisy and double-standards are too benign to capture this betrayal of journalistic ethics. Our most prestigious news outlets have become propaganda arms of the left.

If that sounds harsh, remember these are the same folks who pushed the false narratives that Trump was conspiring with the Kremlin and that COVID-19 could not have been engineered in a Chinese lab. They lied to us for months that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was murdered by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 when, in fact, he died of stroke.

And, a new IG report reveals, they spread the fake story that police tear gassed protesters so Trump could stage a photo op at a Washington church last June. The report found that officers had no knowledge of Trump’s planned visit when they decided to clear the area so that contractors could install a security fence. This was no secret: Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist reported all this at the time. As of Thursday afternoon, neither The New York Times (“Protesters Dispersed With Tear Gas So Trump Could Pose at Church”), NPR (“Peaceful Protesters Tear-Gassed To Clear Way For Trump Church Photo-Op”) had appended corrections to their articles. No one should hold their breath waiting for Vice President Kamala Harris to admit she got it wrong when she stated, “Last night I watched as President Trump, having gassed peaceful protesters just so he could do this photo op, then he went on to teargas priests who were helping protesters in Lafayette Park.”

Here’s a real-time opportunity to test my analysis. The Daily Mail is reporting that Hunter Biden used the N-word in numerous emails he sent to his white lawyer. They included:

“How much money do I owe you. Becaause [sic] n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates,” and “I only love you because you're black' and 'true dat n***a'.”

Hunter was clearly not using the term maliciously, but that has mattered little to the left, which has even gone after school children for the same offense. I predict that Biden will not be punished for his offense against political correctness, unlike the young woman who was forced to withdraw from the University of Tennessee because she excitedly said, “I can drive, n***a” when she got her license.

He will, instead, get the all-is-forgiven treatment enjoyed by Democrat Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who was allowed to stay in office after it was discovered that his medical school yearbook page featured a man in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe; Northam initially admitted one of them was him, but then recanted.

For the mainstream media, there is no principle, only power. They are not guardians of truth but defenders of the cause. That is something Joe Biden clearly remembers.