Good morning, it’s Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Thirty-five years ago today, a commencement speaker at the UC-Berkeley school of business enthralled the graduating class by giving them permission to indulge their least altruistic instincts. It was probably predictable that a corporate raider nicknamed “Ivan the Terrible” would go beyond the typical platitudes of a graduation speech, and Ivan Boesky didn’t disappoint. It was okay, he told them, to be greedy.

But is that really what Boesky said that day? I’ll have more on this in a moment. I’ve written about it before, but the theme is suddenly relevant again, and it’s a matter of life and death. First, I’d point you to RCP’s front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors:

* * *

CA School Board Dispute a Test Case for Teacher Union Clout. Susan Crabtree examines a union’s attempt to remove a board trustee amid efforts to fully reopen schools, which the new trustee favors.

To Get America Back to Work, Congress Needs Courage. Tarren Bragdon urges lawmakers not to renew enhanced unemployment benefits when the relief provision ends in the fall.

If You’re Just Discovering Inflation, You Likely Don’t Know What It Is. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny argues that many analysts lack a fundamental understanding of the concept.

Congress Needs to Reform the Postal Service. At RealClearPolicy, Lynn Haueter warns lawmakers not to simply throw more money at the problem.

Defend Israel -- or Prepare for a Wider Conflict. At RealClearDefense, Robert Charles lays out potential scenarios if Congress and the administration remain passive.

Why the U.S. Must Do More in India. At RealClearHealth, a trio of authors underscore the value of global cooperation and solidarity in pandemic containment.

Teachers Deserve Our Appreciation Every Day. At RealClearEducation, former N.J. Gov. Tom Kean writes that teachers have risen to the occasion as COVID posed innumerable challenges.

The Right of Revolution in the American Founding. At RealClear’s American Civics portal, Kevin Portteus explains a frequently overlooked teaching of the Declaration of Independence.

Waiving Vaccine IP Protections Will Do More Harm Than Good. Todd Zion lays out his rationale at RealClearHealth.

* * *

This issue about vaccine patents featured in RealClearHealth got me to ruminating about Ivan Boesky’s infamous speech to the graduates, their families, and professors at the conferring of master's degrees at U.C.-Berkeley's Haas School of Business on May 18, 1986. Boesky was not yet accused by the government of insider trading, had not yet paid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and restitution, and had not yet served time in prison for his transgressions.

But he had achieved notoriety as a corporate raider -- and was selected as a speaker by a vote of the grad students themselves. These future titans of Wall Street and Silicon Valley admired the 49-year-old son of a Detroit topless bar owner who had made himself into a billionaire. They wanted to hear how he did it.

“Greed is all right, by the way,” Boesky said, pausing for effect. “I want you to know that. I think greed is healthy. You can be greedy and still feel good about yourself.” With that, the audience erupted in cheers and applause. Later, after Boesky’s fall from grace, this sentiment was rendered in a shorter way by the fictionalized Gordon Gekko in the Hollywood hit “Wall Street.”

“Greed is good,” actor Michael Douglas proclaimed in that movie. It is this formulation that people remember. The moral of the story in “Wall Street,” however, is that greed is bad, a sentiment found in most of the great philosophies of the world, and the Bible.

And yet, Ivan Boesky was making a more subtle argument. I believe he was saying that the engines of dynamic capitalism depend on men and women who will become fabulously rich, and that this helps drive innovation, job creation -- and, by extension, prosperity in the United States. Today, a debate is raging over Americans’ easy access to a COVID vaccine. Yes, it was developed with what Franklin Roosevelt liked to call “American know-how,” and yes, this came about both because of taxpayer-funded research and the dynamism of free-market capitalism. Nonetheless, is there a moral obligation to share it with the rest of the world? Leaving aside the practical question of whether waiving patents is the best way to make that happen, I believe most of us would like to share this life-saving medical advance with the rest of the world. And that desire, that altruism, is as American as apple pie.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com