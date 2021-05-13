Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 13, 2021.On this date in 1846, Congress overwhelmingly approved President James K. Polk’s request for a declaration of war against Mexico. We were arguing then, as we are today, about the southern border of Texas, which had been granted statehood less than six months earlier.

Certainly, the war that followed produced results highly favorable to the United States: Signed less than two years later, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo established the Rio Grande River as the southern border, added most of present-day New Mexico, Arizona, and California to the United States, and paid Mexico a pittance for it -- $15 million.

But it hardly was the last word on the border, as this week’s images of migrants streaming across that river remind us. Tomorrow, I’ll reprise the words of a freshmen member of Congress to underscore this point. For now, I’d point you to RCP’s front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. Today’s lineup includes Kristin Tate on the specter of inflation (The Hill); Richard Wolffe on the underlying reason Donald Trump demands fealty from Republicans (Guardian); and Clarence Page on critical race theory (Chicago Tribune). We also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors:

What Clarence Thomas Really Said About Regulating Social Media. Rick Santorum clears up a misunderstanding about Justice Thomas’ position, and what it means for conservatives disturbed by Facebook and Twitter’s censorship.

Charting a New Course for Centrists Left Behind by GOP. Distressed by the party’s treatment of Liz Cheney, and other developments, Sophia Nelson and Susan Del Percio join other women in issuing a “call for American renewal.”

The Business of Selling Woke Corporate Armor. RealClearInvestigations, Mark Hemingway reports on the consultants who purport to help companies navigate the woke political environment, which some observers see as a protection racket.

ESG Investing: Politics by Other Means. At RealClearEnergy, Rupert Darwall takes a dim view of environmental, social and governance investing.

U.S. Titanium Supply Chain Vital to National Security. At RealClearPolicy, Anastasios Arima describes the perilous position the United States is in given its dependence on foreign sources, including Russia and China, for the lightweight metal.

Puerto Rico’s “Tax Haven” Status Isn’t the Cause of Its Inequality. At RealClearMarkets, Cesar Mendez-Otero writes that the island’s lack of power in Congress is the real culprit.

The Shift From Liberal Arts to STEM Comes at a Cost. At RealClearEducation, Steven Zhou laments the lost emphasis on critical thinking skills.

Taking Back American Education. At RealClear’s American Civics portal, Jack Miller notes that his eponymous center has been at the forefront of a civic revival.

