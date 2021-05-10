Good morning, it’s Monday, May 10, 2021. Over the weekend, legendary horse trainer Bob Baffert revealed that Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby-winning 3-year-old he’s trained, had tested positive for an excess dose of an anti-inflammatory drug called betamethasone. Although Churchill Downs announced Baffert’s immediate suspension, as of this morning the colt is still scheduled to run Saturday at Pimlico in the Preakness.

Although the still-developing story cast a pall over the second leg of racing’s Triple Crown, and over thoroughbred racing generally, the facts of the case are murky. For starters, betamethasone is an allowed medication -- the issue here is that the horse allegedly had too much of it in his bloodstream. Second, it has not generally been viewed as a performance-enhancing drug for young horses. Third, Baffert swore publicly that Medina Spirit wasn’t on a regimen of betamethasone at all. Either he’s lying or, as Michelle Dockery’s character in “The Gentlemen” put it bluntly, there’s something afoot and it ain’t good.

Can any good come of this? And why is a political newsletter obsessing on it? Ah, but the answer to those two questions is the same. This mess underscores the utility (and perhaps the need to strengthen) the Horseracing Safety and Integrity Act, which was enacted by Congress in the waning days of 2020 and signed into law by Donald Trump. In a clunky statement Sunday, the former president called Medina Spirit “a junky,” which is an odd insult to level at an animal: racehorses don’t decide which medications to take, or when to race. That’s all up to the men and women who own them, train them, and ride them.

“Horses will run for fun -- anyone who has been to an Ocala farm has seen them do it -- but compelling them to do it to the point of endangerment is altogether different,” the indomitable Sally Jenkins noted Sunday evening. “There is only one thing that makes thoroughbred racing a meaningful exercise, as opposed to a brutish amusement, and that is the right relationship between handlers and their horses.”

