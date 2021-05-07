Don't Blacklist Trump; Boycott Big Tech

Facebook's tyrannical blacklisting of former President Donald Trump, an elected politician 74 million Americans voted for, is wholly un-American and must be stopped before our nation veers off the cliff and permanently loses precious liberties our brave veterans and troops have lost life and limb protecting: the right to free speech, freedom of thought and to assemble without penalty.

And perhaps most importantly, the right to free elections, without interference from social media companies that deceptively manipulate what voters see and don't see to tip the outcome of elections in Democratic candidates' favor.

"Facebook's internal ruling to ban former President Trump reinforces their active role in stifling free speech, " U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told me via email on Thursday. "Until their power is checked, Big Tech will continue to employ arbitrary standards and closed-door decision-making to silence conservative voices."

Alarmingly, unelected billionaires in Silicon Valley, namely Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and other almighty oligarchs are rampantly engaging in chilling censorship reminiscent of Communist China and other oppressive regimes that don't share our values of freedom of expression -- the cornerstone of a Democracy.

Big Tech tries to justify its censorship of conservatives by claiming they're blocking "hate speech" or "misinformation" from spreading on its platforms. What a farce. Consider the extreme political bias it exhibits daily by permitting scores of Democratic politicians and others on the left to spread #FakeNews and destabilizing propaganda at will. A glaring example is the massive, four-year "Russia collusion" misinformation campaign that Hillary Clinton and her allies in the Democratic Party and legacy media launched against Donald Trump and his administration.

If Twitter, Facebook and other Big Tech companies applied their "rules" fairly and consistently, then Clinton, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and others that trafficked harmful misinformation -- debunked by the Mueller investigation -- would have been booted from these platforms long ago. This also includes scores of so-called journalists on CNN and elsewhere that disseminated the drip, drip, drip of disinformation to delegitimize the results of the 2016 election.

It's well known that the main objective of Big Tech -- run by far-left political activists -- is to keep establishment Democrats in power. So, they give a free pass to those who support its vast political agenda while bringing the hammer down and silencing those who dare to express an opposing viewpoint.

But that's not all. Big Tech's frightening control over speech and ever-growing influence over U.S. elections and our cultural and political discourse aren't the only serious issues warranting immediate action by lawmakers. These social media oligarchs allow designated terrorist groups like Hezbollah to use its platforms, as well as cartels and human traffickers -- but not the former leader of the free world.

Let that sink in.

The Alliance to Counter Crime Online and the Counter Extremism Project have spent years tracking how violent groups like ISIS, Mexican cartels and Hezbollah utilize Facebook. It found that Hezbollah, for example, "has used Facebook to broadcast propaganda, recruit for attacks, report on the activities of its leadership and even shill for money," Josh Lipowsky & Gretchen Peters wrote in Morning Consult last November. "Hezbollah also uses social media to promote fund-raising campaigns, meaning Facebook is effectively facilitating terror financing. In 2019, for example, Hezbollah's Islamic Resistance Support Association ran a crowdfunding campaign on Facebook to 'Equip a Jihadi.'"

We've got a serious problem in America when designated terror groups and other violent criminals and human traffickers are on Facebook but not the former president of the United States -- or many of his law-abiding supporters who've been wrongfully silenced or de-platformed.

If any American is "OK" with that, then perhaps they ought to turn in their U.S. passport and move to Communist China, Iran or another dictatorship that silences political dissents. They'll feel right at home.

In the meantime, conservatives, and all Americans that care about free speech and liberties we hold dear, should boycott Facebook and Twitter by shutting down their social media accounts. Big Tech won't be able to control what we say, the information we see, misuse our data, violate our privacy and engage in other abuses if we're not on their platforms.

It's that simple.

Americans should take their voice and advertising dollars elsewhere. That's the quickest way to weaken Big Tech's power -- when millions of voters flee these platforms for good.

COPYRIGHT 2021 CREATORS.COM