Congressman Jim Jordan Sounds Off on Fauci and Biden's First 100 Days

In an exclusive interview with ranking member of the judiciary committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Thursday morning, he gave his reaction to the president's address before Congress the night before, President Biden's first 100 days in office and Dr. Anthony Fauci's inconsistent mask guidance damaging his credibility.

Adriana Cohen: "What's your reaction to President Biden's speech before Congress last night?"

Jordan: "A bunch of socialism delivered in slow motion. ... In his first 100 days, we saw crisis at the border, Democrats' readiness to pack the Supreme Court, making Washington, D.C., a state, ending the filibuster, plans to gut the Second Amendment, giving amnesty to millions of undocumented immigrants ... just to name a few of Democrats' big government socialist agenda."

Cohen: "President Biden says his American Jobs Plan will add millions of 'good paying jobs.' Haven't we seen this movie before with the former Obama/Biden administration promising shovel-ready jobs that never materialized? If you recall, even former President Obama admitted during a 2011 meeting in June with his Council on Jobs and Competitiveness that 'shovel-ready wasn't as... uh... shovel-ready as we expected.'"

Jordan: "Yes, they promised shovel-ready jobs that were never ready. ... Today, the current admin halted the Keystone XL pipeline, killing thousands of blue-collar jobs. Talk to the energy sector guys who've lost their jobs or those working on the pipeline and ask them if Democrats are the party supporting union workers. No, it's the former Trump administration and the GOP that created construction jobs and increased blue-collar wages."

Cohen: "Last Sunday, White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Fauci said COVID-19 transmission risk for people engaging in outdoor activities is 'minuscule,' especially for vaccinated individuals. But yesterday, he told 'Today' show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie during an interview that kids should still wear masks outdoors. Given that the data has shown kids are at very low risk of being hospitalized or experiencing severe side effects from the coronavirus, why is the government continuing to make kids suffer wearing masks when we know the risk of outdoor transmission is very low?"

Jordan: "Dr. Fauci has been all over the place. Americans are so frustrated. First, he said no masks at the outset of the pandemic. Then, he said one mask. Then, two. Now, he's saying we don't need masks outside, except for children who are at very low risk from the virus. What I'm most concerned with is Americans' First Amendment liberties that have been attacked by the government over the past year. Your rights to free speech, the right to practice one's faith, go to work, school and other vital liberties."

He added, "Last night, President Biden said 'we should choose truth over fear.' Yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are fully vaccinated can gather indoors without a mask, but if you noticed the president, his vice president, Kamala Harris, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and others in the congressional chamber were all wearing masks despite being vaccinated. That's succumbing to fear, not the truth."

Jordan is correct, considering the CDC said Wednesday that approximately 142.7 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and roughly 98 million citizens have been fully vaccinated. A remarkable and historic accomplishment thanks in large part to the former Trump administration, which implemented Operation Warp Speed. That, along with the pharmaceutical community, brought the lifesaving vaccines to market in record time.

"We need to let Americans get back to freedom, get back to work, church, school and get on with their lives," Jordan said.

After a brutal yearlong pandemic, Amen to that.

