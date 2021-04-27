Good morning, it’s Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Ulysses Grant was born 199 years ago today. It is a measure of his presidency that even the official White House website lauds Grant’s military career before mentioning his years in office.

“In 1865, as commanding general, Ulysses S. Grant led the Union Armies to victory over the Confederacy in the American Civil War,” the thumbnail biography begins. This is not an isolated example: The 18th U.S. president has fared poorly in the judgments of historians. Although such rankings are fickle, not to mention highly subjective, one presidential scholar I know gives Grant his due as a political leader.

That scholar is Alvin Felzenberg, who employed a series of rational measurements to evaluate presidents in his 2008 book “The Leaders We Deserved (and a Few We Didn’t).” A level of subjectivity exists in Felzenberg’s conclusions, true, but he used a series of transparent criteria. Those categories are character, vision, competence, foreign policy, economic policy, human rights, and legacy. Viewed through this prism, Grant rises to the top of the middle tier of presidents, and in a 2009 interview the author explained why:

“Grant had an impossible situation. On the one hand, his slogan was: ‘Let us have peace’ -- put the war behind us. But the problem was, how do you do that while you fulfill the goal of the war, which by 1865 was restoring the Union without slavery? Grant said there was no way he was going to allow freedmen to be forced back into peonage. Grant destroyed the first Ku Klux Klan with federal force. Was Grant’s administration any more corrupt than the environment at the time? I don’t think so. I’m not apologizing for it, but his nobility has been lost when it comes to the race question.”

So Happy Birthday, Mr. Grant.

* * *

Census Data Update: Will GOP See Apportionment Gains? Sean Trende assesses the impact of population numbers released by the Census Bureau on Monday.

Will Democrats Settle for Bipartisan Police Reform? A.B. Stoddard laments the left wing of the party’s intransigence on compromise (and similar unwillingness among some within the GOP).

A Historic Moment for Latino-Black Solidarity. Maria Cardona explains why shared pain at the hands of police has sparked Hispanic support for Black Lives Matter.

Make American Greatness Sustainable! Bruce Abramson writes that the GOP’s 2024 hopes rest not on Donald Trump but on a candidate willing to follow through on Trump’s “drain the swamp” mantra.

Critical Race Theory Is About to Face Its Day(s) in Court. The promulgation of CRT, which holds that racism, not liberty, is the core value of American society, has triggered lawsuits across the country this year, John Murawski reports for RealClearInvestigations.

Big Labor Wants to Salt the Earth. At RealClearPolicy, Maxford Nelsen spotlights changes being sought to the National Labor Relations Act that would aid union organizing.

The Air Force Is About to Reduce Its Already Low Standards. At RealClearDefense, John Venable warns that flight training and promotion standards are about to drop further.

With SPACs, There’s No Insider Profiteering. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny clears up some misunderstandings about investments in special-purpose acquisition companies.

Technology Delivery Disruption in Higher Ed. At RealClearEducation, Thomas Hemphill and Syagnik Banerjee argue that universities need to utilize their physical infrastructures as humanizing touchpoints to connect and engage their growing online audiences.

After the Texas Blackouts, Follow the Wind and Solar Money. At RealClearEnergy, Robert Bryce asserts that the $66 billion spent on renewables didn’t make the state’s grid more robust.

* * *

