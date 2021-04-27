A Historic Moment for Latino-Black Solidarity

The verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial brought the world to a standstill. For the African American community and the Black Lives Matter movement, it was a moment of triumph. Justice, in this instance, had been served.

But it was also a tremendous moment of relief and light for all the communities of color who have suffered at the hands of rogue law enforcement officers who see them as less than human – Latinos, Muslims, and immigrants have all been victims of police brutality and many have lost their lives during or after violent encounters.

For Hispanics, the verdict represented hope that their solidarity with Black Lives Matter will help lighten the burden of systemic racism that also has crushed their own sons and daughters and has deeply affected their struggle to find a better life in this country.

On the morning of March 29, a 13-year-old boy named Adam Toledo was killed by a police officer in Chicago. Protests erupted even amid the Chauvin trial. This young Latino had been at the wrong place at the wrong time, but that did not warrant his murder by a law enforcement official. According to video of the scene, Adam had tossed a handgun to the side -- a gun that was given to him by an older man he was with -- and put his hands up, just like the officer yelled at him to do. He was shot and killed.

In December of 2020, 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, an Afro-Latino in the Army Medical Corp, was pulled over by police with their weapons drawn, yelled at and pepper-sprayed. He supposedly was pulled over for having expired tags. His temporary tags were displayed on the window.

What happened to Adam and Lt. Nazario aligns with statistics that show that Hispanics suffer violence at the hands of police at greater rates that their white counterparts. In 2020, 18-year-old Andres Guardado was shot in the back five times by police in California. He died. In Tucson, Ariz., 27-year-old Carlos Ingram Lopez passed away while in police custody.

Also last year, highway patrol officers in the San Francisco Bay Area fired shots into the car of 23-year-old Erik Salgado, who was driving in east Oakland. Salgado died and his pregnant girlfriend was injured. Just four days later, 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa was killed in Vallejo, Calif., by police officers who had been called to the scene for looting. Monterrosa was down on his knees when shots came through an open window of a police car.

According to data compiled by the Los Angeles Times, since 2000, 465 Latinos had been killed by police in L.A. County alone. Nationally, 910 Latinos have been killed since 2015, though the number may be much higher as many states on keep stats on race and not ethnicity.

So when the Black Lives Matter movement was born, we were there supporting the black community’s efforts to demand justice in policing. Many national Hispanic civil rights organizations have joined their African American counterparts in programs and initiatives focused on the priorities of Black Lives Matter. The Hashtag #LatinosForBlackLivesMatter has been used widely as the Hispanic community shows its solidarity with their black brothers and sisters. It is not just a show of empathy. It is a similar reality that Latinos live.

While there has been much written about tensions between the black and Hispanic communities, we have been at an inflection point for a while. The conflicts of the past have given way to powerful coalitions focusing on solidarity that has come from our shared experiences and the pain our families have suffered disproportionately in so many areas – COVID-19, housing, education and economic disparities, and, most recently and revealing, the reality that police violence has taken a toll on both communities.

When the Trump administration put in place violent and inhumane policies at the border that ripped babies from the arms of their mothers, I was there protesting, and by my side were leaders from the African American community, bearing witness to these atrocities. Latinos are now bearing witness hand in hand with our African American hermanos and hermanas because this is a shared agony and injustice.

Just as the deaths of innocent African Americans have stricken black families, the deaths of these young Latinos have taken a toll not only on their families but also on Latino communities overall. Our shared suffering has strengthened our solidarity. According to a June 2020 report from the Pew Research Center, 77% of Hispanics supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Additionally, a July 2020 Pew report found 63% of Hispanics believed major changes in policing were needed.

Latinos support the Black Lives Matter movement not just because they want to ensure that policies in policing change or that justice is done in cases like Derek Chauvin’s, but also because the systemic racism that has buffeted the African American community for so long also has decimated Latinos.

Let’s be clear. This is not the “oppression Olympics.” Latinos are not equating their experiences in the United States with those of black Americans. Both communities’ suffering deserves its own recognition and solutions in different and specific areas. But when it comes to systemic racism in policing, or in access to affordable housing, quality education, affordable health care, the communities can, should, and have united to show there is power in numbers.

Amy Hinojosa, president and CEO of MANA, a nationally recognized Latina civil rights organization said it best. “Lt. Nazario, Adam Toledo, Andres, Carlos and Sean put a public face to the reality that we’ve always known: The black and Latino civil rights struggles are inextricably linked,” she told me. “As such, achieving justice for all has always required our Latino communities to stand in witness and solidarity with the black community in this fight. And this moment is no exception.”

I agree. While the verdict in Minneapolis provided a collective sigh of relief, the hard work for justice continues, together.