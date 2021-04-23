To Combat Racism, Focus on Prisoner Rehabilitation

One issue Americans do not discuss enough is the prison system, which disproportionately harms black Americans. The U.S. prison system does not serve Americans in that it fails to reform and rehabilitate prisoners, leaving them unprepared to reenter their communities upon release. This reality impacts black communities in particular. The incarceration rate among black people is about six times greater than among whites. Forty percent of the prison population is black; recidivism/reconviction rates are highest among black people. The reasons notwithstanding, let us focus on the impact on black families and communities.

These families and communities have been adversely affected due to thousands of men and women sitting in prisons and jails, not with their children, parents, neighbors, or friends. In many low-income, high-crime black communities, one or both parents are often incarcerated or being processed through the criminal justice system; many other families suffer from parents or children being killed or separated already (for any reason). Parents who are home may be working multiple jobs to provide for their loved ones and simply cannot be around. The system is complacent, allowing this to happen, due to underfunded community programs and school systems that are intended to fill these gaps and support families. The support network outside of the nuclear family is not a guarantee. At best, family units are overextended; at worst, non-existent.

Enter the prison system.

The aggregate prison budget in this country is around $80 billion, most of it spent on infrastructure and security, which makes sense given that prisons are overpopulated and understaffed. However, not nearly enough money is allocated toward rehabilitation programs. As a country, we do virtually nothing to combat recidivism. It is asinine to make no investment in prisoner rehabilitation and personal development when the vast majority of prisoners have a release date and will return to their communities one day. We are among the few developed nations with this problem and consistently retain one of the highest reconviction rates in the world.

We need to invest in programs that encourage and require prisoners to participate and that emphasize education, financial health, and job training. We should provide incentives to businesses to partner with prisons and jails, to provide training and work opportunities to prisoners while they are incarcerated. Prisoners should be learning transferable hard and soft skills through jobs that actually transfer outside of prison walls, e.g. basic customer service, data entry, accounting, recordkeeping, etc. Prisoners should be interacting with people outside their institutions to develop communication skills and build relationships that can be leveraged once they are released. Law enforcement agencies can and should be part of every stage of this program (prevention, rehabilitation, and sustaining the rehabilitation upon release).

If we invest in these things, recidivism can only go down (along with incarceration rates in general). This will be felt the most in black communities and among black families. Excess money spent to keep over-extended prison systems operating can be spent elsewhere or can be dropped from budgets entirely.

A strong family or community is a defining “privilege” in someone’s life and transcends race, religion, gender, etc. The growth of a strong family or a strong community creates advantages and opportunities. The reality is that if people are in prison then they are not with their families. If they are not with their families, their families are weakened and over-extended. If enough families are weakened, the community is weakened. That is not an acceptable end state anywhere, but it exists in disproportionately higher rates in black communities as evidenced by exponentially higher incarceration rates.

Prison reform is not the solution, but it is one avenue that should be explored among many. It should absolutely be on every legislative docket. It is consistent with both the Trump and Biden administrations’ policy objectives of reducing prison populations and reforming sentencing for nonviolent crimes. The First Step Act was a monumental step in a bipartisan direction along those lines. States should follow suit and look more directly at prison reform within their jurisdictions.