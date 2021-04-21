Good morning. It’s Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the first day after the first trial of police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. RCP’s Phil Wegmann and Susan Crabtree offer reporting and analysis on the policy aftermath, particularly regarding law enforcement reforms. With Derek Chauvin’s sentencing still to come in eight weeks, and the trial of three other officers scheduled for this summer, the issue will remain front and center.

Today’s date marks the birth of one literary luminary (Charlotte Bronte in 1816) and the death of another (Mark Twain in 1910). Like her poet-novelist sisters Emily and Anne, Charlotte would make her mark in the publishing world when doing so was enormously difficult for a woman. Also like her sisters, Charlotte would die young -- still in her 30s when felled by pregnancy complications. Fortunately, she left us “Jane Eyre” and other works, which live on.

The great Samuel Clemens left an indelible footprint on America’s literary and cultural landscape, of course. Much can be said about his legacy, but we’ll leave that for another day.

Biden’s Turning Point on Police Reform. Susan Crabtree has this analysis following yesterday’s verdict.

Filibuster Hangs in Balance in Post-Chauvin Reform Push. Phil Wegmann reports on a bill’s prospects, which remain iffy despite some signs of progress and momentum from the Chauvin convictions.

A Tale of Two California Recalls. Wayne Avrashow compares the prospects of Gavin Newsom and George Gascon withstanding efforts to remove them from office.

The Long Arm of the Law Reaches Into Your Cellphone. Bob Goodlatte and Alex Marthews advocate legislation that would protect privacy rights against unwarranted government data collection.

Forging Bipartisan Climate Policy for Future Generations. At RealClearEnergy, Chris Avila and Jackson Blackwell explain why this defining issue for young Americans can bring people together.

Re-Engineering America’s Cyber Glass House. Also at RCE, Georgianna Shea and Samantha F. Ravich analyze a critical vulnerability in our power grid.

Teacher Pay Gap Is Really About STEM Salary Premium. At RealClearPolicy, Andrew Biggs and Jason Richwine argue that schools will attract better-qualified candidates in science and technology when they stop paying the physics teacher the same as the gym teacher.

Offsetting Moscow’s Asymmetric Edge. At RealClearDefense, Stephen Blank writes that the Biden administration could make any Russian invasion of Ukraine a permanently non-viable proposition.

Free to Be Greek: Why Freedom of Association Is Essential. RealClearEducation editor Nathan Harden warns colleges against defining inclusivity and diversity in a way that diminishes both.

College Greek Life Report Card. Also at RCEd, Nathan, Evan Ross Smith and Kate Eckerle spotlight the findings of a new survey.

Natural Rights and Religious Liberty: The Founders’ Perspective. At RealClear’s American Civics portal, Vincent Phillip Muñoz argues that the views of America’s forefathers could help strengthen our fraying societal bonds.

