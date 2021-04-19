Good morning, it's Monday, April 19, 2021. This is a bloody date in U.S. history. The American Revolution began in Lexington, Mass., in 1775; the first shots were fired in the Civil War when a mob of Southern sympathizers attacked Northern troops in Baltimore; the 1993 siege of the Branch Davidian complex in Waco, Texas, ended in fire and the loss of 76 lives, many of them children; just two years later, a retaliatory bombing of the Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City killed 168, many of them also children.

But we forge ahead. The Derek Chauvin trial enters its final phase today, with Minneapolis on edge. Meanwhile, 197.7 million miles away, a pricy ($85 million) drone-style helicopter rose earlier today into the thin Martian air, another impressive feat for NASA engineers. Such are the grand aspirations and sobering realities of life in 2021.

On that mixed note, I'll refer you RCP's front page, where the lineup includes Mitch Landrieu (CNN) on America’s need for a racial healing commission; Jeremy B. White (Politico) on the California GOP’s effort to recall Gavin Newsom; Kyle Smith (New York Post) on a biography of Nancy Pelosi; and RCP Publisher David DesRosiers’ message about funding for the RealClearFoundation. Along with our usual array of poll averages, videos, and breaking news stories, we also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors, including:

Can “Final Five Voting” Cure Our Sick Politics? A.B. Stoddard spotlights a variant of ranked-choice voting that could change how candidates campaign and then how politicians govern.

Biden’s 6-Month Reprieve From the Left’s Court-Packing Push. Susan Crabtree assesses the president’s decision to appoint a commission on Supreme Court reforms amid calls from progressives to expand the body to 13 members.

The Myths of FDR & LBJ Guide Biden’s Presidency. J. Peder Zane considers the supposedly transformative achievements of the men whose grand plans now influence those of our newest president.

To Solve Border Crisis, Counter China in Northern Triangle. Connor Pfeiffer writes that as the Biden administration and Congress work to address the root causes of migrant sureg, they must also tackle its strategic implications of China’s growing influence in this hemisphere.

Market Surge Boosts State Pension Funds. Lou Cannon reports on the increasing health of some public employee pension plans -- which suffered steep declines as the COVID pandemic hit -- though many remain perilously underfunded.

Democrats’ Two Reasons for D.C. Statehood: Power & Money. Rep. James Comer spotlights the constitutional -- and political -- issues raised by H.R. 51, the latest effort to make Washington the nation’s 51st state.

RCP Takeaway. Topics discussed in this week’s podcast include U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Democrats’ efforts to “unpack” the Supreme Court, and corporations speaking out on voting laws.

Small Businesses Are Key to Economic Recovery. Rep. Young Kim and Alfredo Ortiz argue that tax and other policy changes proposed by the Biden administration will further harm businesses already struggling because of the pandemic.

Setting the Record Straight on Medicaid Work Requirements. At RealClearHealth, Hayden Dublois and Jonathan Ingram cite data showing the policy -- now being rolled back by the new administration -- has been a success.

The Failed Promise of Organic Foods. At RealClearMarkets, Phil Harvey and Matthew Rees compare claims about organic products’ supposed superiority with studies examining those claims.

The Significance of the “Shot Heard Round the World.” At RealClear’s American Civics portal, Michael Warren revisits the start of the American Revolution.

Neanderthals Were the Humans Best Adapted to the Cold. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy has details from a recent study.

