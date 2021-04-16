Why We Black Leaders Support Voter ID Laws

America is a country of over 300 million people. We are comprised of every shape, size, nationality, and opinion. This diversity has proven to be one of our greatest strengths.

However, if you listened to largely white liberal media personalities and elite CEOs, you wouldn’t know this. According to liberal orthodoxy, all Blacks think alike, and all Blacks support Black Lives Matter, and all Blacks oppose the recently enacted Georgia Election Integrity Act.

To the contrary, a recent Rasmussen Reports poll found that 69% of Blacks and 82% of nonwhite minorities support voter ID. Another poll taken even more recently by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that a full two-thirds of Blacks in Georgia support voter ID. The data seems clear: A majority of Black Americans support voter ID laws.

This shouldn’t be surprising. Blacks know the value of the right to vote. We struggled to win that right in a country that for too long treated us as second-class citizens. We shed our blood so we could partake in American elections just like every other American citizen. We want to make sure that sacred right to vote, and the integrity of those elections, are protected.

It’s clear that most Blacks support voter ID, and it’s obvious why we do so.

Why then do opportunistic activists like Stacey Abrams pretend the entire Black community stands behind them and the radical Democrat Party? Why do they pretend that Black people are either opposed to voter ID or, even more offensively, that Blacks are incapable of obtaining IDs? The answer is in part because the elites, most of whom are white, have enabled them, taking it upon themselves to determine who the “leaders” of the Black community are and ignoring anyone else who suggests differently.

These elites are totally oblivious to the real Black leaders, such as civil rights legend Robert Woodson and Richard Finley; younger leaders like Wall Street wizard John Burnett; National Black Chamber of Commerce founders Harry and Kay Alford; Michael Murphy, political operative extraordinaire from Georgia; business and football legend Herschel Walker; Texas state Rep. James White; 21-year-old West Virginia state Rep. Caleb Hanna; former Florida Lt. Gov. Jennifer S. Carroll; former ambassador to the U.N. Human Rights Commission Ken Blackwell; and U.S. Congressmen Byron Donalds and Burgess Owens, to name a few.

What do all these people have in common? They are all Republican, therefore white liberal elites don’t deem them to be Black because they come from a conservative perspective.

If corporate America wants to be truly woke, they must wake up to the fact that activists like Stacey Abrams -- and Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton before her -- absolutely do not represent the Black community; they represent the membership of their radical activist organizations and the interests of white elites, who are eager to open our borders wide and send more jobs overseas regardless of the effects these disastrous policies have on the Black community.

To add insult to this patronizing injury, the very same liberal elites who blast voter ID laws that most Blacks support run corporations that practice similar ID policies. If every other ethnicity is required to show an ID to vote, why is the Black race considered incapable of doing so. This notion is absolutely insulting.

You can’t board a plane without an ID. You can’t pick up a package from a UPS distribution center without an ID. You can’t buy alcohol without an ID. And you definitely can’t visit President Biden in the White House without an ID. Is that racist? Of course it isn’t.

We don’t need media-appointed Black leaders chosen for us. We definitely don’t need media-appointed Black leaders who care more about the Democrat Party and radical left-wing policy projects than they do the real needs and opinions of the Black community.

SIGNED,

Burgess Owens

U.S. Representative for Utah’s 4th Congressional District

Robert Woodson

Founder and President, Woodson Center and 1776 Unites

Jennifer S. Carroll

Florida’s 18th Lieutenant Governor

Ken Blackwell

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Commission

Raynard Jackson

Black Americans for a Better Future

George T. Farrell

Chair, BlakPAC

James Earl Wright

State Representative, Texas

Michael Murphy, GA

GOP political consultant